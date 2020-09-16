East New York Man Indicted For Allegedly Killing Three People In June

EAST NEW YORK – A 47-year-old man was arraigned on two indictments, charged with first-degree murder for two separate incidents in June where he allegedly killed three people.

On June 20, 2020, at around 11 a.m. 35-year-old Kenneth Singleton, a clothing designer and graffiti artist, was outside his home on Milford Street and Blake Avenue, when Charles Hernandez, 47, allegedly approached him from behind and shot him, killing him.

Seven days later, on June 27 at around 12:30 p.m., Stephanie Perkins, 39, and Chioke Thompson, 23, were sitting on a stoop on Van Siclen Street, near Belmont Avenue. Hernandez approached them and allegedly opened fire, killing both. According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, Hernandez was allegedly wearing a blond wig and a long coat and carrying an assault rifle.

Hernandez was arrested on July 9 in West Virginia.

Last week, 47-year-old Lisa Jenkins of East New York was arraigned on an indictment charging her with second-degree hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly helping Hernandez get rid of the clothing he allegedly wore during on June 20. She was released without bail and is to return to court on October 22.

Hernandez was arraigned on two indictments in which he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. He was ordered held without bail and to return to court on October 22. If convicted, Hernandez faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This defendant allegedly went on a murderous crime spree, ruthlessly killing two men and a woman over the course of a week,” Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said. “The defendant allegedly brazenly shot them in broad daylight. We will now seek to bring him to justice. My condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones to this nonsensical gun violence.”