Elementary School in Williamsburg Reports Positive Coronavirus Case Just As City Closes Schools

A teacher at P.S. 132, an elementary school in Williamsburg, tested positive for coronavirus this past weekend, a day before Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all city schools will be closed until at least April 20th.

“I am writing to inform you that the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 for a teacher in our school,” said the school’s principal in an email to parents.

Thank you to all @32BJSEIU schools cleaners doing the hard work of keeping our schools safe, healthy and operational. Here pictured are Jamar Lewis, Ethan Macías, James Lee and Phillip David, disinfecting PS132 after a confirmed case of #COVID19. ✊🏼 Thank a janitor today! pic.twitter.com/srfiGhwGRC — 32BJ SEIU (@32BJSEIU) March 15, 2020

The city’s Department of Education (DOE) neither confirmed the case nor specified whether the teacher contracted the virus while traveling abroad or through community transmission. “The City is no longer confirming information about individual cases,” said Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for the DOE, in an email.

The teacher had called out sick on March 6th and had not reported for work the past week, detailed the school’s principal.

The teacher received a positive test on Saturday evening, said Kim Gabriel, a former head of P.S. 132’s Parents Teachers Association, in an interview. The administration then told all staff on Sunday morning that a teacher in the school had tested positive.

However, at that moment, the DOE instructed staff members to keep quiet. “There was direct guidance not to tell the parents,” said Gabriel, who had spoken with a teacher at P.S. 132 about the situation.

The school only notified families in the morning of March 16. Meanwhile, community members saw posts yesterday on social media of workers in hazmat suits outside the building as they performed a mandatory deep clean.

To all the people in Williamsburg Brooklyn. Our School PS 132 has been infected and several people have apparently tested positive for the #coronavirus There is a Hazmat Team there now. Tell the @NYCMayor to close the schools #williamsburg De Blasio pic.twitter.com/x3V8aDlYG1 — Studio Life (@Studiolife2017) March 15, 2020

“Having it be so close to us is obviously very scary,” said a parent who lives in Williamsburg and whose child attends P.S. 132. “However, it’s foolish to think that this scenario is only playing out in our school.”