Enrollment in NYC schools is down 4% amid the pandemic. How many students has your school lost?

|#12 – Bronx
|Metropolitan High School, The
|High school
|160
|-115
|-41.82%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|School of the Future Brooklyn
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|110
|-61
|-35.67%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis High School
|High school
|210
|-97
|-31.60%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Democracy Academy
|High school
|122
|-55
|-31.07%
|# 8 – Bronx
|School for Tourism and Hospitality
|High school
|178
|-78
|-30.47%
|#27 – Queens
|Voyages Prep – South Queens
|High school
|197
|-86
|-30.39%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|The Maxine Greene HS for Imaginative Inquiry
|High school
|200
|-84
|-29.58%
|# 7 – Bronx
|JHS 151 Lou Gehrig
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|132
|-55
|-29.41%
|Charter
|Academic Leadership Charter School
|K-8
|658
|55
|9.12%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|MS 250 West Side Collaborative Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|110
|-43
|-28.10%
|#12 – Bronx
|High School of World Cultures
|High school
|304
|-118
|-27.96%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|The Fresh Creek School
|Elementary
|139
|-51
|-26.84%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Brownsville Academy High School
|High school
|82
|-30
|-26.79%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 234 Independence School
|Elementary
|468
|-171
|-26.76%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 721 Stephen McSweeney School
|High school
|420
|-153
|-26.70%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|IS 211 John Wilson
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|251
|-91
|-26.61%
|#25 – Queens
|North Queens Community High School
|High school
|113
|-40
|-26.14%
|# 9 – Bronx
|IS 339
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|313
|-110
|-26.00%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 73 Bronx
|Elementary
|400
|-139
|-25.79%
|#12 – Bronx
|Bronx Regional High School
|High school
|125
|-43
|-25.60%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Bronx Arena High School
|High school
|128
|-43
|-25.15%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 811
|Secondary School
|482
|-159
|-24.80%
|#12 – Bronx
|JHS 98 Herman Ridder
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|185
|-61
|-24.80%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy)
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|134
|-44
|-24.72%
|#28 – Queens
|Queens Satellite High School for Opportunity
|High school
|166
|-53
|-24.20%
|# 9 – Bronx
|New Directions Secondary School
|Secondary School
|142
|-45
|-24.06%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 156 Laurelton
|Elementary
|156
|-49
|-23.90%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx Aerospace High School
|High school
|205
|-64
|-23.79%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 89
|Elementary
|346
|-104
|-23.11%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|The Richard H. Hungerford School
|Secondary School
|343
|-103
|-23.09%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community
|High school
|117
|-34
|-22.52%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|John F. Kennedy Jr. School
|High school
|362
|-105
|-22.48%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|IS 364 Gateway
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|208
|-60
|-22.39%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 154 Harriet Tubman
|Elementary
|216
|-62
|-22.30%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 811 Connie Lekas School
|Secondary School
|259
|-74
|-22.22%
|# 9 – Bronx
|School for Excellence
|High school
|197
|-56
|-22.13%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|It Takes a Village Academy
|High school
|483
|-135
|-21.84%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Academy of Public Relations
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|198
|-55
|-21.74%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 176
|K-12 all grades
|443
|-123
|-21.73%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Harbor Heights
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|94
|-26
|-21.67%
|Charter
|Academy of the City Charter School
|Elementary
|631
|103
|19.51%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Harlem Renaissance High School
|High school
|135
|-37
|-21.51%
|Charter
|Achievement First Apollo Charter School
|K-8
|918
|48
|5.52%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 102 Jacques Cartier
|Elementary
|188
|-50
|-21.01%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 77
|K-12 all grades
|247
|-65
|-20.83%
|#24 – Queens
|Pan American International High School
|High school
|345
|-90
|-20.69%
|#10 – Bronx
|Providing Urban Learners Success In Education High School
|High school
|162
|-42
|-20.59%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Bronx Community High School
|High school
|89
|-23
|-20.54%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 721 Brooklyn Occupational Training Center
|High school
|372
|-96
|-20.51%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Middle School for Art and Philosophy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|128
|-33
|-20.50%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 5 Dr. Ronald McNair
|Elementary
|194
|-50
|-20.49%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Bridge Academy
|High school
|129
|-33
|-20.37%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Emma Lazarus High School
|High school
|238
|-60
|-20.13%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Gotham Collaborative High School
|High school
|385
|-96
|-19.96%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 18 John Peter Zenger
|Elementary
|444
|-109
|-19.71%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School
|Early Childhood
|98
|-24
|-19.67%
|#12 – Bronx
|Accion Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|307
|-75
|-19.63%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 012 Lewis and Clark School
|Secondary School
|250
|-61
|-19.61%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 87 William Sherman
|Elementary
|704
|-168
|-19.27%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Bronx Design and Construction Academy
|High school
|316
|-75
|-19.18%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 373 Brooklyn Transition Center
|High school
|386
|-91
|-19.08%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 398 Walter Weaver
|Elementary
|208
|-49
|-19.07%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 202 Ernest S. Jenkyns
|Elementary
|285
|-67
|-19.03%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 221 Toussaint L’Ouverture
|Elementary
|183
|-43
|-19.03%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|MS 126 John Ericsson
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|264
|-62
|-19.02%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 309 The George E. Wibecan Preparatory Academy
|Elementary
|171
|-40
|-18.96%
|#12 – Bronx
|IS 318 Math, Science & Technology Through Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|184
|-43
|-18.94%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Richard R. Green High School of Teaching
|High school
|287
|-67
|-18.93%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 159 Luis Munoz Marin Biling
|Elementary
|151
|-35
|-18.82%
|#29 – Queens
|Cynthia Jenkins School
|Elementary
|290
|-67
|-18.77%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 399 Stanley Eugene Clark
|Elementary
|234
|-54
|-18.75%
|#10 – Bronx
|Milton Fein School
|Elementary
|490
|-113
|-18.74%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Hudson High School of Learning Technologies
|High school
|375
|-86
|-18.66%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 190 Sheffield
|Elementary
|153
|-35
|-18.62%
|#27 – Queens
|Lighthouse Elementary School
|Elementary
|153
|-35
|-18.62%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Kurt Hahn Expeditionary Learning School
|High school
|215
|-49
|-18.56%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Leadership and Public Service High School
|High school
|299
|-68
|-18.53%
|# 9 – Bronx
|IS 232
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|372
|-84
|-18.42%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 199 Jessie Isador Straus
|Elementary
|621
|-140
|-18.40%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Community Math & Science Prep
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|134
|-30
|-18.29%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 224 Hale A. Woodruff
|Elementary
|277
|-62
|-18.29%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 149 Danny Kaye
|Elementary
|492
|-109
|-18.14%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Urban Action Academy
|High school
|172
|-38
|-18.10%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 345 Patrolman Robert Bolden
|Elementary
|472
|-104
|-18.06%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 197 John B. Russwurm
|Elementary
|237
|-52
|-17.99%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 370
|K-12 all grades
|206
|-45
|-17.93%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 243 The Weeksville School
|Elementary
|179
|-39
|-17.89%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 111 Seton Falls
|Elementary
|496
|-108
|-17.88%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 41 Greenwich Village
|Elementary
|547
|-119
|-17.87%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 76 A. Philip Randolph
|K-8
|304
|-66
|-17.84%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Health Opportunities High School
|High school
|388
|-84
|-17.80%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|School for Human Rights, The
|Secondary School
|273
|-59
|-17.77%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|International High School at Prospect Heights
|High school
|293
|-63
|-17.70%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Women’s Academy of Excellence
|High school
|200
|-43
|-17.70%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Nelson Mandela High School
|High school
|191
|-41
|-17.67%
|#11 – Bronx
|North Bronx School of Empowerment
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|424
|-91
|-17.67%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 177
|K-12 all grades
|401
|-86
|-17.66%
|#10 – Bronx
|English Language Learners and International Support Preparatory Academy (ELLIS)
|High school
|238
|-51
|-17.65%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Mott Hall High School
|High school
|206
|-44
|-17.60%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 157 The Benjamin Franklin Health & Science
|K-8
|328
|-70
|-17.59%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 290 Manhattan New School
|Elementary
|476
|-101
|-17.50%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 112 Jose Celso Barbosa
|Early Childhood
|265
|-56
|-17.45%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Riverdale Avenue Community School
|Elementary
|299
|-63
|-17.40%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|MS 319 Maria Teresa
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|328
|-69
|-17.38%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 219 Kennedy-King
|Elementary
|300
|-63
|-17.36%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|World Academy for Total Community Health High School
|High school
|167
|-35
|-17.33%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 178 Saint Clair Mckelway
|K-8
|268
|-56
|-17.28%
|# 9 – Bronx
|The New American Academy at Roberto Clemente State
|Elementary
|509
|-106
|-17.24%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 079 Horan School
|Secondary School
|226
|-47
|-17.22%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 182
|Elementary
|568
|-118
|-17.20%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 129 John H. Finley
|K-8
|313
|-65
|-17.20%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 222 Fire Fighter Christopher A. Santora School
|Early Childhood
|227
|-47
|-17.15%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS/IS 230 Roland Patterson
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|203
|-42
|-17.14%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 116 Mary Lindley Murray
|Elementary
|408
|-84
|-17.07%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 279 Herman Schreiber
|Elementary
|287
|-59
|-17.05%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|City Knoll Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|127
|-26
|-16.99%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Independence High School
|High school
|254
|-52
|-16.99%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 282 Park Slope
|K-8
|482
|-98
|-16.90%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 9 Sarah Anderson
|Elementary
|518
|-105
|-16.85%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Whitelaw Reid Academy of Arts and Business
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|99
|-20
|-16.81%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|The Windsor Terrace School
|Elementary
|446
|-90
|-16.79%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 371 Lillian L. Rashkis
|High school
|209
|-42
|-16.73%
|#30 – Queens
|Academy for New Americans
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|70
|-14
|-16.67%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 100 The Coney Island School
|Elementary
|692
|-137
|-16.53%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|MS 131
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|253
|-50
|-16.50%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 200 The James McCune Smith School
|Elementary
|304
|-60
|-16.48%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|School of Math, Science, and Healthy Living
|Elementary
|259
|-51
|-16.45%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 165 Ida Posner
|Elementary
|241
|-47
|-16.32%
|#10 – Bronx
|Kingsbridge International High School
|High school
|349
|-68
|-16.31%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women
|High school
|149
|-29
|-16.29%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Theatre Arts High School
|High school
|289
|-56
|-16.23%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 158 Bayard Taylor
|Elementary
|673
|-130
|-16.19%
|#29 – Queens
|Queens Preparatory Academy
|High school
|233
|-45
|-16.19%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 97 Bronx
|Elementary
|503
|-97
|-16.17%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 43 Jonas Bronck
|Elementary
|349
|-67
|-16.11%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 36 Margaret Douglas
|Elementary
|310
|-59
|-15.99%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Earth School
|Elementary
|295
|-56
|-15.95%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Innovation Diploma Plus
|High school
|143
|-27
|-15.88%
|#10 – Bronx
|Crotona International High School
|High school
|284
|-53
|-15.73%
|# 8 – Bronx
|The Dr. Emmett W. Bassett School
|Elementary
|627
|-117
|-15.73%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 198 Brooklyn
|Elementary
|327
|-61
|-15.72%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 333 Manhattan School for Children
|K-8
|579
|-108
|-15.72%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Khalil Gibran International Academy
|High school
|156
|-29
|-15.68%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 195 Manhattan Beach
|Elementary
|409
|-76
|-15.67%
|# 9 – Bronx
|IS 219 New Venture School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|281
|-52
|-15.62%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 3 The Bedford Village
|Elementary
|260
|-48
|-15.58%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 163 Arthur A. Schomburg
|Elementary
|365
|-67
|-15.51%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 26 Jesse Owens
|Elementary
|202
|-37
|-15.48%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 80 The Thurgood Marshall Magnet School of Multimedia and Communication
|Elementary
|394
|-72
|-15.45%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 295
|Elementary
|368
|-67
|-15.40%
|#30 – Queens
|IS 204 Oliver W. Holmes
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|379
|-69
|-15.40%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School
|High school
|266
|-48
|-15.29%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 25 Eubie Blake School
|Elementary
|61
|-11
|-15.28%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|IS 347 School of Humanities
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|245
|-44
|-15.22%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Concourse Village Elementary School
|Elementary
|285
|-51
|-15.18%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 375 Jackie Robinson School
|Elementary
|247
|-44
|-15.12%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 161 Juan Ponce De Leon School
|Elementary
|382
|-68
|-15.11%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem
|Secondary School
|327
|-58
|-15.06%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Christopher Avenue Community School
|Elementary
|277
|-49
|-15.03%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 180 Hugo Newman
|K-8
|430
|-76
|-15.02%
|Charter
|Achievement First Aspire Charter School
|Elementary
|894
|115
|14.76%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 62 Inocensio Casanova
|Elementary
|521
|-92
|-15.01%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 134 Henrietta Szold
|Elementary
|210
|-37
|-14.98%
|Charter
|Achievement First Brownsville Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1204
|30
|2.56%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|MS 324 Patria Mirabal
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|264
|-46
|-14.84%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|Bushwick Community High School
|High school
|150
|-26
|-14.77%
|Charter
|Achievement First Bushwick Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|950
|17
|1.82%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|The Maurice Sendak Community School
|Elementary
|290
|-50
|-14.71%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Red Hook Neighborhood School
|Elementary
|93
|-16
|-14.68%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|East Brooklyn Community High School
|High school
|157
|-27
|-14.67%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 53
|K-12 all grades
|384
|-66
|-14.67%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 721 Manhattan Occupational Training Center
|Secondary School
|163
|-28
|-14.66%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 94
|K-12 all grades
|356
|-61
|-14.63%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|MS 394
|K-8
|286
|-49
|-14.63%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 277
|Elementary
|374
|-64
|-14.61%
|#30 – Queens
|Newcomers High School
|High school
|673
|-115
|-14.59%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Research and Service High School
|High school
|247
|-42
|-14.53%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 114 Ryder Elementary
|Elementary
|425
|-72
|-14.49%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|International High School at Lafayette
|High school
|307
|-52
|-14.48%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 3 Charrette School
|Elementary
|603
|-102
|-14.47%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|International High School at Union Square
|High school
|302
|-51
|-14.45%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 46 Edward C. Blum
|Elementary
|214
|-36
|-14.40%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 1 Courtlandt School
|Elementary
|530
|-89
|-14.38%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 58 The Carroll
|Elementary
|858
|-144
|-14.37%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 48 Joseph R. Drake
|Elementary
|543
|-91
|-14.35%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|Queens Transition Center
|High school
|335
|-56
|-14.32%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 28 Mount Hope
|Elementary
|601
|-100
|-14.27%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|Manhattan School for Career Development
|High school
|199
|-33
|-14.22%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 315
|Elementary
|549
|-91
|-14.22%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 91 The Albany Avenue School
|Elementary
|188
|-31
|-14.16%
|#31 – Si
|Concord High School
|High school
|140
|-23
|-14.11%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 197 The Ocean School
|Elementary
|445
|-73
|-14.09%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|Andries Hudde
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|587
|-96
|-14.06%
|#30 – Queens
|The Ivan Lafayette Early Childhood School of the Arts
|Early Childhood
|252
|-41
|-13.99%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 106 Edward Everett Hale
|Elementary
|340
|-55
|-13.92%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx Leadership Academy High School
|High school
|398
|-64
|-13.85%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 103 Hector Fontanez
|Elementary
|822
|-132
|-13.84%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Dr. Jacqueline Peek-Davis School
|Elementary
|206
|-33
|-13.81%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|High School for Civil Rights
|High school
|200
|-32
|-13.79%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Mosaic Preparatory Academy
|Elementary
|219
|-35
|-13.78%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Lucero Elementary School
|Elementary
|321
|-51
|-13.71%
|#27 – Queens
|Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School
|High school
|252
|-40
|-13.70%
|#12 – Bronx
|Fairmont Neighborhood School
|Elementary
|240
|-38
|-13.67%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 146 Edward Collins
|Elementary
|335
|-53
|-13.66%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|Academy for Excellence in Leadership
|High school
|253
|-40
|-13.65%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 33 Timothy Dwight
|Elementary
|734
|-116
|-13.65%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 173
|Elementary
|437
|-69
|-13.64%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 87 Bronx
|Elementary
|444
|-70
|-13.62%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 226
|K-12 all grades
|249
|-39
|-13.54%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 213 New Lots
|Elementary
|225
|-35
|-13.46%
|#27 – Queens
|MS 53 Brian Piccolo
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|148
|-23
|-13.45%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 67 Mohegan School
|Elementary
|368
|-57
|-13.41%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 28 Wright Brothers
|Elementary
|465
|-72
|-13.41%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Olympus Academy
|High school
|155
|-24
|-13.41%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 92 Mary McLeod Bethune
|Elementary
|214
|-33
|-13.36%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 90 Edna Cohen School
|Elementary
|514
|-79
|-13.32%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 140 The Eagle School
|Elementary
|475
|-73
|-13.32%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 241 Emma L. Johnston
|Elementary
|391
|-60
|-13.30%
|#27 – Queens
|Goldie Maple Academy
|K-8
|365
|-56
|-13.30%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 194 Countee Cullen
|Elementary
|163
|-25
|-13.30%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 205 Fiorello LaGuardia
|Elementary
|785
|-120
|-13.26%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School
|Elementary
|485
|-74
|-13.24%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 110 Theodore Schoenfeld
|Elementary
|354
|-54
|-13.24%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|The School of Integrated Learning
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|322
|-49
|-13.21%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 189
|Elementary
|566
|-86
|-13.19%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 346 Abe Stark
|Elementary
|481
|-73
|-13.18%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS/IS 224
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|244
|-37
|-13.17%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 41 Francis White
|K-8
|291
|-44
|-13.13%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 57 Crescent
|Elementary
|470
|-71
|-13.12%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 21 Philip H. Sheridan
|Elementary
|524
|-79
|-13.10%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 54 Samuel C. Barnes
|Elementary
|173
|-26
|-13.07%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School
|High school
|260
|-39
|-13.04%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 134 George F. Bristow
|Elementary
|494
|-74
|-13.03%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 55 Benjamin Franklin
|Elementary
|535
|-80
|-13.01%
|# 9 – Bronx
|JHS 22 Jordan L. Mott
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|348
|-52
|-13.00%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 75 School of Research and Discovery
|Elementary
|524
|-78
|-12.96%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 368
|K-12 all grades
|237
|-35
|-12.87%
|Charter
|Achievement First Crown Heights Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1303
|63
|5.08%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 147 Isaac Remsen
|Elementary
|312
|-46
|-12.85%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 212 Lady Deborah Moody
|Elementary
|604
|-89
|-12.84%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 184 Newport
|K-8
|455
|-67
|-12.84%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 70 Max Schoenfeld
|Elementary
|907
|-133
|-12.79%
|#29 – Queens
|Mathematics, Science Research and Technology Magnet High School
|High school
|341
|-50
|-12.79%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 1 The Bergen
|Elementary
|948
|-139
|-12.79%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 30 Wilton
|Elementary
|464
|-68
|-12.78%
|# 8 – Bronx
|The Longwood Academy of Discovery
|Elementary
|508
|-74
|-12.71%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx Lab School
|High school
|309
|-45
|-12.71%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 150 Christopher
|Elementary
|165
|-24
|-12.70%
|Charter
|Achievement First East New York Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1215
|70
|6.11%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 58
|Elementary
|345
|-50
|-12.66%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 146 Ann M. Short
|Elementary
|339
|-49
|-12.63%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PROGRESS High School for Professional Careers
|High school
|547
|-79
|-12.62%
|#12 – Bronx
|Pan American International High School at Monroe
|High school
|371
|-53
|-12.50%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 536
|Elementary
|351
|-50
|-12.47%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|Professional Pathways High School
|High school
|169
|-24
|-12.44%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 150 Charles James Fox
|Elementary
|617
|-87
|-12.36%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Elijah Stroud Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|142
|-20
|-12.35%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 188 Michael E. Berdy
|Elementary
|306
|-43
|-12.32%
|#11 – Bronx
|Cornerstone Academy for Social Action
|Elementary
|322
|-45
|-12.26%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 20 Anna Silver
|Elementary
|408
|-57
|-12.26%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 38 Roberto Clemente
|Elementary
|215
|-30
|-12.24%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 66
|K-8
|667
|-93
|-12.24%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 132 Garret A. Morgan
|Elementary
|330
|-46
|-12.23%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 107
|Elementary
|511
|-71
|-12.20%
|#12 – Bronx
|Wings Academy
|High school
|347
|-48
|-12.15%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 223 Lyndon B. Johnson
|Elementary
|470
|-65
|-12.15%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Spruce Street School
|K-8
|492
|-68
|-12.14%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 153 Adam Clayton Powell
|Elementary
|428
|-59
|-12.11%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 29 John M. Harrigan
|Elementary
|814
|-112
|-12.10%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 123
|Elementary
|575
|-79
|-12.08%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 155 Nicholas Herkimer
|K-8
|335
|-46
|-12.07%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Westchester Square Academy
|High school
|454
|-62
|-12.02%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 41 Gun Hill Road
|Elementary
|720
|-98
|-11.98%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 18 Winchester
|Elementary
|450
|-61
|-11.94%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 290 Juan Morel Campos
|Elementary
|384
|-52
|-11.93%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 128 The Lorraine Tuzzo, Juniper Valley Elementary School
|K-8
|844
|-114
|-11.90%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 59 William Floyd
|Elementary
|289
|-39
|-11.89%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 114 Luis Llorens Torres Schools
|Elementary
|593
|-80
|-11.89%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 181 Brookfield
|Elementary
|282
|-38
|-11.88%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Frederick Douglass Academy III Secondary School
|High school
|297
|-40
|-11.87%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|IS 171 Abraham Lincoln
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|336
|-45
|-11.81%
|# 9 – Bronx
|IS 313 School of Leadership Development
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|239
|-32
|-11.81%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Riverdale Avenue Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|127
|-17
|-11.81%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 160 Walt Disney
|Elementary
|344
|-46
|-11.79%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|The Brooklyn School for Social Justice
|High school
|292
|-39
|-11.78%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 19 Asher Levy
|Elementary
|210
|-28
|-11.76%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx High School for Writing and Communication Arts
|High school
|263
|-35
|-11.74%
|#29 – Queens
|IS 59 Springfield Gardens
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|511
|-68
|-11.74%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx Writing Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|331
|-44
|-11.73%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Esperanza Preparatory Academy
|Secondary School
|467
|-62
|-11.72%
|Charter
|Achievement First Endeavor Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|854
|26
|3.14%
|#10 – Bronx
|The Angelo Patri Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|408
|-54
|-11.69%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 123 Suydam
|Elementary
|529
|-70
|-11.69%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 199 Maurice A. Fitzgerald
|Elementary
|613
|-81
|-11.67%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 152 Gwendoline N. Alleyne School
|Elementary
|827
|-109
|-11.65%
|#11 – Bronx
|High School for Contemporary Arts
|High school
|327
|-43
|-11.62%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 85 Judge Charles Vallone
|Elementary
|579
|-76
|-11.60%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 261 Philip Livingston
|Elementary
|686
|-90
|-11.60%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 157 Grove Hill
|Elementary
|526
|-69
|-11.60%
|#29 – Queens
|IS 192 The Linden
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|412
|-54
|-11.59%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 131 Brooklyn
|Elementary
|749
|-98
|-11.57%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 23 Carter G. Woodson
|Elementary
|237
|-31
|-11.57%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 289 George V. Brower
|Elementary
|268
|-35
|-11.55%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 307 Daniel Hale Williams
|Elementary
|322
|-42
|-11.54%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Claremont International HS
|High school
|323
|-42
|-11.51%
|#31 – Si
|PS 57 Hubert H. Humphrey
|Elementary
|578
|-75
|-11.49%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 107 John W. Kimball
|Elementary
|502
|-65
|-11.46%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 46 Edgar Allan Poe
|Elementary
|726
|-94
|-11.46%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|MS 246 Walt Whitman
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|363
|-47
|-11.46%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|West Brooklyn Community High School
|High school
|209
|-27
|-11.44%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Blueprint Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|559
|-72
|-11.41%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Fort Greene Preparatory Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|187
|-24
|-11.37%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 75 Mayda Cortiella
|Elementary
|250
|-32
|-11.35%
|#29 – Queens
|The Bellaire School
|Elementary
|782
|-100
|-11.34%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 153 Helen Keller
|Elementary
|540
|-69
|-11.33%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 277 Gerritsen Beach
|Elementary
|369
|-47
|-11.30%
|#28 – Queens
|MS 72 Catherine & Count Basie
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|244
|-31
|-11.27%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 92 Adrian Hegeman
|Elementary
|307
|-39
|-11.27%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 335 Granville T. Woods
|Elementary
|189
|-24
|-11.27%
|#24 – Queens
|IS 77
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|780
|-99
|-11.26%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|The Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce
|High school
|205
|-26
|-11.26%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 323
|K-8
|505
|-64
|-11.25%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 31 Bayside
|Elementary
|450
|-57
|-11.24%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 268 Emma Lazarus
|Elementary
|285
|-36
|-11.21%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 208 Elsa Ebeling
|Elementary
|301
|-38
|-11.21%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 203 Floyd Bennett School
|Elementary
|540
|-68
|-11.18%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 211
|K-8
|461
|-58
|-11.18%
|#27 – Queens
|Waterside School For Leadership
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|199
|-25
|-11.16%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 306
|Elementary
|543
|-68
|-11.13%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 101 School in the Gardens
|Elementary
|607
|-76
|-11.13%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bronx School of Law and Finance
|High school
|352
|-44
|-11.11%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 153 Maspeth Elem
|Elementary
|944
|-118
|-11.11%
|#24 – Queens
|International High School for Health Sciences
|High school
|257
|-32
|-11.07%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 162 John Golden
|Elementary
|579
|-72
|-11.06%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx International High School
|High school
|330
|-41
|-11.05%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 88 Seneca
|Elementary
|702
|-87
|-11.03%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 56 Harry Eichler
|Elementary
|331
|-41
|-11.02%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|The Bilingual Bicultural School
|Elementary
|267
|-33
|-11.00%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 43
|K-8
|761
|-94
|-10.99%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 36 Saint Albans School
|Elementary
|324
|-40
|-10.99%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 233
|K-12 all grades
|503
|-62
|-10.97%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 30 Hernandez/Hughes
|Elementary
|211
|-26
|-10.97%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 121 Throop
|Elementary
|699
|-86
|-10.96%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 69 Jackson Heights
|Elementary
|862
|-106
|-10.95%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|High School for Excellence and Innovation
|High school
|163
|-20
|-10.93%
|Charter
|Achievement First Linden Elementary School
|Elementary
|737
|86
|13.21%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Cultural Academy for the Arts and Sciences
|High school
|221
|-27
|-10.89%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 91 Bronx
|Elementary
|526
|-64
|-10.85%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology
|High school
|692
|-84
|-10.82%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 11 William T. Harris
|Elementary
|803
|-97
|-10.78%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 110 The Monitor
|Elementary
|530
|-64
|-10.77%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Judith S Kaye High School (The)
|
|116
|-14
|-10.77%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|East New York Elementary School of Excellence
|Elementary
|440
|-53
|-10.75%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 234
|Elementary
|407
|-49
|-10.75%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 90 Horace Mann
|Elementary
|673
|-81
|-10.74%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 196 Grand Central Parkway
|Elementary
|948
|-114
|-10.73%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|MS 266 Park Place Community Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|150
|-18
|-10.71%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 137 Rachel Jean Mitchell
|Elementary
|175
|-21
|-10.71%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 156 Waverly
|Elementary
|517
|-62
|-10.71%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Liberty High School Academy for Newcomers
|High school
|367
|-44
|-10.71%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 98 Shorac Kappock
|Elementary
|367
|-44
|-10.71%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|School for Global Leaders
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|184
|-22
|-10.68%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|High School for Service & Learning at Erasmus
|High school
|268
|-32
|-10.67%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 11 Kathryn Phelan
|Elementary
|830
|-99
|-10.66%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 327 Dr. Rose B. English
|K-8
|260
|-31
|-10.65%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|School for Classics High School
|High school
|235
|-28
|-10.65%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 64 Joseph P. Addabbo
|Elementary
|470
|-56
|-10.65%
|# 8 – Bronx
|The Bronx Mathematics Preparatory School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|185
|-22
|-10.63%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 23 The New Children’s School
|Elementary
|396
|-47
|-10.61%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 11 Highbridge
|Elementary
|498
|-59
|-10.59%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|The High School For Language And Diplomacy
|High school
|245
|-29
|-10.58%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 84 Lillian Weber
|Elementary
|618
|-73
|-10.56%
|Charter
|Achievement First North Brooklyn Prep Charter School
|Elementary
|779
|142
|22.29%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 59 The Community School of Technology
|Elementary
|467
|-55
|-10.54%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|JHS 218 James P. Sinnott
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|332
|-39
|-10.51%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 52 Queens
|Elementary
|332
|-39
|-10.51%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Professor Juan Bosch Public School
|Elementary
|264
|-31
|-10.51%
|#29 – Queens
|George Washington Carver High School for the Scien
|High school
|342
|-40
|-10.47%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 163 Alfred E. Smith
|Elementary
|488
|-57
|-10.46%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|James Weldon Johnson
|K-8
|618
|-72
|-10.43%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Forsyth Satellite Academy
|High school
|138
|-16
|-10.39%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 195 William Haberle
|Elementary
|415
|-48
|-10.37%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 195
|Elementary
|779
|-90
|-10.36%
|#12 – Bronx
|Archer Elementary School
|Elementary
|390
|-45
|-10.34%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 328 Phyllis Wheatley
|Elementary
|278
|-32
|-10.32%
|#28 – Queens
|The Jermaine L. Green STEM Institute of Queens
|Elementary
|479
|-55
|-10.30%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 68 Cambridge
|Elementary
|488
|-56
|-10.29%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 226
|Elementary
|367
|-42
|-10.27%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Cyberarts Studio Academy
|High school
|236
|-27
|-10.27%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 193 Gil Hodges
|Elementary
|586
|-67
|-10.26%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 7 Abraham Lincoln
|Elementary
|710
|-81
|-10.24%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 94 David D. Porter
|Elementary
|307
|-35
|-10.23%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Manhattan Academy For Arts & Language
|High school
|193
|-22
|-10.23%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Sixth Avenue Elementary School
|Elementary
|360
|-41
|-10.22%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 89 Elmhurst
|Elementary
|1537
|-175
|-10.22%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 244 Richard R. Green
|Elementary
|378
|-43
|-10.21%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 196
|Elementary
|730
|-83
|-10.21%
|Charter
|Achievement First Voyager Charter School
|Secondary School
|219
|-86
|-28.20%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 250 George H. Lindsay
|Elementary
|362
|-41
|-10.17%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Mott Hall IV
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|133
|-15
|-10.14%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 135 Sheldon A. Brookner
|Elementary
|417
|-47
|-10.13%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 15 Patrick F. Daly
|Elementary
|426
|-48
|-10.13%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 65 The Raymond York Elementary School
|Elementary
|426
|-48
|-10.13%
|#31 – Si
|PS 5 Huguenot
|Elementary
|284
|-32
|-10.13%
|Charter
|AECI II: NYC Charter High School for Computer Engineering and Innovation
|High school
|211
|97
|85.09%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 115 Alexander Humboldt
|Elementary
|393
|-44
|-10.07%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 212 Midtown West
|Elementary
|331
|-37
|-10.05%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 310 Marble Hill
|Elementary
|583
|-65
|-10.03%
|#12 – Bronx
|School of Performing Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|305
|-34
|-10.03%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 199 The Shakespeare School
|Elementary
|593
|-66
|-10.02%
|#31 – Si
|PS 1 Tottenville
|Elementary
|396
|-44
|-10.00%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 13 Clement C. Moore
|Elementary
|1252
|-139
|-9.99%
|Charter
|Amber Charter School
|Elementary
|489
|-8
|-1.61%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Neighborhood School
|Elementary
|271
|-30
|-9.97%
|#26 – Queens
|PS/IS 178 Holliswood
|K-8
|515
|-57
|-9.97%
|#24 – Queens
|Helen M. Marshall School
|Elementary
|443
|-49
|-9.96%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 140 Edward K Ellington
|Elementary
|398
|-44
|-9.95%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 127 Aerospace Science Magnet School
|K-8
|1096
|-121
|-9.94%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 251 Queens
|Elementary
|299
|-33
|-9.94%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 251 Paerdegat
|Elementary
|390
|-43
|-9.93%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Lower East Side Preparatory High School
|High school
|436
|-48
|-9.92%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 65 Mother Hale Academy
|Elementary
|318
|-35
|-9.92%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Magnet School of Math, Science and Design Technology
|Elementary
|867
|-95
|-9.88%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Yorkville Community School
|Elementary
|430
|-47
|-9.85%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 68 Bronx
|Elementary
|522
|-57
|-9.84%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt
|Elementary
|358
|-39
|-9.82%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 35 Franz Siegel
|Elementary
|478
|-52
|-9.81%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Thurgood Marshall Academy Lower School
|Elementary
|185
|-20
|-9.76%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 506 The School of Journalism & Technology
|Elementary
|666
|-72
|-9.76%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|The Academy of Talented Scholars
|Elementary
|380
|-41
|-9.74%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS/MS 31 The William Lloyd Garrison
|K-8
|621
|-67
|-9.74%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 384 Frances E. Carter
|K-8
|401
|-43
|-9.68%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 152 Dyckman Valley
|Elementary
|485
|-52
|-9.68%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 11 Purvis J. Behan
|Elementary
|859
|-92
|-9.67%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Life Sciences Secondary School
|Secondary School
|357
|-38
|-9.62%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 81 Thaddeus Stevens
|Elementary
|264
|-28
|-9.59%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 155 William Paca
|Elementary
|217
|-23
|-9.58%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 106 Parkchester
|Elementary
|973
|-103
|-9.57%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 306 Ethan Allen
|Elementary
|284
|-30
|-9.55%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 174 William Sidney Mount
|Elementary
|597
|-63
|-9.55%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 95 Sheila Mencher
|K-8
|1031
|-108
|-9.48%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 46 Alley Pond
|Elementary
|491
|-51
|-9.41%
|#10 – Bronx
|School for Environmental Citizenship
|Elementary
|520
|-54
|-9.41%
|#11 – Bronx
|Baychester Academy
|Elementary
|376
|-39
|-9.40%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 8 Robert Fulton
|K-8
|618
|-64
|-9.38%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 380 John Wayne Elementary
|Elementary
|483
|-50
|-9.38%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 46 Arthur Tappan
|K-8
|493
|-51
|-9.38%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|The East Village Community School
|Elementary
|300
|-31
|-9.37%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 132 Juan Pablo Duarte
|Elementary
|184
|-19
|-9.36%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 179
|Elementary
|282
|-29
|-9.32%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 503 The School of Discovery
|Elementary
|857
|-88
|-9.31%
|#27 – Queens
|PS/MS 114 Belle Harbor
|K-8
|643
|-66
|-9.31%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Central Park East I
|Elementary
|156
|-16
|-9.30%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 150 Queens
|Elementary
|920
|-94
|-9.27%
|#29 – Queens
|IS 238 Susan B. Anthony Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1129
|-115
|-9.24%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|Life Academy High School for Film and Music
|High school
|256
|-26
|-9.22%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 93 Albert G. Oliver
|Elementary
|356
|-36
|-9.18%
|Charter
|Amber Charter School II
|Elementary
|473
|49
|11.56%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 9 Ryer Avenue Elementary School
|Elementary
|751
|-75
|-9.08%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 233 Langston Hughes
|Elementary
|301
|-30
|-9.06%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Frederick Douglass Academy VIII Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|281
|-28
|-9.06%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|The Middle School of Media, Law and Fine Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|211
|-21
|-9.05%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|MS 322
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|292
|-29
|-9.03%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 16 Wakefield
|Elementary
|292
|-29
|-9.03%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 376
|Elementary
|474
|-47
|-9.02%
|#11 – Bronx
|Pelham Academy of Academics and Community Engagement
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|324
|-32
|-8.99%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 214 Cadwallader Colden
|Elementary
|375
|-37
|-8.98%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 67 Charles A. Dorsey
|Elementary
|203
|-20
|-8.97%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly School for Media Studies
|High school
|376
|-37
|-8.96%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 183 Robert L. Stevenson
|Elementary
|549
|-54
|-8.96%
|#29 – Queens
|PS/MS 147 Ronald McNair
|K-8
|509
|-50
|-8.94%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 86
|Elementary
|704
|-69
|-8.93%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 154 Queens
|Elementary
|592
|-58
|-8.92%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 42 Claremont
|Elementary
|337
|-33
|-8.92%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 176 Cambria Heights
|Elementary
|664
|-65
|-8.92%
|Charter
|American Dream Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|588
|77
|15.07%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 149 Christa McAuliffe
|Elementary
|859
|-84
|-8.91%
|#31 – Si
|PS 6 Corporal Allan F. Kivlehan School
|Elementary
|481
|-47
|-8.90%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 40 Samuel Huntington
|Elementary
|338
|-33
|-8.89%
|#12 – Bronx
|The School of Science and Applied Learning
|Elementary
|502
|-49
|-8.89%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 23 Queens Children Center
|K-12 all grades
|236
|-23
|-8.88%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 75 Emily Dickinson
|Elementary
|474
|-46
|-8.85%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 35
|K-12 all grades
|248
|-24
|-8.82%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 34 Franklin D. Roosevelt
|K-8
|269
|-26
|-8.81%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|The Gregory Jocko Jackson School of Sports, Art, and Technology
|K-8
|259
|-25
|-8.80%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 17 Henry D. Woodworth
|Elementary
|270
|-26
|-8.78%
|#10 – Bronx
|JHS 118 William W. Niles
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|966
|-93
|-8.78%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|JHS 234 Arthur W. Cunningham
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1415
|-136
|-8.77%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 254 Dag Hammarskjold
|Elementary
|688
|-66
|-8.75%
|#27 – Queens
|Rockaway Collegiate High School
|High school
|294
|-28
|-8.70%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 209
|Early Childhood
|253
|-24
|-8.66%
|#31 – Si
|PS 22 Graniteville
|Elementary
|846
|-80
|-8.64%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 161 Pedro Albizu Campos
|K-8
|677
|-64
|-8.64%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 340
|Elementary
|520
|-49
|-8.61%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 253
|Elementary
|499
|-47
|-8.61%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 253
|Elementary
|860
|-81
|-8.61%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 63 The STAR Academy
|Elementary
|214
|-20
|-8.55%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 78 Anne Hutchinson
|Elementary
|685
|-64
|-8.54%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 120 Queens
|Elementary
|826
|-77
|-8.53%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Paula Hedbavny School
|K-8
|473
|-44
|-8.51%
|Charter
|Atmosphere Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|592
|184
|45.10%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 214
|K-8
|990
|-92
|-8.50%
|Charter
|Bedford Stuyvesant Collegiate Charter School
|Secondary School
|359
|13
|3.76%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 134 Hollis
|Elementary
|291
|-27
|-8.49%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 111 Adolph S. Ochs
|Elementary
|399
|-37
|-8.49%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Cobble Hill School of American Studies
|High school
|475
|-44
|-8.48%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 222 Katherine R. Snyder
|Elementary
|789
|-73
|-8.47%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 186 Walter J. Damrosch School
|K-12 all grades
|704
|-65
|-8.45%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 47 John Randolph
|Elementary
|932
|-86
|-8.45%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 811
|K-12 all grades
|392
|-36
|-8.41%
|#30 – Queens
|PS/IS 78
|K-8
|686
|-63
|-8.41%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 13 Roberto Clemente
|Elementary
|393
|-36
|-8.39%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Urban Assembly School of Music and Art
|High school
|175
|-16
|-8.38%
|Charter
|Bedford Stuyvesant New Beginnings Charter School
|K-8
|721
|4
|0.56%
|Charter
|Beginning with Children Charter School II
|K-8
|484
|33
|7.32%
|#27 – Queens
|Wave Preparatory Elementary School
|Elementary
|471
|-43
|-8.37%
|#11 – Bronx
|Young Voices Academy of the Bronx
|Elementary
|395
|-36
|-8.35%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 138 Samuel Randall
|Elementary
|582
|-53
|-8.35%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 272 Curtis Estabrook
|Elementary
|396
|-36
|-8.33%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Frederick Douglass Academy
|Secondary School
|1002
|-91
|-8.33%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 21 Edward Hart
|Elementary
|1223
|-111
|-8.32%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 6 Lillie D. Blake
|Elementary
|595
|-54
|-8.32%
|#29 – Queens
|The Gordon Parks School
|K-8
|696
|-63
|-8.30%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 149 Sojourner Truth
|K-8
|199
|-18
|-8.29%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Central Park East II
|K-8
|432
|-39
|-8.28%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 32 Belmont
|Elementary
|665
|-60
|-8.28%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 133 William A. Butler
|Elementary
|665
|-60
|-8.28%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Lab School
|High school
|411
|-37
|-8.26%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 48 P.O. Michael J. Buczek
|Elementary
|423
|-38
|-8.24%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|High School M560 – City As School
|High school
|501
|-45
|-8.24%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|MS 61 Dr. Gladstone H. Atwell
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|513
|-46
|-8.23%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Victory Collegiate High School
|High school
|280
|-25
|-8.20%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 82 Hammond
|Elementary
|560
|-50
|-8.20%
|#25 – Queens
|IS 250 The Robert F. Kennedy Community Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|325
|-29
|-8.19%
|# 9 – Bronx
|IS 117 Joseph H. Wade
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|407
|-36
|-8.13%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 018 Park Terrace
|K-8
|317
|-28
|-8.12%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 85 Great Expectations
|Elementary
|770
|-68
|-8.11%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|JHS 291 Roland Hayes
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|307
|-27
|-8.08%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 319
|Early Childhood
|114
|-10
|-8.06%
|Charter
|Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls Charter
|K-8
|397
|-44
|-9.98%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 164 Queens Valley
|K-8
|617
|-54
|-8.05%
|#26 – Queens
|JHS 158 Marie Curie
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|984
|-86
|-8.04%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|The Children’s Workshop School
|Elementary
|309
|-27
|-8.04%
|#31 – Si
|PS 44 Thomas C. Brown
|Elementary
|632
|-55
|-8.01%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 133 Fred R Moore
|Elementary
|207
|-18
|-8.00%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly Academy for Future Leaders
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|92
|-8
|-8.00%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 165 Robert E. Simon
|K-8
|403
|-35
|-7.99%
|#25 – Queens
|JHS 194 William Carr
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1186
|-103
|-7.99%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 175 Henry H Garnet
|Elementary
|311
|-27
|-7.99%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 86 The Irvington
|Elementary
|382
|-33
|-7.95%
|#11 – Bronx
|High School of Computers and Technology
|High school
|501
|-43
|-7.90%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 166 The Richard Rodgers School of The Arts and Technology
|Elementary
|607
|-52
|-7.89%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 360
|Elementary
|362
|-31
|-7.89%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 139 Rego Park
|Elementary
|656
|-56
|-7.87%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 185 Walter Kassenbrock
|Elementary
|586
|-50
|-7.86%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 160 William T. Sampson
|Elementary
|1137
|-97
|-7.86%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 221 The North Hills School
|Elementary
|587
|-50
|-7.85%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
|High school
|2725
|-232
|-7.85%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 9 Teunis G. Bergen
|Elementary
|859
|-73
|-7.83%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 059 Beekman Hill International
|Elementary
|589
|-50
|-7.82%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 19 Marino Jeantet
|Elementary
|1702
|-144
|-7.80%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 276 Louis Marshall
|Elementary
|498
|-42
|-7.78%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 8 Luis Belliard
|Elementary
|439
|-37
|-7.77%
|#10 – Bronx
|Academy For Personal Leadership And Excellence
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|819
|-69
|-7.77%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 32 State Street
|Elementary
|952
|-80
|-7.75%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 122 Mamie Fay
|K-8
|1263
|-106
|-7.74%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 216 Arturo Toscanini
|Elementary
|703
|-59
|-7.74%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Academy of Science and the Environment
|High school
|312
|-26
|-7.69%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 97 Forest Park
|Elementary
|624
|-52
|-7.69%
|#31 – Si
|PS 78
|Elementary
|664
|-55
|-7.65%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 105 Sen Abraham Bernstein
|Elementary
|882
|-73
|-7.64%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 236 Langston Hughes
|Elementary
|290
|-24
|-7.64%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 76 William Hallet
|Elementary
|400
|-33
|-7.62%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 14 Fairview
|Elementary
|1287
|-106
|-7.61%
|Charter
|Bold Charter School
|Elementary
|187
|66
|54.55%
|#31 – Si
|PS 18 John G. Whittier
|Elementary
|427
|-35
|-7.58%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies
|High school
|574
|-47
|-7.57%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 108 Philip J. Abinanti
|Elementary
|538
|-44
|-7.56%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 108 Assemblyman Angelo Del Toro Educational Complex
|K-8
|428
|-35
|-7.56%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 16 The Nancy DeBenedittis School
|Elementary
|1299
|-106
|-7.54%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 215 Morris H. Weiss
|Elementary
|761
|-62
|-7.53%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 28 The Thomas Emanuel Early Childhood Center
|Early Childhood
|431
|-35
|-7.51%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS/MS 280 Mosholu Parkway
|K-8
|740
|-60
|-7.50%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 152 Evergreen
|Elementary
|705
|-57
|-7.48%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 33 Chelsea Prep
|Elementary
|557
|-45
|-7.48%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 164 Caesar Rodney
|Elementary
|620
|-50
|-7.46%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 4 Duke Ellington
|Elementary
|459
|-37
|-7.46%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 171 Peter G. Van Alst
|Elementary
|397
|-32
|-7.46%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 94 The Henry Longfellow
|Elementary
|1129
|-91
|-7.46%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 182 Samantha Smith
|Elementary
|633
|-51
|-7.46%
|#24 – Queens
|PS/IS 87 Middle Village
|K-8
|559
|-45
|-7.45%
|#10 – Bronx
|JHS 80 The Mosholu Parkway
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|597
|-48
|-7.44%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Mott Haven Community High School
|High school
|224
|-18
|-7.44%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 49 Willis Avenue
|Elementary
|598
|-48
|-7.43%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Norma Adams Clemons Academy
|Elementary
|598
|-48
|-7.43%
|# 9 – Bronx
|The Family School
|Elementary
|500
|-40
|-7.41%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 98 The Douglaston School
|Elementary
|263
|-21
|-7.39%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 94 Kings College School
|Elementary
|1065
|-85
|-7.39%
|#29 – Queens
|PS/MS 138 Sunrise
|K-8
|578
|-46
|-7.37%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 226 Alfred De B. Mason
|K-8
|946
|-75
|-7.35%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 229 Emanuel Kaplan
|Elementary
|1290
|-102
|-7.33%
|Charter
|Boys Preparatory Charter School of New York
|Elementary
|773
|137
|21.54%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 205 Alexander Graham Bell
|Elementary
|279
|-22
|-7.31%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 264 Bay Ridge Elementary School For The Arts
|Elementary
|420
|-33
|-7.28%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 53 Basheer Quisim
|Elementary
|841
|-66
|-7.28%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 16 Leonard Dunkly
|Elementary
|179
|-14
|-7.25%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 396
|Elementary
|269
|-21
|-7.24%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 280
|Elementary
|538
|-42
|-7.24%
|Charter
|Bridge Preparatory Charter School
|Elementary
|158
|71
|81.61%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 54 Hillside
|Elementary
|475
|-37
|-7.23%
|#27 – Queens
|New York City Academy for Discovery
|Elementary
|347
|-27
|-7.22%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 239
|Elementary
|476
|-37
|-7.21%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|IS 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|528
|-41
|-7.21%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 117 J. Keld / Briarwood School
|Elementary
|863
|-67
|-7.20%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 120 Carlos Tapia
|Elementary
|348
|-27
|-7.20%
|#30 – Queens
|Albert Shanker School for Visual and Performing Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|580
|-45
|-7.20%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|JHS 104 Simon Baruch
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1019
|-79
|-7.19%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 89 Bronx
|K-8
|1398
|-108
|-7.17%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 037 Multiple Intelligence School
|K-8
|570
|-44
|-7.17%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 38 Rosedale
|Elementary
|248
|-19
|-7.12%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 60 Woodhaven
|Elementary
|1058
|-81
|-7.11%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 452
|Elementary
|379
|-29
|-7.11%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 124 Silas B. Dutcher
|Elementary
|263
|-20
|-7.07%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 189 The Bilingual Center
|K-8
|935
|-71
|-7.06%
|#24 – Queens
|Learners and Leaders
|Elementary
|527
|-40
|-7.05%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Performing Arts and Technology High School
|High school
|356
|-27
|-7.05%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 256 Benjamin Banneker
|Elementary
|198
|-15
|-7.04%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 246 Poe Center
|Elementary
|581
|-44
|-7.04%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 86 Kingsbridge Heights
|Elementary
|1519
|-115
|-7.04%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 273 Wortman
|Elementary
|304
|-23
|-7.03%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 45 Clarence Witherspoon
|Elementary
|304
|-23
|-7.03%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 121 Queens
|Elementary
|767
|-58
|-7.03%
|#25 – Queens
|Flushing International High School
|High school
|410
|-31
|-7.03%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 141
|K-12 all grades
|359
|-27
|-6.99%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 96 Joseph Lanzetta
|K-8
|373
|-28
|-6.98%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|High School for Media and Communications
|High school
|320
|-24
|-6.98%
|#24 – Queens
|Grover Cleveland High School
|High school
|1574
|-118
|-6.97%
|#28 – Queens
|Queens Metropolitan High School
|High school
|1068
|-80
|-6.97%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|N.Y.C. Lab School for Collaborative Studies
|High school
|482
|-36
|-6.95%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 236 Mill Basin
|Elementary
|563
|-42
|-6.94%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 38 The Pacific
|Elementary
|550
|-41
|-6.94%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS/MS 04 Crotona Park West
|K-8
|419
|-31
|-6.89%
|#31 – Si
|Naples Street Elementary School
|Elementary
|298
|-22
|-6.88%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 267 East Side Elementary School
|Elementary
|407
|-30
|-6.86%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 63 Old South
|Elementary
|1088
|-80
|-6.85%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 24
|Elementary
|545
|-40
|-6.84%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS/MS 194
|K-8
|1186
|-87
|-6.83%
|Charter
|Brilla College Prep Charter School
|Elementary
|792
|114
|16.81%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 329 Surfside
|Elementary
|355
|-26
|-6.82%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 15 Jackie Robinson
|Elementary
|355
|-26
|-6.82%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 123 Mahalia Jackson
|K-8
|410
|-30
|-6.82%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Harold O. Levy School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|246
|-18
|-6.82%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 102 The Bayview
|Elementary
|1300
|-95
|-6.81%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 291
|Elementary
|534
|-39
|-6.81%
|#31 – Si
|PS 36 J. C. Drumgoole
|Elementary
|822
|-60
|-6.80%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 321 William Penn
|Elementary
|1288
|-94
|-6.80%
|#31 – Si
|PS 74 Future Leaders Elementary School
|Elementary
|261
|-19
|-6.79%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Multicultural High School
|High school
|275
|-20
|-6.78%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 126 Dr Marjorie H Dunbar
|Elementary
|537
|-39
|-6.77%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 204 Vince Lombardi
|Elementary
|1033
|-75
|-6.77%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 214 Michael Friedsam
|Elementary
|814
|-59
|-6.76%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 198 Isador E. Ida Straus
|Elementary
|457
|-33
|-6.73%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 139 Alexine A. Fenty
|Elementary
|831
|-60
|-6.73%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 148 Queens
|Elementary
|722
|-52
|-6.72%
|#27 – Queens
|Rockaway Park High School for Environmental Sustainability
|High school
|264
|-19
|-6.71%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Arbor Elementary School
|Elementary
|570
|-41
|-6.71%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Schuylerville Preparatory High School
|High school
|362
|-26
|-6.70%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 247 Brooklyn
|Elementary
|798
|-57
|-6.67%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 72 Dr. William Dorney
|Elementary
|674
|-48
|-6.65%
|#28 – Queens
|JHS 217 Robert A. Van Wyck
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1589
|-113
|-6.64%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 146 Howard Beach
|K-8
|549
|-39
|-6.63%
|#31 – Si
|PS 31 William T. Davis
|Elementary
|366
|-26
|-6.63%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 69 Journey Prep School
|Elementary
|565
|-40
|-6.61%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 31 Samuel F. Dupont
|Elementary
|580
|-41
|-6.60%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 159 Isaac Pitkin
|Elementary
|697
|-49
|-6.57%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|MS 35 Stephen Decatur
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|185
|-13
|-6.57%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 65
|Elementary
|513
|-36
|-6.56%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|The Mott Hall School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|271
|-19
|-6.55%
|#31 – Si
|IS 2 George L. Egbert
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|985
|-69
|-6.55%
|# 8 – Bronx
|JHS 131 Albert Einstein
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|414
|-29
|-6.55%
|#27 – Queens
|JHS 202 Robert H. Goddard
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1028
|-72
|-6.55%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|MS 258 Community Action School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|229
|-16
|-6.53%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 5 Port Morris
|K-8
|616
|-43
|-6.53%
|#30 – Queens
|William Cullen Bryant High School
|High school
|2135
|-149
|-6.52%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 110 Florence Nightingale
|Elementary
|373
|-26
|-6.52%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 36
|K-12 all grades
|360
|-25
|-6.49%
|#24 – Queens
|IS 61 Leonardo Da Vinci
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|2121
|-147
|-6.48%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 196 Ten Eyck
|Elementary
|289
|-20
|-6.47%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 192 Jacob H. Schiff
|Elementary
|318
|-22
|-6.47%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 44 David C. Farragut
|Elementary
|246
|-17
|-6.46%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Battery Park City School
|K-8
|796
|-55
|-6.46%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 173 Fresh Meadows
|Elementary
|887
|-61
|-6.43%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 254 The Rosa Parks School
|Elementary
|584
|-40
|-6.41%
|Charter
|Brilla Veritas Charter School
|Elementary
|367
|120
|48.58%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 194 Raoul Wallenberg
|Elementary
|513
|-35
|-6.39%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 64 Robert Simon
|Elementary
|220
|-15
|-6.38%
|#11 – Bronx
|Cornerstone Academy for Social Action Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|235
|-16
|-6.37%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 151 Mary D. Carter
|Elementary
|294
|-20
|-6.37%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 232 Lindenwood
|K-8
|885
|-60
|-6.35%
|#10 – Bronx
|IS 206B Ann Mersereau
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|252
|-17
|-6.32%
|Charter
|Bronx Academy of Promise Charter School
|K-8
|588
|-11
|-1.84%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 138 Brooklyn
|K-8
|490
|-33
|-6.31%
|# 8 – Bronx
|The School for Inquiry and Social Justice
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|462
|-31
|-6.29%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 121 Nelson A. Rockefeller
|K-8
|313
|-21
|-6.29%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 126 Jacob August Riis
|K-8
|673
|-45
|-6.27%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 34 John Harvard
|Elementary
|540
|-36
|-6.25%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 372 The Children’s School
|K-8
|467
|-31
|-6.22%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|JHS 259 William McKinley
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1748
|-116
|-6.22%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Arts and Science Elementary School
|Elementary
|303
|-20
|-6.19%
|#11 – Bronx
|Baychester Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|273
|-18
|-6.19%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 201 The Discovery School for Inquiry and Research
|Elementary
|440
|-29
|-6.18%
|#29 – Queens
|Community Voices Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|319
|-21
|-6.18%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 50 Talfourd Lawn Elementary School
|Elementary
|792
|-52
|-6.16%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Cascades High School
|High school
|153
|-10
|-6.13%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|The Peck Slip School
|Elementary
|429
|-28
|-6.13%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr.
|K-8
|889
|-58
|-6.12%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 188 The Island School
|K-8
|369
|-24
|-6.11%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 112 Bronxwood
|Elementary
|370
|-24
|-6.09%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|The Locke School of Arts and Engineering
|Elementary
|324
|-21
|-6.09%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 176 Ovington
|Elementary
|1143
|-74
|-6.08%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 7 Louis F. Simeone
|Elementary
|1267
|-82
|-6.08%
|#28 – Queens
|MS 358
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|340
|-22
|-6.08%
|#24 – Queens
|IS 93 Ridgewood
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1085
|-70
|-6.06%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 369 Coy L. Cox School
|K-12 all grades
|482
|-31
|-6.04%
|#10 – Bronx
|Luisa Pineiro Fuentes School of Science and Discovery
|Elementary
|280
|-18
|-6.04%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 212
|Elementary
|717
|-46
|-6.03%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 109 Sedgwick
|Elementary
|530
|-34
|-6.03%
|#31 – Si
|PS 30 Westerleigh
|Elementary
|769
|-49
|-5.99%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|PS 298 Dr. Betty Shabazz
|Elementary
|283
|-18
|-5.98%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 35 Nathaniel Woodhull
|Elementary
|646
|-41
|-5.97%
|#24 – Queens
|Pioneer Academy
|Elementary
|820
|-52
|-5.96%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 33 Edward M. Funk
|Elementary
|887
|-56
|-5.94%
|#10 – Bronx
|The New School for Leadership and Journalism
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|683
|-43
|-5.92%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|IS 281 Joseph B Cavallaro
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1186
|-74
|-5.87%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Kappa
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|321
|-20
|-5.87%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 203 Oakland Gardens
|Elementary
|805
|-50
|-5.85%
|# 8 – Bronx
|MS 302 Luisa Dessus Cruz
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|452
|-28
|-5.83%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Amistad Dual Language School
|K-8
|404
|-25
|-5.83%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 255 Barbara Reing School
|Elementary
|809
|-50
|-5.82%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|The Vida Bogart School for All Children
|K-8
|551
|-34
|-5.81%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 217 Colonel David Marcus School
|Elementary
|1055
|-65
|-5.80%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 130 Hernando De Soto
|Elementary
|747
|-46
|-5.80%
|#26 – Queens
|PS/IS 266
|K-8
|587
|-36
|-5.78%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 128 Bensonhurst
|Elementary
|425
|-26
|-5.76%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Gardens Elementary School
|Elementary
|280
|-17
|-5.72%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 105 The Bay School
|K-8
|776
|-47
|-5.71%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|JHS 78 Roy H. Mann
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|513
|-31
|-5.70%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 166 Henry Gradstein
|Elementary
|894
|-54
|-5.70%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 316 Elijah Stroud
|Elementary
|563
|-34
|-5.70%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 231
|K-8
|299
|-18
|-5.68%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 288 The Shirley Tanyhill
|K-8
|550
|-33
|-5.66%
|#11 – Bronx
|Leaders of Tomorrow
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|435
|-26
|-5.64%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 116 Elizabeth L Farrell
|Elementary
|320
|-19
|-5.60%
|#28 – Queens
|Hillcrest High School
|High school
|2899
|-172
|-5.60%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 12 James B. Colgate
|Elementary
|1062
|-63
|-5.60%
|#24 – Queens
|IS 5 The Walter Crowley Intermediate School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1653
|-98
|-5.60%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|JHS 227 Edward B. Shallow
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1542
|-91
|-5.57%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|High School of Hospitality Management
|High school
|322
|-19
|-5.57%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|MS 255 Salk School of Science
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|356
|-21
|-5.57%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler
|Elementary
|1289
|-76
|-5.57%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|School of Science & Technology
|Elementary
|560
|-33
|-5.56%
|#26 – Queens
|Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and the Sciences
|High school
|968
|-57
|-5.56%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 225 The Eileen E. Zaglin
|K-8
|953
|-56
|-5.55%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 207 Elizabeth G. Leary
|K-8
|1022
|-60
|-5.55%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 104 The Bays Water
|Elementary
|581
|-34
|-5.53%
|Charter
|Bronx Arts and Science Charter School
|Elementary
|196
|40
|25.64%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 96
|Elementary
|291
|-17
|-5.52%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 155
|Elementary
|516
|-30
|-5.49%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Parkside Preparatory Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|413
|-24
|-5.49%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 993
|K-12 all grades
|569
|-33
|-5.48%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Community Health Academy of the Heights
|Secondary School
|658
|-38
|-5.46%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Better Learning
|Elementary
|551
|-2
|-0.36%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|The Lexington Academy
|K-8
|557
|-32
|-5.43%
|#11 – Bronx
|Linden Tree Elementary School
|Elementary
|366
|-21
|-5.43%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 108 Sal Abbracciamento
|Elementary
|854
|-49
|-5.43%
|#10 – Bronx
|The Bronx STEM and Arts Academy
|Elementary
|192
|-11
|-5.42%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 134
|Elementary
|576
|-33
|-5.42%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|The Science And Medicine Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|386
|-22
|-5.39%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 145 Andrew Jackson
|Elementary
|474
|-27
|-5.39%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|East New York Middle School of Excellence
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|246
|-14
|-5.38%
|#31 – Si
|PS 19 The Curtis School
|Elementary
|529
|-30
|-5.37%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 186 Dr. Irving A Gladstone
|Elementary
|1059
|-60
|-5.36%
|#24 – Queens
|The Children’s Lab School
|Elementary
|460
|-26
|-5.35%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 112 Dutch Kills
|Elementary
|391
|-22
|-5.33%
|#27 – Queens
|JHS 210 Elizabeth Blackwell
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1709
|-96
|-5.32%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Washington Heights Academy
|K-8
|553
|-31
|-5.31%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 274 Kosciusko
|Elementary
|339
|-19
|-5.31%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 184 Flushing Manor
|Elementary
|500
|-28
|-5.30%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 191 Paul Robeson
|Elementary
|161
|-9
|-5.29%
|#25 – Queens
|Flushing High School
|High school
|1435
|-80
|-5.28%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Mott Hall II
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|395
|-22
|-5.28%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 151 Lyndon B. Johnson
|Elementary
|306
|-17
|-5.26%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 1 Alfred E. Smith
|Elementary
|235
|-13
|-5.24%
|#11 – Bronx
|Pelham Gardens Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|416
|-23
|-5.24%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Excellence 3
|Elementary
|382
|68
|21.66%
|#25 – Queens
|JHS 185 Edward Bleeker
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1396
|-77
|-5.23%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|JHS 62 Ditmas
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1111
|-61
|-5.20%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|New Bridges Elementary
|Elementary
|419
|-23
|-5.20%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 209 Margaret Mead
|K-8
|694
|-38
|-5.19%
|#27 – Queens
|Scholars’ Academy
|Secondary School
|1243
|-68
|-5.19%
|#11 – Bronx
|MS 180 Dr. Daniel Hale Williams
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|988
|-54
|-5.18%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 76 The Bennington School
|Elementary
|787
|-43
|-5.18%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Science and Technology Academy: A Mott Hall School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|404
|-22
|-5.16%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 21 Crispus Attucks
|Elementary
|533
|-29
|-5.16%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|331
|-18
|-5.16%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 48 William Wordsworth
|Elementary
|516
|-28
|-5.15%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 015 Institute for Environmental Learning
|K-8
|462
|-25
|-5.13%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Excellence 5
|Elementary
|153
|63
|70.00%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|Ralph A. Fabrizio School
|Elementary
|964
|-52
|-5.12%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 40 Augustus Saint-Gaudens
|Elementary
|669
|-36
|-5.11%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Sunset Park Avenues Elementary School
|Elementary
|446
|-24
|-5.11%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 169 Sunset Park
|Elementary
|1209
|-65
|-5.10%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education
|High school
|726
|-39
|-5.10%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Lyons Community School
|Secondary School
|410
|-22
|-5.09%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 142 Amalia Castro
|Elementary
|317
|-17
|-5.09%
|#12 – Bronx
|MS 129 Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|487
|-26
|-5.07%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 235 Janice Marie Knight School
|K-8
|1110
|-59
|-5.05%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 52 Sheepshead Bay
|Elementary
|754
|-40
|-5.04%
|#12 – Bronx
|Bronx Little School
|Elementary
|302
|-16
|-5.03%
|#24 – Queens
|IS 125 Thom J. McCann Woodside
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1381
|-73
|-5.02%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|IS 349 Math, Science & Tech.
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|284
|-15
|-5.02%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 312 Bergen Beach
|Elementary
|701
|-37
|-5.01%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS/MS 20 P.O.George J. Werdann, III
|K-8
|853
|-45
|-5.01%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier
|K-8
|133
|-7
|-5.00%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 107 Thomas A Dooley
|Elementary
|894
|-47
|-4.99%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 81 Jean Paul Richter
|Elementary
|590
|-31
|-4.99%
|#31 – Si
|PS 11 Thomas Dongan School
|Elementary
|305
|-16
|-4.98%
|# 7 – Bronx
|IS 584
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|229
|-12
|-4.98%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 177 The Marlboro
|Elementary
|936
|-49
|-4.97%
|#24 – Queens
|A.C.E. Academy for Scholars at the Geraldine Ferra
|Elementary
|554
|-29
|-4.97%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 262 El Hajj Malik El Shabazz Elementary School
|Elementary
|153
|-8
|-4.97%
|#10 – Bronx
|Ampark Neighborhood
|Elementary
|364
|-19
|-4.96%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Excellence 4
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|233
|60
|34.68%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 249 The Caton
|Elementary
|807
|-42
|-4.95%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS 299 Thomas Warren Field
|Elementary
|173
|-9
|-4.95%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 169 Bay Terrace
|Elementary
|368
|-19
|-4.91%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 092 Harry T. Stewart Sr.
|Elementary
|853
|-44
|-4.91%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Inwood Early College for Health and Information Technologies
|High school
|427
|-22
|-4.90%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 205 Clarion
|Elementary
|1243
|-64
|-4.90%
|#27 – Queens
|Epic High School – North
|High school
|428
|-22
|-4.89%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 158 Warwick
|Elementary
|488
|-25
|-4.87%
|#30 – Queens
|IS 230
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1134
|-58
|-4.87%
|#12 – Bronx
|Samara Community School
|Elementary
|276
|-14
|-4.83%
|#31 – Si
|PS 55 Henry M. Boehm
|Elementary
|552
|-28
|-4.83%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 100 Glen Morris
|Elementary
|849
|-43
|-4.82%
|# 9 – Bronx
|High School for Violin and Dance
|High school
|218
|-11
|-4.80%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Facing History School, The
|High school
|337
|-17
|-4.80%
|#31 – Si
|PS 39 Francis J. Murphy Jr.
|Elementary
|496
|-25
|-4.80%
|#31 – Si
|PS 3 The Margaret Gioiosa School
|Elementary
|635
|-32
|-4.80%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 39 Henry Bristow
|Elementary
|397
|-20
|-4.80%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 144 Col Jeromus Remsen
|Elementary
|896
|-45
|-4.78%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 2 Meyer London
|Elementary
|419
|-21
|-4.77%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 34 Oliver H. Perry
|Elementary
|459
|-23
|-4.77%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 24 Spuyten Duyvil
|Elementary
|799
|-40
|-4.77%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|360
|-18
|-4.76%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Children
|Elementary
|449
|44
|10.86%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 140
|K-8
|341
|-17
|-4.75%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 49 Dorothy Bonawit Kole
|K-8
|1144
|-57
|-4.75%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Tag Young Scholars
|K-8
|564
|-28
|-4.73%
|#31 – Si
|PS 46 Albert V. Maniscalco
|Elementary
|242
|-12
|-4.72%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx Alliance Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|303
|-15
|-4.72%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 97 The Highlawn
|Elementary
|708
|-35
|-4.71%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|IS 136 Charles O. Dewey
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|487
|-24
|-4.70%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|IS 289
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|264
|-13
|-4.69%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 66 School of Higher Expectations
|Elementary
|508
|-25
|-4.69%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|New York City Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|573
|-28
|-4.66%
|#27 – Queens
|JHS 226 Virgil I. Grissom
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|863
|-42
|-4.64%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Excellence
|K-8
|796
|14
|1.79%
|#25 – Queens
|John Bowne High School
|High school
|3295
|-160
|-4.63%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|JHS 167 Robert F. Wagner
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1277
|-62
|-4.63%
|#30 – Queens
|IS 10 Horace Greeley
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|764
|-37
|-4.62%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 257 John F. Hylan
|Elementary
|517
|-25
|-4.61%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 6 West Farms
|Elementary
|499
|-24
|-4.59%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School
|Elementary
|771
|-37
|-4.58%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 136 Roy Wilkins
|Elementary
|483
|-23
|-4.55%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 62 Chester Park School
|Elementary
|885
|-42
|-4.53%
|#31 – Si
|PS 13 M. L. Lindemeyer
|Elementary
|822
|-39
|-4.53%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 51
|Early Childhood
|211
|-10
|-4.52%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Excellence II
|Elementary
|350
|51
|17.06%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 63 Author’s Academy
|Elementary
|508
|-24
|-4.51%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Pelham Lab High School
|High school
|425
|-20
|-4.49%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 179 Kensington
|Elementary
|766
|-36
|-4.49%
|#31 – Si
|The Barbara Esselborn School
|Elementary
|810
|-38
|-4.48%
|# 7 – Bronx
|H.E.R.O. High (Health, Education, and Research Occupations High School)
|High school
|512
|-24
|-4.48%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 220 Edward Mandel
|Elementary
|641
|-30
|-4.47%
|#31 – Si
|PS 65 The Academy of Innovative Learning
|Elementary
|406
|-19
|-4.47%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for the Arts
|Elementary
|626
|112
|21.79%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 129 Patricia Larkin
|Elementary
|1058
|-49
|-4.43%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS/IS 54
|Elementary
|432
|-20
|-4.42%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 22 Thomas Jefferson
|Elementary
|825
|-38
|-4.40%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 527 East Side School for Social Action
|Elementary
|458
|-21
|-4.38%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|East Side Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|437
|-20
|-4.38%
|#24 – Queens
|VOYAGES Preparatory
|High school
|224
|-10
|-4.27%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Teachers Preparatory High School
|Secondary School
|157
|-7
|-4.27%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|JHS 292 Margaret S. Douglas
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|496
|-22
|-4.25%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Validus Preparatory Academy
|High school
|339
|-15
|-4.24%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|MS 297
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|816
|-36
|-4.23%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bronx Collaborative High School
|High school
|544
|-24
|-4.23%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 150
|Elementary
|182
|-8
|-4.21%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 213 The Carl Ullman School
|Elementary
|435
|-19
|-4.19%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|PS 115 Daniel Mucatel School
|Elementary
|825
|-36
|-4.18%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH)
|High school
|553
|-24
|-4.16%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 224
|K-8
|392
|-17
|-4.16%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 161 The Crown
|Elementary
|324
|-14
|-4.14%
|#31 – Si
|PS 8 Shirlee Solomon
|Elementary
|562
|-24
|-4.10%
|#24 – Queens
|PS/IS 119 The Glendale
|K-8
|1267
|-54
|-4.09%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|J. M. Rapport School Career Development
|High school
|448
|-19
|-4.07%
|Charter
|Bronx Charter School for Better Learning II
|Elementary
|454
|89
|24.38%
|#26 – Queens
|JHS 74 Nathaniel Hawthorne
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1112
|-47
|-4.06%
|# 9 – Bronx
|MS 594
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|237
|-10
|-4.05%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 397 Foster-Laurie
|Elementary
|166
|-7
|-4.05%
|#31 – Si
|The Stephanie A. Vierno School
|Elementary
|666
|-28
|-4.03%
|#12 – Bronx
|Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School
|High school
|262
|-11
|-4.03%
|#31 – Si
|PS 60 Alice Austen
|Elementary
|763
|-32
|-4.03%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 58 The School of Heroes
|Elementary
|930
|-39
|-4.02%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS/MS 29 Melrose School
|K-8
|764
|-32
|-4.02%
|#31 – Si
|PS 20 Port Richmond
|Elementary
|406
|-17
|-4.02%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 138
|K-12 all grades
|601
|-25
|-3.99%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Grant Avenue Elementary School
|Elementary
|411
|-17
|-3.97%
|Charter
|Bronx Community Charter School
|K-8
|525
|7
|1.35%
|#29 – Queens
|PS/IS 116 William C. Hughley
|K-8
|799
|-33
|-3.97%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|MS 245 The Computer School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|388
|-16
|-3.96%
|#29 – Queens
|Queens United Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|171
|-7
|-3.93%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 229 Dyker
|K-8
|1201
|-49
|-3.92%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|JHS 220 John J. Pershing
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1427
|-58
|-3.91%
|# 9 – Bronx
|The Walton Avenue School
|Elementary
|443
|-18
|-3.90%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 47 Chris Galas
|K-8
|247
|-10
|-3.89%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (BEES)
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|173
|-7
|-3.89%
|# 8 – Bronx
|The Hunts Point School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|273
|-11
|-3.87%
|#31 – Si
|IS 72 Rocco Laurie
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1518
|-61
|-3.86%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 5 Ellen Lurie
|Elementary
|523
|-21
|-3.86%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 71 Forest
|Elementary
|648
|-26
|-3.86%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|47 The American Sign Language and English Secondary School
|High school
|225
|-9
|-3.85%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 26 Rufus King
|Elementary
|675
|-27
|-3.85%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 124 Osmond A Church
|K-8
|1078
|-43
|-3.84%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 230 Doris L. Cohen
|Elementary
|1058
|-42
|-3.82%
|#31 – Si
|IS 24 Myra S. Barnes
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1311
|-52
|-3.82%
|#27 – Queens
|Waterside Children’s Studio School
|Elementary
|482
|-19
|-3.79%
|#27 – Queens
|PS/MS 42 R. Vernam
|K-8
|611
|-24
|-3.78%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 140 Nathan Straus
|K-8
|357
|-14
|-3.77%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Castle Bridge School
|Elementary
|181
|-7
|-3.72%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 199 Frederick Wachtel
|Elementary
|546
|-21
|-3.70%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 45 Horace E. Greene
|K-8
|572
|-22
|-3.70%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|University Neighborhood Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|209
|-8
|-3.69%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|The Boerum Hill School for International Studies
|Secondary School
|785
|-30
|-3.68%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 100 Isaac Clason
|Elementary
|524
|-20
|-3.68%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS 128 Audubon
|Elementary
|579
|-22
|-3.66%
|#31 – Si
|PS 16 John J. Driscoll
|Elementary
|422
|-16
|-3.65%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Brownsville Collaborative Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|264
|-10
|-3.65%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|PS 125 Ralph Bunche
|Elementary
|293
|-11
|-3.62%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 102 Bayview
|K-8
|1229
|-46
|-3.61%
|#29 – Queens
|Jean Nuzzi Intermediate School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1124
|-42
|-3.60%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 77 Lower Lab School
|Elementary
|349
|-13
|-3.59%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 71 Rose E. Scala
|K-8
|1405
|-52
|-3.57%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 83 Luis Munoz Rivera
|Elementary
|352
|-13
|-3.56%
|#12 – Bronx
|Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|271
|-10
|-3.56%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 118 Lorraine Hansberry
|Elementary
|409
|-15
|-3.54%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 051 Elias Howe
|Elementary
|464
|-17
|-3.53%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Bronx Bridges High School
|High school
|328
|-12
|-3.53%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 132 The Conselyea School
|Elementary
|684
|-25
|-3.53%
|#31 – Si
|Space Shuttle Columbia School
|Elementary
|660
|-24
|-3.51%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 207 Rockwood Park
|K-8
|663
|-24
|-3.49%
|#24 – Queens
|Aviation Career & Technical Education High School
|High school
|2004
|-72
|-3.47%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 153 Homecrest
|Elementary
|557
|-20
|-3.47%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Eagle Academy for Young Men II
|Secondary School
|613
|-22
|-3.46%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Satellite East Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|84
|-3
|-3.45%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 770 New American Academy
|Elementary
|280
|-10
|-3.45%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|The SEEALL Academy
|K-8
|1036
|-37
|-3.45%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 2 Alfred Zimberg
|Elementary
|508
|-18
|-3.42%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 124 Yung Wing
|Elementary
|651
|-23
|-3.41%
|#24 – Queens
|High School of Applied Communication
|High school
|400
|-14
|-3.38%
|#30 – Queens
|Information Technology High School
|High school
|953
|-33
|-3.35%
|#29 – Queens
|Excelsior Preparatory High School
|High school
|405
|-14
|-3.34%
|#10 – Bronx
|DeWitt Clinton High School
|High school
|964
|-33
|-3.31%
|#31 – Si
|PS 48 William G. Wilcox
|K-8
|968
|-33
|-3.30%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 99 Isaac Asimov
|K-8
|852
|-29
|-3.29%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|New Heights Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|236
|-8
|-3.28%
|#31 – Si
|IS 34 Tottenville
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1004
|-34
|-3.28%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Sheridan Academy for Young Leaders
|Elementary
|503
|-17
|-3.27%
|#25 – Queens
|IS 25 Adrien Block
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1039
|-35
|-3.26%
|#25 – Queens
|Robert F. Kennedy Community High School
|High school
|660
|-22
|-3.23%
|#24 – Queens
|PS/IS 113 Anthony J. Pranzo
|K-8
|841
|-28
|-3.22%
|Charter
|Bronx Preparatory Charter School
|Secondary School
|832
|65
|8.47%
|#31 – Si
|PS 32 The Gifford School
|Elementary
|642
|-21
|-3.17%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Ascend Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1654
|68
|4.29%
|#11 – Bronx
|JHS 144 Michelangelo
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|432
|-14
|-3.14%
|#30 – Queens
|IS 145 Joseph Pulitzer
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1607
|-52
|-3.13%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 270 Johann DeKalb
|Elementary
|94
|-3
|-3.09%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|PS 089 Cypress Hills
|K-8
|472
|-15
|-3.08%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 175 City Island
|K-8
|288
|-9
|-3.03%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Science Skills Center High School for Science, Technology and the Creative Arts
|High school
|578
|-18
|-3.02%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 7 Samuel Stern
|K-8
|354
|-11
|-3.01%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx Park Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|389
|-12
|-2.99%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 41 Crocheron
|Elementary
|455
|-14
|-2.99%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 245
|Elementary
|261
|-8
|-2.97%
|#28 – Queens
|JHS 157 Stephen A. Halsey
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1645
|-50
|-2.95%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 297 Abraham Stockton
|Elementary
|199
|-6
|-2.93%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 200 Benson School
|Elementary
|1300
|-39
|-2.91%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Charter School
|Elementary
|211
|-11
|-4.95%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Dreams Charter School
|K-8
|672
|35
|5.49%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS/MS 498 Van Nest Academy
|K-8
|640
|-19
|-2.88%
|#24 – Queens
|Corona Arts & Sciences Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|742
|-22
|-2.88%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice
|High school
|405
|-12
|-2.88%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 84 Jose De Diego
|K-8
|709
|-21
|-2.88%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS/IS 187 Hudson Cliffs
|K-8
|746
|-22
|-2.86%
|#10 – Bronx
|Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy International High School (Kappa)
|High school
|407
|-12
|-2.86%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftsmanship High School
|High school
|409
|-12
|-2.85%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bronx Engineering and Technology Academy
|High school
|378
|-11
|-2.83%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 178 Dr. Selman Waksman
|Elementary
|350
|-10
|-2.78%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Boys and Girls High School
|High school
|455
|-13
|-2.78%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 326
|Early Childhood
|140
|-4
|-2.78%
|#25 – Queens
|BELL Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|352
|-10
|-2.76%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 81 Robert J. Christen
|Elementary
|741
|-21
|-2.76%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 83 Donald Hertz
|K-8
|1591
|-45
|-2.75%
|Charter
|Brooklyn East Collegiate Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|193
|-53
|-21.54%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|The Math & Science Exploratory School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|532
|-15
|-2.74%
|#31 – Si
|PS 26 The Carteret School
|Elementary
|284
|-8
|-2.74%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 69 Vincent D. Grippo School
|Elementary
|751
|-21
|-2.72%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 91 Richard Arkwright
|Elementary
|754
|-21
|-2.71%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|The College Academy
|High school
|360
|-10
|-2.70%
|#27 – Queens
|Epic High School – South
|High school
|396
|-11
|-2.70%
|#31 – Si
|PS 56 The Louis Desario School
|Elementary
|580
|-16
|-2.68%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Millennium Art Academy
|High school
|400
|-11
|-2.68%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|Evergreen Middle School for Urban Exploration
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|366
|-10
|-2.66%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Muscota
|Elementary
|294
|-8
|-2.65%
|#31 – Si
|Susan E. Wagner High School
|High school
|3337
|-89
|-2.60%
|#26 – Queens
|MS 172 Irwin Altman
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|980
|-26
|-2.58%
|#25 – Queens
|PS/MS 200 The Magnet School of Global Studies and Leadership
|K-8
|528
|-14
|-2.58%
|#27 – Queens
|Queens Explorers Elementary School
|Elementary
|457
|-12
|-2.56%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 131 Abigail Adams
|Elementary
|686
|-18
|-2.56%
|#31 – Si
|PS 54 Charles W. Leng
|Elementary
|801
|-21
|-2.55%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 163 Bath Beach
|K-8
|617
|-16
|-2.53%
|#25 – Queens
|The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology
|K-8
|503
|-13
|-2.52%
|#11 – Bronx
|IS 181 Pablo Casals
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|857
|-22
|-2.50%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy
|High school
|241
|56
|30.27%
|#26 – Queens
|Business Technology Early College High School
|High school
|550
|-14
|-2.48%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 133 Queens
|Elementary
|591
|-15
|-2.48%
|#30 – Queens
|East Elmhurst Community School
|Elementary
|440
|-11
|-2.44%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 20 Clinton Hill
|Elementary
|522
|-13
|-2.43%
|#27 – Queens
|John Adams High School
|High school
|2450
|-61
|-2.43%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 159
|Elementary
|647
|-16
|-2.41%
|#29 – Queens
|PS/IS 208
|K-8
|730
|-18
|-2.41%
|#25 – Queens
|IS 237
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1317
|-32
|-2.37%
|#29 – Queens
|Preparatory Academy for Writers: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|541
|-13
|-2.35%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS 42 Benjamin Altman
|Elementary
|542
|-13
|-2.34%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 119 Amersfort
|Elementary
|417
|-10
|-2.34%
|#30 – Queens
|Long Island City High School
|High school
|2170
|-52
|-2.34%
|#31 – Si
|PS 42 Eltingville
|Elementary
|1056
|-25
|-2.31%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School
|K-8
|709
|53
|8.08%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 206 The Horace Harding School
|Elementary
|562
|-13
|-2.26%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|The Riverside School for Makers and Artists
|K-8
|519
|-12
|-2.26%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 172 Beacon School of Excellence
|Elementary
|566
|-13
|-2.25%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|El Puente Academy for Peace and Justice
|High school
|220
|-5
|-2.22%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 79 Francis Lewis
|Elementary
|1073
|-24
|-2.19%
|#10 – Bronx
|High School for Teaching and the Professions
|High school
|403
|-9
|-2.18%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bronx Theatre High School
|High school
|314
|-7
|-2.18%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 315 Lab School
|K-8
|225
|-5
|-2.17%
|Charter
|Brooklyn LAB Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|515
|-91
|-15.02%
|#24 – Queens
|High School for Arts and Business
|High school
|769
|-17
|-2.16%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 56 Lewis H. Latimer
|Elementary
|272
|-6
|-2.16%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|IS 68 Isaac Bildersee
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|228
|-5
|-2.15%
|#10 – Bronx
|The Marie Curie School for Medicine, Nursing, and Health Professions
|High school
|381
|-8
|-2.06%
|#25 – Queens
|JHS 189 Daniel Carter Beard
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|716
|-15
|-2.05%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Sunset Park Prep
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|526
|-11
|-2.05%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|IS 96 Seth Low
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|814
|-17
|-2.05%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Prospect Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|677
|-28
|-3.97%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 104 The Fort Hamilton School
|K-8
|1198
|-25
|-2.04%
|#29 – Queens
|PS/IS 268
|K-8
|630
|-13
|-2.02%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 55 Maure
|Elementary
|485
|-10
|-2.02%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Prospect Charter School Downtown
|K-8
|687
|22
|3.31%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 36 Unionport
|Elementary
|733
|-15
|-2.01%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Prospect Charter School 15.2
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|291
|178
|157.52%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Special Music School
|K-12 all grades
|299
|-6
|-1.97%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|MS 224 Manhattan East School for Arts & Academics
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|204
|-4
|-1.92%
|#29 – Queens
|Cambria Heights Academy
|High school
|361
|-7
|-1.90%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 17 Henry David Thoreau
|Elementary
|572
|-11
|-1.89%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 105 The Blythebourne
|Elementary
|1361
|-26
|-1.87%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 110
|Elementary
|957
|-18
|-1.85%
|Charter
|Brooklyn RISE Charter School
|Elementary
|147
|58
|65.17%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Jill Chaifetz Transfer High School
|High school
|162
|-3
|-1.82%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 111 Jacob Blackwell
|K-8
|324
|-6
|-1.82%
|#10 – Bronx
|Elementary School for Math, Science, and Technology
|Elementary
|271
|-5
|-1.81%
|#10 – Bronx
|MS 390
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|545
|-10
|-1.80%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|FDNY – Captain Vernon A. Richard High School for Fire and Life Safety
|High school
|273
|-5
|-1.80%
|#27 – Queens
|Robert H. Goddard High School of Communication Art
|High school
|602
|-11
|-1.79%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|MS 113 Ronald Edmonds Learning Center
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|329
|-6
|-1.79%
|#30 – Queens
|IS 141 The Steinway
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1165
|-21
|-1.77%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Scholars Charter School
|K-8
|698
|11
|1.60%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 4
|K-8
|451
|-8
|-1.74%
|#27 – Queens
|MS 137 America’s School of Heroes
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1923
|-34
|-1.74%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Dock Street School for STEAM Studies
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|283
|-5
|-1.74%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Manhattan Bridges High School
|High school
|514
|-9
|-1.72%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 596
|Elementary
|403
|-7
|-1.71%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Van Siclen Community Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|288
|-5
|-1.71%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Harvey Milk High School
|High school
|58
|-1
|-1.69%
|# 9 – Bronx
|MS 327 Comprehensive Model School Project
|Secondary School
|700
|-12
|-1.69%
|Charter
|Brooklyn Urban Garden Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|304
|5
|1.67%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 95 Eastwood
|Elementary
|1409
|-23
|-1.61%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|James Madison High School
|High school
|3841
|-62
|-1.59%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|PS/IS 217 Roosevelt Island
|K-8
|626
|-10
|-1.57%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 29 Queens
|Elementary
|698
|-11
|-1.55%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|JHS 201 The Dyker Heights
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1721
|-27
|-1.54%
|#10 – Bronx
|The Bronx High School of Science
|High school
|2937
|-46
|-1.54%
|#24 – Queens
|International High School at LaGuardia Community College
|High school
|511
|-8
|-1.54%
|#10 – Bronx
|Creston Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|452
|-7
|-1.53%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 20 John Bowne
|Elementary
|1164
|-18
|-1.52%
|#28 – Queens
|High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety
|High school
|394
|-6
|-1.50%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|PS 181 Brooklyn
|K-8
|595
|-9
|-1.49%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|High School for Health Professions and Human Services
|High school
|1801
|-27
|-1.48%
|#30 – Queens
|The 30th Avenue School (G&T Citywide)
|K-8
|534
|-8
|-1.48%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS/IS 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magnet School
|K-8
|1003
|-15
|-1.47%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Manhattan Business Academy
|High school
|403
|-6
|-1.47%
|#30 – Queens
|Hunters Point Community Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|416
|-6
|-1.42%
|#28 – Queens
|York Early College Academy
|Secondary School
|628
|-9
|-1.41%
|#31 – Si
|IS 27 Anning S. Prall
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1051
|-15
|-1.41%
|#26 – Queens
|Francis Lewis High School
|High school
|4411
|-62
|-1.39%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Professional Performing Arts High School
|Secondary School
|572
|-8
|-1.38%
|#10 – Bronx
|MS/HS 368 In-Tech Academy
|Secondary School
|1002
|-14
|-1.38%
|#12 – Bronx
|Kappa III
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|358
|-5
|-1.38%
|#24 – Queens
|Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Secondary School for Arts and Technology
|Secondary School
|645
|-9
|-1.38%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|219
|-3
|-1.35%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|South Brooklyn Community High School
|High school
|146
|-2
|-1.35%
|#30 – Queens
|IS 227 Louis Armstrong
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1550
|-21
|-1.34%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|N.Y.C. Museum School
|High school
|444
|-6
|-1.33%
|Charter
|Broome Street Academy Charter School
|High school
|339
|15
|4.63%
|Charter
|Brownsville Collegiate Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|257
|-19
|-6.88%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|JHS 14 Shell Bank
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|527
|-7
|-1.31%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Manhattan / Hunter Science High School
|High school
|452
|-6
|-1.31%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Young Women’s Leadership School of Brooklyn
|Secondary School
|380
|-5
|-1.30%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Bronx Compass High School
|High school
|381
|-5
|-1.30%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|Abraham Lincoln High School
|High school
|1829
|-24
|-1.30%
|Charter
|Brownsville Ascend Charter School
|K-8
|1050
|-5
|-0.47%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 204 Morris Heights
|Elementary
|618
|-8
|-1.28%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 99 Kew Gardens
|Elementary
|697
|-9
|-1.27%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Technical High School
|High school
|5966
|-77
|-1.27%
|#31 – Si
|PS 50 Frank Hankinson
|Elementary
|698
|-9
|-1.27%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change
|Secondary School
|543
|-7
|-1.27%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics
|High school
|1633
|-21
|-1.27%
|# 9 – Bronx
|New Millennium Bronx Academy of the Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|317
|-4
|-1.25%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 130
|Elementary
|398
|-5
|-1.24%
|Charter
|Bushwick Ascend Charter School
|K-8
|893
|-18
|-1.98%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|JHS 88 Peter Rouget
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1425
|-17
|-1.18%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 109
|K-8
|504
|-6
|-1.18%
|Charter
|Canarsie Ascend Charter School
|Elementary
|1125
|170
|17.80%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Mount Eden Children’s Academy
|Elementary
|428
|-5
|-1.15%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Stuyvesant High School
|High school
|3345
|-39
|-1.15%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|All City Leadership Secondary School
|Secondary School
|431
|-5
|-1.15%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Preparatory High School
|High school
|530
|-6
|-1.12%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 93 William H. Prescott
|Elementary
|177
|-2
|-1.12%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Murray Hill Academy
|High school
|266
|-3
|-1.12%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|IS 239 Mark Twain School for the Gifted & Talented
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1335
|-15
|-1.11%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 206 Jose Celso Barbosa
|K-8
|446
|-5
|-1.11%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 219 Paul Klapper
|K-8
|625
|-7
|-1.11%
|#28 – Queens
|Redwood Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|273
|-3
|-1.09%
|#31 – Si
|PS 45 John Tyler
|Elementary
|833
|-9
|-1.07%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 723
|K-12 all grades
|477
|-5
|-1.04%
|# 7 – Bronx
|International Community High School
|High school
|382
|-4
|-1.04%
|#26 – Queens
|The James J. Ambrose School
|Elementary
|765
|-8
|-1.03%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Archimedes Academy for Math, Science and Technology
|Secondary School
|585
|-6
|-1.02%
|# 8 – Bronx
|MS 301 Paul L. Dunbar
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|198
|-2
|-1.00%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Brighter Choice Community School
|Elementary
|309
|-3
|-0.96%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|The Anderson School
|K-8
|517
|-5
|-0.96%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 24 Andrew Jackson
|Elementary
|1072
|-10
|-0.92%
|# 7 – Bronx
|South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|644
|-6
|-0.92%
|#28 – Queens
|Queens Collegiate: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|653
|-6
|-0.91%
|#28 – Queens
|Hillside Arts & Letters Academy
|High school
|447
|-4
|-0.89%
|#26 – Queens
|Benjamin N. Cardozo High School
|High school
|3418
|-30
|-0.87%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|MS 247 Dual Language Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|230
|-2
|-0.86%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Tompkins Square Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|356
|-3
|-0.84%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Highland Park Community School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|362
|-3
|-0.82%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS/IS 30 Mary White Ovington
|K-8
|969
|-8
|-0.82%
|#27 – Queens
|Village Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|368
|-3
|-0.81%
|#31 – Si
|PS 4 Maurice Wollin
|Elementary
|737
|-6
|-0.81%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 130 The Parkside
|Elementary
|866
|-7
|-0.80%
|#31 – Si
|PS 69 Daniel D. Tompkins
|Elementary
|886
|-7
|-0.78%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 304 Early Childhood School
|Elementary
|511
|-4
|-0.78%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 61 Francisco Oller
|Elementary
|259
|-2
|-0.77%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 145 The Bloomingdale School
|Elementary
|391
|-3
|-0.76%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 25 Bilingual School
|Elementary
|522
|-4
|-0.76%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn School of Inquiry
|K-8
|527
|-4
|-0.75%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 242 Leonard P. Stavisky Early Childhood School
|Early Childhood
|401
|-3
|-0.74%
|Charter
|Capital Preparatory (CP) Harlem Charter School
|Secondary School
|427
|-74
|-14.77%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|New Design Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|135
|-1
|-0.74%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Academy for Young Writers
|Secondary School
|542
|-4
|-0.73%
|#29 – Queens
|Eagle Academy for Young Men III
|Secondary School
|423
|-3
|-0.70%
|#31 – Si
|PS 23 Richmondtown
|Elementary
|564
|-4
|-0.70%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 146 The Brooklyn New School
|Elementary
|718
|-5
|-0.69%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|MS 890
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|289
|-2
|-0.69%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx Center for Science and Mathematics
|High school
|438
|-3
|-0.68%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|High School of Arts and Technology
|High school
|460
|-3
|-0.65%
|Charter
|Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School
|Elementary
|231
|91
|65.00%
|Charter
|Central Brooklyn Ascend Charter School
|Elementary
|741
|147
|24.75%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math
|K-12 all grades
|1797
|-11
|-0.61%
|Charter
|Central Queens Academy Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|402
|-5
|-1.23%
|#24 – Queens
|Newtown High School
|High school
|1643
|-10
|-0.60%
|#31 – Si
|Curtis High School
|High school
|2482
|-15
|-0.60%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly New York Harbor School
|High school
|522
|-3
|-0.57%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Talent Unlimited High School
|High school
|529
|-3
|-0.56%
|#11 – Bronx
|High School of Language and Innovation
|High school
|361
|-2
|-0.55%
|#11 – Bronx
|New World High School
|High school
|364
|-2
|-0.55%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|Liberation Diploma Plus
|High school
|184
|-1
|-0.54%
|Charter
|Challenge Preparatory Charter School
|K-8
|907
|101
|12.53%
|Charter
|Charter High School for Law and Social Justice
|High school
|478
|9
|1.92%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School
|High school
|393
|-2
|-0.51%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|MS 267 Math, Science & Technology
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|199
|-1
|-0.50%
|Charter
|Children’s Aid College Prep Charter School
|K-8
|630
|-14
|-2.17%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 56 Norwood Heights
|Elementary
|671
|-3
|-0.45%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 112 Lefferts Park
|Elementary
|725
|-3
|-0.41%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Eagle Academy for Young Men
|Secondary School
|490
|-2
|-0.41%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bedford Park Elementary School
|Elementary
|502
|-2
|-0.40%
|Charter
|Collegiate Academy for Math and Personal Awareness
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|90
|4
|4.65%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 48 Mapleton
|Elementary
|564
|-2
|-0.35%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 9
|K-8
|620
|-2
|-0.32%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Park Slope Collegiate
|Secondary School
|689
|-2
|-0.29%
|Charter
|Community Partnership Charter School
|K-8
|364
|-21
|-5.45%
|#10 – Bronx
|MS 45 Thomas C. Giordano
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|703
|-2
|-0.28%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|High School of Economics and Finance
|High school
|739
|-2
|-0.27%
|# 9 – Bronx
|The Highbridge Green School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|380
|-1
|-0.26%
|#24 – Queens
|Maspeth High School
|High school
|1219
|-3
|-0.25%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Landmark Elementary School
|Elementary
|409
|-1
|-0.24%
|#31 – Si
|PS 35 The Clove Valley School
|Elementary
|423
|-1
|-0.24%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|PS/IS 210 Twenty-first Century Academy for Community Leadership
|K-8
|427
|-1
|-0.23%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Academy for Software Engineering
|High school
|449
|-1
|-0.22%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 183 Dr. Richard R. Green
|K-8
|462
|-1
|-0.22%
|#31 – Si
|IS 75 Frank D. Paulo
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1444
|-3
|-0.21%
|Charter
|Community Roots Charter School
|K-8
|476
|3
|0.63%
|Charter
|Compass Charter School
|Elementary
|325
|38
|13.24%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 206 Joseph F Lamb
|K-8
|1515
|-3
|-0.20%
|#27 – Queens
|Richmond Hill High School
|High school
|1618
|-3
|-0.19%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 209 Clearview Gardens
|Elementary
|554
|-1
|-0.18%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 161 Arthur Ashe School
|Elementary
|584
|-1
|-0.17%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Columbia Secondary School
|Secondary School
|701
|-1
|-0.14%
|#31 – Si
|Staten Island School of Civic Leadership
|K-8
|865
|-1
|-0.12%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|MS 51 William Alexander
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1148
|-1
|-0.09%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Lower Manhattan Community Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|377
|0
|0.00%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|James Baldwin School, The: A School for Expeditionary Learning
|High school
|205
|0
|0.00%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Manhattan International High School
|High school
|292
|0
|0.00%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Renaissance School of the Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|199
|0
|0.00%
|# 7 – Bronx
|PS 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt
|Elementary
|304
|0
|0.00%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Mott Hall Community School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|340
|0
|0.00%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 3 Raul Julia Micro Society
|K-8
|326
|0
|0.00%
|#10 – Bronx
|Marble Hill High School for International Studies
|High school
|443
|0
|0.00%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|PS 18 Edward Bush
|Elementary
|186
|0
|0.00%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Conselyea Preparatory School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|473
|0
|0.00%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Madiba Prep Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|224
|0
|0.00%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 748 Brooklyn School for Global Scholars
|Elementary
|495
|0
|0.00%
|#27 – Queens
|Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology
|High school
|487
|0
|0.00%
|#27 – Queens
|High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture
|High school
|1091
|0
|0.00%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 70
|Elementary
|799
|0
|0.00%
|Charter
|Coney Island Preparatory Public Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1029
|14
|1.38%
|Charter
|Creo College Preparatory Charter School
|Secondary School
|173
|83
|92.22%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|Fort Hamilton High School
|High school
|4675
|3
|0.06%
|#31 – Si
|Port Richmond High School
|High school
|1544
|1
|0.06%
|#26 – Queens
|JHS 67 Louis Pasteur
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1044
|1
|0.10%
|#31 – Si
|Staten Island Technical High School
|High school
|1336
|2
|0.15%
|#24 – Queens
|PS 143 Louis Armstrong
|Elementary
|1289
|2
|0.16%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS/IS 25 South Richmond High School
|K-12 all grades
|580
|1
|0.17%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|New Voices School of Academic & Creative Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|572
|1
|0.18%
|Charter
|The Cultural Arts Academy at Spring Creek Charter
|Elementary
|240
|-27
|-10.11%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|JHS 383 Philippa Schuyler
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|893
|2
|0.22%
|#25 – Queens
|Queens High School for Language Studies
|High school
|445
|1
|0.23%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|JHS 223 The Montauk
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|888
|2
|0.23%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|East Side Community School
|Secondary School
|682
|2
|0.29%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|IS 392
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|326
|1
|0.31%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 132 Ralph Bunche
|Elementary
|324
|1
|0.31%
|Charter
|Cypress Hills Ascend Charter School
|Early Childhood
|285
|69
|31.94%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|The Urban Assembly School for Green Careers
|High school
|299
|1
|0.34%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|JHS 54 Booker T. Washington
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|828
|3
|0.36%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School
|High school
|3297
|12
|0.37%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Spring Creek Community School
|Secondary School
|536
|2
|0.37%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bronx Dance Academy School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|264
|1
|0.38%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction (SDC)
|High school
|260
|1
|0.39%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Central Park East High School
|High school
|519
|2
|0.39%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts
|High school
|240
|1
|0.42%
|#31 – Si
|PS 29 Bardwell
|Elementary
|637
|3
|0.47%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Mott Hall Bridges Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|206
|1
|0.49%
|#11 – Bronx
|Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship: A College Board School
|High school
|366
|2
|0.55%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 165 Edith K. Bergtraum
|Elementary
|722
|4
|0.56%
|Charter
|Democracy Prep Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|719
|15
|2.13%
|Charter
|Democracy Prep Endurance Charter School
|Secondary School
|715
|-5
|-0.69%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Young Women’s Leadership School
|Secondary School
|477
|3
|0.63%
|Charter
|Democracy Prep Harlem Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1151
|67
|6.18%
|#26 – Queens
|JHS 216 George J. Ryan
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1585
|10
|0.63%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 273
|Elementary
|310
|2
|0.65%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Manhattan Village Academy
|High school
|460
|3
|0.66%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly Gateway School for Technology
|High school
|457
|3
|0.66%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|High School for Law and Public Service
|High school
|454
|3
|0.67%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 238 Anne Sullivan
|K-8
|604
|4
|0.67%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Academy of Applied Mathematics and Technology
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|301
|2
|0.67%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Frederick Douglass Academy VII High School
|High school
|143
|1
|0.70%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Ballet Tech, NYC Public School for Dance
|K-8
|142
|1
|0.71%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Dos Puentes Elementary School
|Elementary
|417
|3
|0.72%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx Green Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|409
|3
|0.74%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 163 Flushing Heights
|Elementary
|811
|6
|0.75%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 19 Judith K. Weiss
|K-8
|532
|4
|0.76%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Bedford Academy High School
|High school
|395
|3
|0.77%
|Charter
|Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School
|Secondary School
|739
|-35
|-4.52%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts
|High school
|387
|3
|0.78%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 168
|K-12 all grades
|515
|4
|0.78%
|#10 – Bronx
|High School of American Studies at Lehman College
|High school
|385
|3
|0.79%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|IS 318 Eugenio Maria De Hostos
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1276
|10
|0.79%
|#28 – Queens
|Forest Hills High School
|High school
|3776
|30
|0.80%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 186 Castlewood
|Elementary
|375
|3
|0.81%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|IS 187 The Christa McAuliffe School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|990
|8
|0.81%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Vista Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|476
|4
|0.85%
|#31 – Si
|PS 52 John C. Thompson
|Elementary
|595
|5
|0.85%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 287 Bailey K. Ashford
|Elementary
|118
|1
|0.85%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 95 The Gravesend
|K-8
|995
|9
|0.91%
|#31 – Si
|Tottenville High School
|High school
|3728
|34
|0.92%
|Charter
|DREAM Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|898
|93
|11.55%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Frederick Douglass Academy II Secondary School
|Secondary School
|327
|3
|0.93%
|#31 – Si
|IS 7 Elias Bernstein
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1192
|11
|0.93%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 192 The Magnet School for Math and Science Inquiry
|K-8
|643
|6
|0.94%
|Charter
|DREAM Mott Haven Charter School
|Elementary
|136
|69
|102.99%
|Charter
|East Brooklyn Ascend Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|49
|22
|81.48%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Millennium Brooklyn HS
|High school
|691
|7
|1.02%
|#27 – Queens
|Hawtree Creek Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|392
|4
|1.03%
|#31 – Si
|PS 38 George Cromwell
|Elementary
|391
|4
|1.03%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|PS 171 Patrick Henry
|K-8
|772
|8
|1.05%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 396
|K-8
|481
|5
|1.05%
|Charter
|East Flatbush Ascend Charter School
|Elementary
|142
|67
|89.33%
|#27 – Queens
|Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|282
|3
|1.08%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Bronx River High School
|High school
|467
|5
|1.08%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Young Women’s Leadership School of the Bronx
|Secondary School
|557
|6
|1.09%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Eleanor Roosevelt High School
|High school
|546
|6
|1.11%
|#10 – Bronx
|Jonas Bronck Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|270
|3
|1.12%
|#11 – Bronx
|The Bronxwood Preparatory Academy
|High school
|359
|4
|1.13%
|#28 – Queens
|JHS 8 Richard S. Grossley
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|447
|5
|1.13%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|PS 127 Mckinley Park
|Elementary
|525
|6
|1.16%
|#11 – Bronx
|PS 96 Richard Rodgers
|Elementary
|860
|10
|1.18%
|#24 – Queens
|Middle College High School at LaGuardia Community
|High school
|514
|6
|1.18%
|Charter
|East Harlem Scholars Academy Charter School
|K-8
|774
|75
|10.73%
|Charter
|East Harlem Scholars Academy Charter School II
|Elementary
|528
|52
|10.92%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|Midwood High School
|High school
|4118
|50
|1.23%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Baruch College Campus High School
|High school
|494
|6
|1.23%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|High School for Health Careers and Sciences
|High school
|401
|5
|1.26%
|#10 – Bronx
|Belmont Preparatory High School
|High school
|401
|5
|1.26%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|City College Academy of the Arts
|Secondary School
|624
|8
|1.30%
|#26 – Queens
|Martin Van Buren High School
|High school
|1168
|15
|1.30%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|High School for Youth and Community Development at Erasmus
|High school
|467
|6
|1.30%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 771
|K-12 all grades
|463
|6
|1.31%
|#25 – Queens
|Veritas Academy
|High school
|615
|8
|1.32%
|Charter
|Edmund W. Gordon Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School
|Secondary School
|300
|47
|18.58%
|#12 – Bronx
|Mott Hall V
|Secondary School
|673
|9
|1.36%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Urban Institute of Mathematics
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|370
|5
|1.37%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|MS 839
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|370
|5
|1.37%
|#31 – Si
|New Dorp High School
|High school
|3143
|43
|1.39%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Bronx Leadership Academy II High School
|High school
|502
|7
|1.41%
|#12 – Bronx
|IS 190 E.S.M.T
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|273
|4
|1.49%
|#10 – Bronx
|Theatre Arts Production Company School
|Secondary School
|545
|8
|1.49%
|Charter
|EMBER Charter School for Mindful Education, Innovation and Transformation
|K-8
|548
|5
|0.92%
|#24 – Queens
|Queens Technical High School
|High school
|1485
|22
|1.50%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|River East Elementary
|Elementary
|268
|4
|1.52%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Antonia Pantoja Preparatory Academy: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|401
|6
|1.52%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn College Academy
|High school
|667
|10
|1.52%
|#12 – Bronx
|Bronx Envision Academy
|High school
|399
|6
|1.53%
|Charter
|Emblaze Academy Charter School
|Elementary
|250
|86
|52.44%
|#12 – Bronx
|Explorations Academy H.S.
|High school
|326
|5
|1.56%
|#31 – Si
|Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School
|High school
|845
|13
|1.56%
|Charter
|The Equality Charter School
|Secondary School
|621
|-21
|-3.27%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|Teachers College Community School
|K-8
|375
|6
|1.63%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Institute for Collaborative Education
|Secondary School
|495
|8
|1.64%
|#28 – Queens
|Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences
|High school
|494
|8
|1.65%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|West Prep Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|185
|3
|1.65%
|# 8 – Bronx
|MS 101 Edward R. Byrne
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|550
|9
|1.66%
|Charter
|The Equity Project Charter School (TEP)
|K-8
|1090
|132
|13.78%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 188 Kingsbury
|Elementary
|725
|12
|1.68%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|361
|6
|1.69%
|#28 – Queens
|Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School
|Secondary School
|839
|14
|1.70%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 184 Shuang Wen
|K-8
|715
|12
|1.71%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Frank McCourt High School
|High school
|410
|7
|1.74%
|#31 – Si
|Marsh Avenue School for Expeditionary Learning
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|461
|8
|1.77%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Academy of Innovative Technology
|High school
|457
|8
|1.78%
|Charter
|Excellence Boys Charter School
|K-8
|683
|-46
|-6.31%
|Charter
|Excellence Girls Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1382
|-4
|-0.29%
|# 9 – Bronx
|PS 170
|Early Childhood
|222
|4
|1.83%
|#25 – Queens
|Queens School of Inquiry, The
|Secondary School
|609
|11
|1.84%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|JHS 50 John D. Wells
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|332
|6
|1.84%
|#31 – Si
|Gaynor McCown Expeditionary Learning School
|High school
|433
|8
|1.88%
|Charter
|Explore Charter School
|K-8
|572
|25
|4.57%
|Charter
|Explore Empower Charter School
|K-8
|496
|3
|0.61%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|The Clinton School
|Secondary School
|791
|15
|1.93%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|New Utrecht High School
|High school
|3574
|69
|1.97%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bronx High School for Law and Community Service
|High school
|408
|8
|2.00%
|#10 – Bronx
|Riverdale / Kingsbridge Academy (Middle School / High School)
|Secondary School
|1575
|31
|2.01%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Mott Hall Bronx High School
|High school
|355
|7
|2.01%
|# 5 – Manhattan
|High School for Mathematics, Science and Engineering
|High school
|496
|10
|2.06%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 191 Mayflower
|Elementary
|392
|8
|2.08%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Park East High School
|High school
|386
|8
|2.12%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn International High School
|High school
|337
|7
|2.12%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Vanguard High School
|High school
|432
|9
|2.13%
|Charter
|Explore Exceed Charter School
|K-8
|460
|-42
|-8.37%
|Charter
|Explore Excel Charter School
|K-8
|572
|21
|3.81%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|EBC High School for Public Service – Bushwick
|High school
|469
|10
|2.18%
|#29 – Queens
|Benjamin Franklin High School for Finance & Information Technology
|High school
|422
|9
|2.18%
|#24 – Queens
|Civic Leadership Academy
|High school
|656
|14
|2.18%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 373
|K-8
|608
|13
|2.18%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Williamsburg High School for Architecture and Design (WHSAD)
|High school
|606
|13
|2.19%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|JHS 162 The Willoughby
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|324
|7
|2.21%
|#30 – Queens
|Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School
|High school
|878
|19
|2.21%
|#28 – Queens
|JHS 190 Russell Sage
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1146
|25
|2.23%
|#12 – Bronx
|The Cinema School
|High school
|365
|8
|2.24%
|#11 – Bronx
|Collegiate Institute for Math and Science
|High school
|585
|13
|2.27%
|#12 – Bronx
|East Bronx Academy for the Future
|Secondary School
|661
|15
|2.32%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Ronald Edmonds Learning Center II
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|176
|4
|2.33%
|#31 – Si
|The Harbor View School
|Elementary
|308
|7
|2.33%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science
|Secondary School
|615
|14
|2.33%
|#12 – Bronx
|Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom High School
|High school
|479
|11
|2.35%
|#24 – Queens
|Bard High School Early College Queens
|High school
|653
|15
|2.35%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn High School of the Arts
|High school
|957
|22
|2.35%
|#30 – Queens
|Energy Tech High School
|High school
|522
|12
|2.35%
|#25 – Queens
|East-West School of International Studies
|Secondary School
|681
|16
|2.41%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|IS 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|254
|6
|2.42%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Frontiers High School
|High school
|168
|4
|2.44%
|#25 – Queens
|PS 193 Alfred J. Kennedy
|Elementary
|588
|14
|2.44%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronxdale High School
|High school
|460
|11
|2.45%
|# 8 – Bronx
|JHS 123 James M. Kieran
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|499
|12
|2.46%
|Charter
|Family Life Academy Charter School
|Elementary
|413
|12
|2.99%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|School of the Future High School
|Secondary School
|737
|18
|2.50%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Alfred E. Smith Career and Technical Education High School
|High school
|450
|11
|2.51%
|#26 – Queens
|Bayside High School
|High school
|2954
|73
|2.53%
|Charter
|Family Life Academy Charter School III
|Elementary
|248
|-7
|-2.75%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Heritage School, The
|High school
|321
|8
|2.56%
|#25 – Queens
|The Active Learning Elementary School
|Early Childhood
|481
|12
|2.56%
|#30 – Queens
|Young Women’s Leadership School, Astoria
|Secondary School
|599
|15
|2.57%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|Leaders High School
|High school
|394
|10
|2.60%
|#28 – Queens
|Young Women’s Leadership School, Queens
|Secondary School
|582
|15
|2.65%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|The Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice
|High school
|461
|12
|2.67%
|#11 – Bronx
|Astor Collegiate Academy
|High school
|493
|13
|2.71%
|Charter
|Family Life Academy Charter School II
|K-8
|801
|66
|8.98%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Beacon High School
|High school
|1511
|40
|2.72%
|#10 – Bronx
|The Bronx School of Young Leaders
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|453
|12
|2.72%
|#31 – Si
|IS 61 William A Morris
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1001
|27
|2.77%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Art and Design High School
|High school
|1513
|41
|2.79%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Latin School, The
|High school
|809
|22
|2.80%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies
|High school
|404
|11
|2.80%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 197 The Kings Highway Academy
|Elementary
|871
|24
|2.83%
|#31 – Si
|CSI High School for International Studies
|High school
|507
|14
|2.84%
|Charter
|Forte Preparatory Academy Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|374
|103
|38.01%
|Charter
|Future Leaders Institute Charter School
|K-8
|389
|-2
|-0.51%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Williamsburg Preparatory School
|High school
|715
|20
|2.88%
|#10 – Bronx
|PS 207
|Early Childhood
|392
|11
|2.89%
|#11 – Bronx
|Harry S Truman High School
|High school
|2245
|63
|2.89%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics
|High school
|531
|15
|2.91%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Academy for Health Careers
|High school
|282
|8
|2.92%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|High School for Innovation in Advertising and Media
|High school
|207
|6
|2.99%
|Charter
|Girls Preparatory Charter School of New York
|K-8
|539
|-42
|-7.23%
|#11 – Bronx
|One World Middle School at Edenwald
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|338
|10
|3.05%
|#10 – Bronx
|IS 254
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|473
|14
|3.05%
|Charter
|Girls Preparatory Charter School of the Bronx
|K-8
|737
|-22
|-2.90%
|#31 – Si
|The Michael J. Petrides School
|K-12 all grades
|1368
|41
|3.09%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Urban Assembly Institute of Math and Science for Young Women
|Secondary School
|498
|15
|3.11%
|Charter
|Global Community Charter School
|Elementary
|466
|42
|9.91%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Studio Secondary School
|Secondary School
|955
|29
|3.13%
|Charter
|Grand Concourse Charter School
|K-8
|609
|18
|3.05%
|#10 – Bronx
|Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music
|High school
|458
|14
|3.15%
|#28 – Queens
|PS 160 Walter Francis Bishop
|Elementary
|620
|19
|3.16%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn School for Music & Theatre
|High school
|290
|9
|3.20%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|MS 243 Center School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|255
|8
|3.24%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|The Urban Assembly School for Collaborative Health
|High school
|348
|11
|3.26%
|#11 – Bronx
|Pelham Preparatory Academy
|High school
|506
|16
|3.27%
|#29 – Queens
|PS/IS 295
|K-8
|536
|17
|3.28%
|Charter
|Great Oaks Charter School
|Secondary School
|264
|-35
|-11.71%
|Charter
|Growing Up Green Charter School
|K-8
|823
|30
|3.78%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice
|Secondary School
|752
|24
|3.30%
|#25 – Queens
|World Journalism Preparatory: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|626
|20
|3.30%
|Charter
|Growing Up Green Charter School II
|Elementary
|576
|142
|32.72%
|#31 – Si
|PS 21 Margaret Emery-Elm Park
|Elementary
|400
|13
|3.36%
|#30 – Queens
|Baccalaureate School for Global Education
|Secondary School
|579
|19
|3.39%
|Charter
|Harbor Science and Arts Charter School
|K-8
|228
|-20
|-8.06%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 308 Clara Cardwell
|K-8
|243
|8
|3.40%
|Charter
|Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academy 1 Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1166
|9
|0.78%
|Charter
|Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academy II Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1068
|34
|3.29%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 84 Steinway
|Elementary
|271
|9
|3.44%
|Charter
|Harlem Hebrew Language Charter School
|Elementary
|514
|-12
|-2.28%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|John Dewey High School
|High school
|2278
|76
|3.45%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and the Arts
|High school
|449
|15
|3.46%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|Origins High School
|High school
|416
|14
|3.48%
|#12 – Bronx
|Bronx Latin
|Secondary School
|556
|19
|3.54%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|JHS 278 Marine Park
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1256
|43
|3.54%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Eximius College Preparatory Academy: A College Board School
|High school
|404
|14
|3.59%
|#28 – Queens
|Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School
|Secondary School
|721
|25
|3.59%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Manhattan Early College School for Advertising
|High school
|461
|16
|3.60%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|Edward R. Murrow High School
|High school
|3699
|131
|3.67%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Bronx Delta School
|Elementary
|450
|16
|3.69%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|High School for Medical Professions
|High school
|476
|17
|3.70%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Millennium High School
|High school
|699
|25
|3.71%
|Charter
|Harlem Link Charter School
|Elementary
|422
|-14
|-3.21%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Bard High School Early College
|High school
|635
|23
|3.76%
|Charter
|Harlem Prep Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1050
|-14
|-1.32%
|Charter
|Harlem Village Academy West Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|830
|-17
|-2.01%
|Charter
|Harlem Village Academy East Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|655
|-4
|-0.61%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Quest to Learn
|Secondary School
|602
|22
|3.79%
|Charter
|Harlem Village Academy West 2 Charter School
|Elementary
|132
|18
|15.79%
|Charter
|Harriet Tubman Charter School
|K-8
|643
|-21
|-3.16%
|Charter
|Hebrew Language Academy Charter School
|K-8
|597
|-73
|-10.90%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Ella Baker School
|K-8
|345
|13
|3.92%
|#10 – Bronx
|World View High School
|High school
|606
|23
|3.95%
|Charter
|Hebrew Language Academy Charter School 2
|Elementary
|330
|56
|20.44%
|#10 – Bronx
|Discovery High School
|High school
|467
|18
|4.01%
|#25 – Queens
|Townsend Harris High School
|High school
|1270
|49
|4.01%
|#28 – Queens
|High School for Community Leadership
|High school
|466
|18
|4.02%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|PS 44 Marcus Garvey
|Elementary
|129
|5
|4.03%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 014 Senator John Calandra
|Elementary
|592
|23
|4.04%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Young Leaders Elementary School
|Elementary
|256
|10
|4.07%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|High School of Telecommunication Arts and Technology (HSTAT)
|High school
|1276
|50
|4.08%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|IS 98 Bay Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1668
|66
|4.12%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 66 Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
|Elementary
|498
|20
|4.18%
|# 7 – Bronx
|University Heights Secondary School
|High school
|594
|24
|4.21%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 753 School for Career Development
|High school
|294
|12
|4.26%
|Charter
|Hellenic Classical Charter School
|K-8
|497
|-1
|-0.20%
|Charter
|Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island
|Elementary
|156
|85
|119.72%
|# 7 – Bronx
|MS/HS 223 The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology
|Secondary School
|718
|30
|4.36%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 811 Mickey Mantle School
|K-8
|405
|17
|4.38%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Mott Hall III
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|357
|15
|4.39%
|Charter
|Hyde Leadership Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|998
|33
|3.42%
|Charter
|Hyde Leadership Charter School
|Elementary
|577
|78
|15.63%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|The High School of Fashion Industries
|High school
|1678
|72
|4.48%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Chelsea Career and Technical Education High School
|High school
|466
|20
|4.48%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Liberty Avenue Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|535
|23
|4.49%
|Charter
|Icahn Charter School 4
|K-8
|328
|12
|3.80%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences
|High school
|1025
|45
|4.59%
|Charter
|Icahn Charter School
|K-8
|319
|0
|0.00%
|#24 – Queens
|IS 73 The Frank Sansivieri Intermediate School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|2095
|93
|4.65%
|Charter
|Icahn Charter School 2
|K-8
|323
|0
|0.00%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 17
|K-8
|510
|23
|4.72%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Cypress Hills Collegiate Preparatory School
|High school
|375
|17
|4.75%
|#30 – Queens
|Academy for Careers in Television and Film
|High school
|571
|26
|4.77%
|#25 – Queens
|Queens Academy High School
|High school
|327
|15
|4.81%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Humanities Preparatory Academy
|High school
|261
|12
|4.82%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Ebbets Field Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|129
|6
|4.88%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|PS 101 The Verrazano
|Elementary
|965
|45
|4.89%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|A. Philip Randolph Campus High School
|High school
|1512
|71
|4.93%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|Robert E. Peary School
|K-8
|574
|27
|4.94%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|IS 285 Meyer Levin
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|765
|36
|4.94%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Hamilton Grange Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|337
|16
|4.98%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|PS 242 The Young Diplomats Magnet Academy
|Elementary
|147
|7
|5.00%
|Charter
|Icahn Charter School 3
|K-8
|320
|1
|0.31%
|#31 – Si
|IS 51 Edwin Markham
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1377
|67
|5.11%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Union Square Academy for Health Sciences
|High school
|431
|21
|5.12%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|NYC iSchool
|High school
|489
|24
|5.16%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 169 Robert F. Kennedy
|K-12 all grades
|360
|18
|5.26%
|# 7 – Bronx
|The Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters
|Secondary School
|620
|31
|5.26%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Sunset Park High School
|High school
|1300
|65
|5.26%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|MS 442 Carroll Gardens School for Innovation
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|357
|18
|5.31%
|#27 – Queens
|Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|723
|37
|5.39%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|MS 582
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|348
|18
|5.45%
|# 9 – Bronx
|IS 303 Leadership & Community Service
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|328
|17
|5.47%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|The Riverview School
|K-12 all grades
|616
|32
|5.48%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|The 47 American Sign Language & English Lower School
|K-8
|192
|10
|5.49%
|Charter
|Icahn Charter School 5
|K-8
|320
|-2
|-0.62%
|Charter
|Icahn Charter School 6
|K-8
|328
|5
|1.55%
|Charter
|Icahn Charter School 7
|K-8
|319
|12
|3.91%
|#10 – Bronx
|International School for Liberal Arts
|Secondary School
|532
|28
|5.56%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Harvest Collegiate High School
|High school
|472
|25
|5.59%
|#11 – Bronx
|The STEAM Bridge School
|Elementary
|280
|15
|5.66%
|Charter
|Imagine Me Leadership Charter School
|Elementary
|252
|23
|10.04%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Yorkville East Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|241
|13
|5.70%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx Academy of Health Careers
|High school
|389
|21
|5.71%
|#10 – Bronx
|West Bronx Academy for the Future
|Secondary School
|648
|35
|5.71%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|High School for Environmental Studies
|High school
|1201
|65
|5.72%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 255
|K-12 all grades
|440
|24
|5.77%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Business Of Sports School
|High school
|458
|25
|5.77%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|The Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management
|High school
|271
|15
|5.86%
|#28 – Queens
|Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School
|High school
|2341
|130
|5.88%
|Charter
|The International Charter School of New York
|Elementary
|409
|-30
|-6.83%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts
|Secondary School
|321
|18
|5.94%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 188
|K-12 all grades
|533
|30
|5.96%
|Charter
|International Leadership Charter High School
|High school
|344
|-32
|-8.51%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Science, Technology and Research Early College High School
|Secondary School
|662
|38
|6.09%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|High School of Sports Management
|High school
|278
|16
|6.11%
|Charter
|Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School
|Secondary School
|946
|-6
|-0.63%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Medgar Evers College Preparatory School
|Secondary School
|1505
|87
|6.14%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Clara Barton High School
|High school
|1332
|77
|6.14%
|Charter
|Ivy Hill Preparatory Charter School
|Elementary
|175
|60
|52.17%
|Charter
|John V. Lindsay Wildcat Academy Charter School
|High school
|365
|-64
|-14.92%
|#29 – Queens
|Institute for Health Professions at Cambria Heights
|High school
|474
|28
|6.28%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School
|K-12 all grades
|958
|57
|6.33%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Longwood Preparatory Academy
|High school
|351
|21
|6.36%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|STEM Institute of Manhattan
|Elementary
|100
|6
|6.38%
|#31 – Si
|Fort Hill Collaborative Elementary School
|Elementary
|200
|12
|6.38%
|Charter
|John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|796
|57
|7.71%
|#10 – Bronx
|High School for Energy and Technology
|High school
|411
|25
|6.48%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Careers in Sports High School
|High school
|525
|32
|6.49%
|Charter
|Key Collegiate Charter School
|Elementary
|131
|5
|3.97%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|Juan Morel Campos Secondary School
|Secondary School
|506
|31
|6.53%
|#28 – Queens
|Queens High School for the Sciences at York College
|High school
|512
|32
|6.67%
|#28 – Queens
|Jamaica Children’s School
|Elementary
|239
|15
|6.70%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Hostos-Lincoln Academy of Science
|Secondary School
|572
|36
|6.72%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|IS 228 David A. Boody
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|1595
|101
|6.76%
|Charter
|Kings Collegiate Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1229
|223
|22.17%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Bronx Studio School for Writers and Artists
|Secondary School
|646
|41
|6.78%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|IS 468 Kingsborough Early College School
|Secondary School
|754
|48
|6.80%
|#12 – Bronx
|Arturo A. Schomburg Satellite Academy Bronx
|High school
|141
|9
|6.82%
|#11 – Bronx
|JHS 127 The Castle Hill
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|868
|56
|6.90%
|#10 – Bronx
|Bronx Academy for Software Engineering (BASE)
|High school
|433
|28
|6.91%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Community High School for Excellence and
|High school
|215
|14
|6.97%
|#29 – Queens
|Pathways College Preparatory School: A College Board School
|Secondary School
|624
|41
|7.03%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx High School of Business
|High school
|334
|22
|7.05%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|The River School
|Elementary
|455
|30
|7.06%
|Charter
|KIPP Academy Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1126
|37
|3.40%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|The High School for Global Citizenship
|High school
|241
|16
|7.11%
|Charter
|KIPP AMP Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|826
|35
|4.42%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|East New York Family Academy
|Secondary School
|554
|37
|7.16%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|PS 15 Roberto Clemente
|Elementary
|194
|13
|7.18%
|#28 – Queens
|The Emerson School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|387
|26
|7.20%
|Charter
|KIPP Elements Primary Charter School
|Elementary
|248
|66
|36.26%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|Bushwick Leaders High School for Academic Excellence
|High school
|365
|25
|7.35%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Academy High School
|High school
|131
|9
|7.38%
|Charter
|KIPP All Charter School
|K-8
|250
|73
|41.24%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Pace High School
|High school
|592
|41
|7.44%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx Early College Academy for Teaching & Learning
|Secondary School
|503
|35
|7.48%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Brownstone School
|Elementary
|316
|22
|7.48%
|#10 – Bronx
|Fordham Leadership Academy
|High school
|415
|29
|7.51%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Community School for Social Justice
|High school
|340
|24
|7.59%
|#10 – Bronx
|Fordham High School for the Arts
|High school
|400
|29
|7.82%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly Academy of Government and Law
|High school
|351
|26
|8.00%
|#12 – Bronx
|Emolior Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|375
|28
|8.07%
|Charter
|KIPP Infinity Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1894
|28
|1.50%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|City Polytechnic High School of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology
|High school
|465
|35
|8.14%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Collaborative Studies
|Secondary School
|692
|53
|8.29%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Urban Academy Laboratory High School
|High school
|143
|11
|8.33%
|Charter
|KIPP Washington Heights Middle School
|K-12 all grades
|844
|11
|1.32%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx High School for the Visual Arts
|High school
|480
|37
|8.35%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Benjamin Banneker Academy
|High school
|894
|69
|8.36%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx Collegiate Academy
|High school
|387
|30
|8.40%
|Charter
|KIPP STAR College Prep Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|828
|34
|4.28%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Murry Bergtraum High School for Business Careers
|High school
|138
|11
|8.66%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Essex Street Academy
|High school
|373
|30
|8.75%
|#12 – Bronx
|The Metropolitan Soundview High School
|High school
|456
|37
|8.83%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 10
|K-12 all grades
|614
|50
|8.87%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|PS 32 Samuel Mills Sprole
|Elementary
|465
|38
|8.90%
|Charter
|La Cima Charter School
|Elementary
|265
|-72
|-21.36%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|A-Tech High School
|High school
|341
|28
|8.95%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Gramercy Arts High School
|High school
|485
|40
|8.99%
|#30 – Queens
|Academy of American Studies
|High school
|1118
|93
|9.07%
|Charter
|Launch Expeditionary Learning Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|288
|-14
|-4.64%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|IS 915
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|298
|25
|9.16%
|#27 – Queens
|Channel View School for Research
|Secondary School
|1180
|99
|9.16%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Manhattan Comprehensive Night and Day High School
|High school
|638
|54
|9.25%
|#29 – Queens
|Humanities & Arts Magnet High School
|High school
|400
|34
|9.29%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Landmark High School
|High school
|371
|32
|9.44%
|#24 – Queens
|Academy of Finance and Enterprise
|High school
|742
|65
|9.60%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Morris Academy for Collaborative Studies
|High school
|472
|42
|9.77%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|John Jay School for Law
|High school
|493
|44
|9.80%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Lower Manhattan Arts Academy
|High school
|346
|31
|9.84%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|High School for Public Service: Heroes of Tomorrow
|High school
|522
|47
|9.89%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Satellite Academy High School
|High school
|211
|19
|9.90%
|Charter
|Leadership Prep Bedford Stuyvesant Uncommon Prep Charter Academy
|K-12 all grades
|1218
|68
|5.91%
|Charter
|Leadership Preparatory Brownsville Charter School
|K-8
|711
|-33
|-4.44%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|The Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance
|High school
|129
|12
|10.26%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|The Global Learning Collaborative
|High school
|465
|44
|10.45%
|Charter
|Leadership Prep Canarsie Charter School (Leadership Prep CS 4)
|K-8
|869
|51
|6.23%
|Charter
|Leadership Preparatory Ocean Hill Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|1359
|77
|6.01%
|Charter
|LEEP Dual Language Academy
|Elementary
|244
|118
|93.65%
|Charter
|Lefferts Gardens Ascend Charter School
|Elementary
|109
|64
|142.22%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn High School for Law and Technology
|High school
|627
|61
|10.78%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|IS 381
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|317
|31
|10.84%
|Charter
|Legacy College Preparatory
|Secondary School
|513
|125
|32.22%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|East Williamsburg Scholars Academy
|High school
|325
|32
|10.92%
|Charter
|Lois and Richard Nicotra Early College Charter School
|Secondary School
|174
|37
|27.01%
|#31 – Si
|The Eagle Academy for Young Men of Staten Island
|Secondary School
|344
|34
|10.97%
|# 8 – Bronx
|Herbert H. Lehman High School
|High school
|1010
|100
|10.99%
|Charter
|Manhattan Charter School
|Elementary
|230
|-21
|-8.37%
|Charter
|Manhattan Charter School II
|Elementary
|141
|-16
|-10.19%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Food and Finance High School
|High school
|421
|42
|11.08%
|#27 – Queens
|August Martin High School
|High school
|414
|42
|11.29%
|Charter
|Math, Engineering, and Science Academy Charter High School
|High school
|505
|14
|2.85%
|Charter
|Merrick Academy – Queens Public Charter School
|Elementary
|578
|40
|7.43%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|The David Marquis School of the Arts
|K-12 all grades
|436
|46
|11.79%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Urban Assembly Maker Academy
|High school
|488
|52
|11.93%
|#12 – Bronx
|Frederick Douglass Academy V. Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|206
|22
|11.96%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|IS 340
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|222
|24
|12.12%
|#31 – Si
|IS 49 Berta A. Dreyfus
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|626
|68
|12.19%
|Charter
|Metropolitan Lighthouse Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|685
|56
|8.90%
|Charter
|Middle Village Prep Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|413
|15
|3.77%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|The Urban Assembly Unison School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|188
|21
|12.57%
|#21 – Brooklyn
|William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School
|High school
|517
|58
|12.64%
|# 7 – Bronx
|Bronx Haven High School
|High school
|142
|16
|12.70%
|Charter
|Mott Hall Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|272
|9
|3.42%
|# 7 – Bronx
|South Bronx Academy for Applied Media
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|240
|28
|13.21%
|Charter
|Mott Haven Academy Charter School
|K-8
|468
|1
|0.21%
|Charter
|Neighborhood Charter School of Harlem
|K-8
|674
|-5
|-0.74%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts
|Secondary School
|359
|42
|13.25%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Institute for Liberal Arts
|High school
|527
|62
|13.33%
|Charter
|Neighborhood Charter School: Bronx
|Elementary
|228
|118
|107.27%
|#17 – Brooklyn
|Academy of Hospitality and Tourism
|High school
|268
|32
|13.56%
|#20 – Brooklyn
|The School For Future Leaders
|Elementary
|489
|59
|13.72%
|#30 – Queens
|The Woodside Community School
|Elementary
|478
|59
|14.08%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|New Design High School
|High school
|512
|64
|14.29%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|West End Secondary School
|Secondary School
|606
|76
|14.34%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|PS 40 George W. Carver
|Elementary
|443
|56
|14.47%
|#24 – Queens
|Elm Tree Elementary School
|Elementary
|756
|96
|14.55%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Bronx High School for Medical Science
|Secondary School
|495
|63
|14.58%
|Charter
|New Dawn Charter High School
|High school
|256
|3
|1.19%
|# 9 – Bronx
|Academy for Language and Technology
|High school
|372
|48
|14.81%
|Charter
|New Dawn Charter High School II
|High school
|145
|49
|51.04%
|Charter
|New Heights Academy Charter School
|Secondary School
|774
|-4
|-0.51%
|# 4 – Manhattan
|Isaac Newton Middle School for Math & Science
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|322
|42
|15.00%
|Charter
|New Ventures Charter School
|High school
|140
|-7
|-4.76%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Legacy School of the Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|144
|19
|15.20%
|#12 – Bronx
|PS 595
|Elementary
|219
|29
|15.26%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 256
|K-12 all grades
|512
|69
|15.58%
|Charter
|New Visions A.I.M. Charter High School II
|High school
|232
|14
|6.42%
|#29 – Queens
|Collaborative Arts Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|390
|54
|16.07%
|#31 – Si
|The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability
|Elementary
|440
|61
|16.09%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|University Neighborhood High School
|High school
|577
|80
|16.10%
|# 2 – Manhattan
|Unity Center for Urban Technologies
|High school
|314
|44
|16.30%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities
|High school
|479
|-10
|-2.04%
|#11 – Bronx
|Bronx Health Sciences High School
|High school
|338
|48
|16.55%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Gotham Professional Arts Academy
|
|175
|25
|16.67%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities
|High school
|577
|14
|2.49%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities
|High school
|314
|40
|14.60%
|#11 – Bronx
|The Matilda Avenue School
|Elementary
|248
|36
|16.98%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math
|High school
|590
|56
|10.49%
|#18 – Brooklyn
|Academy for Conservation and the Environment
|High school
|356
|53
|17.49%
|#27 – Queens
|PS 377
|Elementary
|403
|60
|17.49%
|#28 – Queens
|The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence
|Elementary
|603
|90
|17.54%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math
|High school
|322
|-38
|-10.56%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 4
|Elementary
|370
|57
|18.21%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math
|High school
|476
|-18
|-3.64%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities
|High school
|183
|-17
|-8.50%
|# 9 – Bronx
|DreamYard Preparatory School
|High school
|336
|53
|18.73%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Collegiate: A College Board School
|High school
|364
|58
|18.95%
|Charter
|New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math
|High school
|513
|6
|1.18%
|Charter
|New World Preparatory Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|632
|63
|11.07%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|Digital Arts and Cinema Technology High School
|Secondary School
|341
|56
|19.65%
|Charter
|Northside Charter High School
|High school
|399
|4
|1.01%
|Charter
|New York French American Charter School
|Elementary
|297
|-4
|-1.33%
|Charter
|NYC Autism Charter School Bronx
|Ungraded
|29
|-2
|-6.45%
|#29 – Queens
|PS 360
|Elementary
|324
|56
|20.90%
|#19 – Brooklyn
|Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School
|High school
|868
|152
|21.23%
|Charter
|NYC Autism Charter School East Harlem
|Ungraded
|39
|-1
|-2.50%
|Charter
|NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries (AECI)
|High school
|466
|17
|3.79%
|Charter
|New York City Charter School of the Arts
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|263
|-18
|-6.41%
|#23 – Brooklyn
|Metropolitan Diploma Plus High School
|High school
|201
|36
|21.82%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|The Brooklyn School for Math and Research
|High school
|374
|67
|21.82%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School (BCAM)
|High school
|560
|101
|22.00%
|Charter
|New York City Montessori Charter School
|Elementary
|244
|-36
|-12.86%
|# 8 – Bronx
|PS 583
|Elementary
|324
|59
|22.26%
|Charter
|Ocean Hill Collegiate Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|435
|29
|7.14%
|#26 – Queens
|PS 376
|Elementary
|300
|55
|22.45%
|Charter
|The Opportunity Charter School
|Secondary School
|448
|24
|5.66%
|Charter
|Our World Neighborhood Charter School
|K-8
|739
|14
|1.93%
|Charter
|Our World Neighborhood Charter School 2
|Elementary
|254
|61
|31.61%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 384
|Elementary
|132
|26
|24.53%
|Charter
|PAVE Academy Charter School
|K-8
|502
|-15
|-2.90%
|Charter
|Peninsula Preparatory Academy Charter School
|Elementary
|307
|-13
|-4.06%
|#14 – Brooklyn
|The Williamsburg High School of Art and Technology
|High school
|390
|78
|25.00%
|Charter
|Renaissance Charter High School for Innovation
|High school
|393
|-7
|-1.75%
|#13 – Brooklyn
|Academy of Arts and Letters
|K-8
|663
|140
|26.77%
|Charter
|Renaissance Charter School
|K-12 all grades
|656
|65
|11.00%
|Charter
|Riverton Street Charter School
|K-8
|987
|-2
|-0.20%
|#31 – Si
|Port Richmond School for Visionary Learning
|Elementary
|368
|79
|27.34%
|#75 – Spec Schools
|PS 469 The Bronx School for Continuous Learners
|K-8
|520
|114
|28.08%
|#22 – Brooklyn
|PS 889
|Elementary
|255
|57
|28.79%
|# 3 – Manhattan
|Lafayette Academy
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|178
|40
|28.99%
|#32 – Brooklyn
|The Academy of Urban Planning and Engineering
|High school
|372
|85
|29.62%
|# 6 – Manhattan
|Hamilton Heights School
|Elementary
|209
|48
|29.81%
|Charter
|Rochdale Early Advantage Charter School
|Elementary
|392
|72
|22.50%
|# 1 – Manhattan
|Orchard Collegiate Academy
|High school
|295
|70
|31.11%
|Charter
|Rosalyn Yalow Charter School
|Elementary
|529
|14
|2.72%
|Charter
|School in the Square Public Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|413
|109
|35.86%
|Charter
|Sisulu-Walker Charter School of Harlem
|Elementary
|199
|-11
|-5.24%
|Charter
|South Bronx Charter School for International Culture
|Elementary
|472
|5
|1.07%
|#28 – Queens
|The Academy for Excellence through the Arts
|Early Childhood
|375
|92
|32.51%
|Charter
|South Bronx Classical Charter School
|K-8
|508
|31
|6.50%
|Charter
|South Bronx Classical Charter School IV
|Elementary
|210
|45
|27.27%
|Charter
|South Bronx Classical Charter School III
|Elementary
|441
|117
|36.11%
|Charter
|South Bronx Classical Charter School II
|Elementary
|361
|12
|3.44%
|#12 – Bronx
|Urban Scholars Community School
|Elementary
|389
|102
|35.54%
|Charter
|South Bronx Community Charter School
|High school
|315
|-17
|-5.12%
|Charter
|South Bronx Early College Academy Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|308
|-18
|-5.52%
|Charter
|St. HOPE Leadership Academy Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|308
|13
|4.41%
|Charter
|Storefront Academy Charter School
|Elementary
|337
|-4
|-1.17%
|Charter
|Storefront Academy Harlem Charter School
|Elementary
|66
|22
|50.00%
|# 9 – Bronx
|South Bronx International Middle School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|134
|40
|42.55%
|#25 – Queens
|College Point Collaborative
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|483
|146
|43.32%
|#15 – Brooklyn
|The School of Creativity and Innovation
|Elementary
|144
|44
|44.00%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bed-Stuy 2
|Elementary
|288
|-29
|-9.15%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Cobble Hill
|K-8
|442
|42
|10.50%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Williamsburg
|Elementary
|413
|-34
|-7.61%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bronx 3
|Elementary
|1220
|136
|12.55%
|Charter
|Success Academy Crown Heights (Brooklyn 7)
|Elementary
|850
|144
|20.40%
|Charter
|Success Academy Fort Greene (Brooklyn 5)
|Elementary
|227
|-33
|-12.69%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 2
|K-8
|692
|22
|3.28%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 1
|K-12 all grades
|1405
|93
|7.09%
|#30 – Queens
|PS 398
|Elementary
|180
|62
|52.54%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 3
|K-12 all grades
|1260
|49
|4.05%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 4
|K-8
|417
|4
|0.97%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 5
|K-8
|852
|54
|6.77%
|Charter
|Success Academy Hell’s Kitchen (Manhattan 2)
|Elementary
|437
|13
|3.07%
|Charter
|Success Academy Prospect Heights (Brooklyn 6)
|K-8
|628
|60
|10.56%
|Charter
|Success Academy Union Square (Manhattan 1)
|K-8
|975
|208
|27.12%
|#16 – Brooklyn
|The Brooklyn Green School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|150
|67
|80.72%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Harlem 6
|Elementary
|377
|45
|13.55%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bronx 2
|K-8
|1035
|196
|23.36%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Upper West
|K-8
|907
|63
|7.46%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bensonhurst – New York 3
|Elementary
|642
|83
|14.85%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bergen Beach – New York 4
|Elementary
|949
|237
|33.29%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bronx 4 – New York 2
|Elementary
|610
|32
|5.54%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Rosedale – New York 5
|Elementary
|763
|193
|33.86%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Springfield Gardens – New York 6
|Elementary
|930
|159
|20.62%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Washington Height
|Elementary
|632
|102
|19.25%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bed Stuy 3
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|158
|70
|79.55%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bushwick
|Elementary
|521
|60
|13.02%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Far Rockaway
|Elementary
|603
|85
|16.41%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Flatbush
|Elementary
|588
|117
|24.84%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – South Jamaica
|Elementary
|445
|70
|18.67%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bed-Stuy 1
|K-8
|754
|16
|2.17%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Bronx 1
|K-8
|641
|85
|15.29%
|Charter
|Success Academy Charter School – Hudson Yards
|Elementary
|414
|101
|32.27%
|Charter
|Summit Academy Charter School
|Secondary School
|276
|-27
|-8.91%
|Charter
|Unity Prep Charter School
|Secondary School
|540
|-7
|-1.28%
|Charter
|University Prep Charter High School
|High school
|464
|14
|3.11%
|Charter
|University Prep Charter Middle School
|K-8
|301
|146
|94.19%
|Charter
|The Urban Assembly Charter School for Computer Science
|High school
|342
|117
|52.00%
|Charter
|Urban Dove Team Charter School II
|Ungraded
|238
|31
|14.98%
|Charter
|VOICE Charter School of New York
|K-8
|727
|56
|8.35%
|Charter
|WHIN Music Community
|Elementary
|223
|32
|16.75%
|Charter
|Williamsburg Charter High School
|High school
|972
|27
|2.86%
|Charter
|Williamsburg Collegiate Charter School
|Junior High-Intermediate-Middle
|266
|-21
|-7.32%
|Charter
|Zeta Charter Schools – New York City 2
|Elementary
|363
|111
|44.05%
|Charter
|Zeta Charter Schools – New York City 1
|Elementary
|435
|174
|66.67%
Comments