ESSENTIAL BUSINESS: Bookstores Are Open, Sort Of

Books are Magic is closed to public but will remain open 10 am-7pm for online and phone orders and pickup.

Greenlight Bookstore is currently closed to the public until further notice, but are still fulfilling online orders for curbside pickup or shipping, which is free over $100. They have locations in Fort Greene and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

To some of us, bookstores are essential businesses, and they are not letting Brooklynites down during the coronavirus pandemic:

