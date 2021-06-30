Elevator Repairs On 2/5 Line

MTA is set to start work on replacing the elevator serving the Flatbush Ave-Brooklyn College 2/5 station on July 7.

The work is expected to take six months and will render the station ADA inaccessible to people who depend on the elevator for access. MTA is suggesting B44 to Church Avenue 2/5 station which has ADA compliant elevator for the duration of the project.

After the elevator at the Flatbush Ave-Brooklyn College 2/5 station is replaced, the agency plans to replace the one at the Church Avenue 2/5 station which provides access to Manhattan-bound trains. The elevator at the corner of Nostrand Ave and Church Ave will also be out of service for about six months, the agency estimates.