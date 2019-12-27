Group Beats Up 59-Year-Old Man with Broomstick in East New York

EAST NEW YORK — A group of men beat up a 59-year-old man with a broomstick in East New York.

On Monday, December 23, around 11:50 p.m., a 59-year-old man was approached by six unknown men near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Cozine Avenue in a parking lot, police said.

The group proceeded to assault the victim with a broomstick, while also punching him. The suspects removed $100 in cash from the victim before fleeing the location on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Cops said the investigation is ongoing and there is no other information currently available. See photos of the suspects below.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.