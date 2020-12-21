Fatal Shooting In Prospect Heights

PROSPECT HEIGHTS – A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting took place early this morning.

On Monday, December 21, at around 1:15 a.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a shooting on Atlantic Avenue near Grand Avenue. Once they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, the NYPD said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 37-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the butt. He was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Center via private means and is in stable condition.

As of now, the name of the man who died has not been released. There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

There have been 20 murders in the 77th Precinct, which encompasses Crown Heights and Prospect Heights, this year. Last year, there were 14. According to NYPD data, there have been 53 shooting incidents in 2020 so far. In 2019, there were 23. As for shooting victims, there have been 59 this year. Last year, there were 35.