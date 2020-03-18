ESSENTIAL BUSINESS: Bookstores Are Open, Sort Of

To some of us, bookstores are essential businesses, and they are not letting Brooklynites down during the coronavirus pandemic:
- The Book Mark Shoppe in Bay Ridge is still open 10am -6pm today. Though do check before heading out.
- Community Bookstore and Terrace Books are offering delivery or pick up, pay by phone.
- You can order a book or merchandise from Cafe con Libros’s online shop here. They offer a monthly subscription service, where they will deliver feminist books to your home. It’s available for ages 0-5, 5-9, and for adults.
- You can order books to be delivered by bike from Mil Mundos by texting their phone number at (347) 425-7077 or DMing them on Instagram.
- Unnameablebooks are open intermittently, call them 718 789 1534.
-
Greenlight Bookstore is currently closed to the public until further notice, but are still fulfilling online orders for curbside pickup or shipping, which is free over $100. They have locations in Fort Greene and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
-
Books are Magic is closed to public but will remain open 10 am-7pm for online and phone orders and pickup.
- PowerhouseArena are open by appointment only:
- Book clubs are moving online – drop us a line and we’ll spread your story.
- All public libraries have closed.
Comments