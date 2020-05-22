Eid Mubarak From Us At Bklyner!

BROOKLYN – After a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset every day, while working to get closer to God and giving charity, Muslims get to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. And just like how Ramadan was different during the pandemic, Eid will be too.

There will be no Eid prayer at the masjid or at the park, where men, women, and children show up all dressed up in colorful clothing, smelling of the nicest perfumes. Dads will not be standing by the door hurrying everyone out of the house to make the prayer on time. Instead, Eid prayer will be done at home. It’s a new kind of normal, different, albeit a safe one.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Muslim Community Center (MCC) in Sunset Park, is hosting a “Drive-Thru Eid Party.”

“All you have to do is bring your children and drive up in front of our masjid where we will then come to you with bags of candy, gifts, balloons, ice cream and so much more!” MCC wrote on Facebook. “NO NEED TO EXIT YOUR CAR. Stay safe inside and our staff and volunteers will do the work!”

And Majlis Ash-Shura: Islamic Leadership Council of New York realizes that some masjids might open up for Eid, but is urging them to remain closed for Eid prayers.

“COVID-19 has been difficult for our community in many ways both financially and emotionally. While Coronavirus hospitalization rates are slowly declining in New York City, it is essential that we maintain every precaution in continuing to flatten the curve,” the statement said. “For the health safety of our society, the re-opening of mosques and institutions must happen in gradual phases with as much social-distancing as possible. It is with hope that gradual re-opening should be advised to maintain crowd control. As a result, mosques should remain closed to the public on Eid to prevent congregations from gathering and further spreading the Coronavirus.”

“Mosques may continue to operate internally and perform prayers with a maximum of ten occupants (including staff members), however, wearing masks and keeping a distance continues to remain mandatory. Institutions that are found to be in violation of these laws may face penalties by law enforcement. Therefore, it is our strong encouragement that mosques remain closed and families spend this time together to perform Eid Salah at home.”

We at Bklyner would like to wish all of our Muslim neighbors a very happy Eid Mubarak!