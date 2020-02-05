Teen Shot to Death Steps Away from Home in East New York

EAST NEW YORK — Yesterday evening, a young man was shot to death in East New York.

On Tuesday, February 4, around 6.45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a man shot at the intersection of Elton Street and New Lots Avenue.

Witnesses told NBC New York that they thought the sound of gunshots on the streets was a prank.

“I thought it was firecracker or people playing. I didn’t know it was that serious,” Yi Lin, a store clerk who works nearby, told NBC New York.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey, steps away from his home, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors told News 12 that they knew the victim as a quiet boy that never bothered anyone, he had an entire life ahead of him and that his life was cut short.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 20s, last seen wearing blue jeans and blue coat with fur on the hood. It is unkown if they knew each other or what the motive may have been.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.