News

ESSENTIAL BUSINESS: Bookstores Are Open, Sort Of

Liena Zagare|

To some of us, bookstores are essential businesses, and they are not letting Brooklynites down during the coronavirus pandemic:

  • Book clubs are moving online – drop us a line and we’ll spread your story.
  • All public libraries have closed.

share this story
Avatar

Liena Zagare

Editor of Bklyner.com. Tips? Complaints? Suggestions? Email me at Liena@bklyner.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Brooklyn Briefing 3/18: Get Ready To Shelter In Place, Help Is Coming

Paid Sick Leave for Workers in Mandatory Quarantine Approved, Government Support For Small Businesses

Life Of A Cabbie In The Age Of Coronavirus: The Bills Keep Coming