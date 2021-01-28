Extreme Cold Blows Into The City

The city is urging New Yorkers to prepare for extremely cold weather that is headed our way in over the next few days.

“Gusty winds are in the forecast today and tomorrow with speeds up to 40 mph possible early tomorrow morning and afternoon,” officials warn, and “temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits, dropping to below zero Friday morning. Temperatures warm slightly on Friday into the mid-20s, but wind chills will remain in the single digits throughout the entire day into late Saturday morning.”

Temperatures are expected to return to the low-30s by Sunday afternoon.

“With the arctic blast affecting our area over the next few days, it is imperative that New Yorkers take the necessary precautions to stay warm,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell. “Stay indoors as much as possible and bundle up if you have to go out. Remember to virtually check in on your friends, family or neighbors who may be most vulnerable to the extreme cold.”

NO HEAT?

Building owners are legally required to provide heat and hot water to their tenants. During “Heat Season,” building owners must maintain indoor temperatures at 68 degrees when the temperatures fall below 55 degrees outside during the day (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and a minimum of 62 degrees indoors overnight (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) regardless of outdoor temperatures.

If an apartment lacks appropriate heat, a tenant should first attempt to notify the building owner, managing agent or superintendent, the city advises. If heat is not restored, the tenant should register an official complaint by calling 311 or filing complaint online.