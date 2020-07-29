East Flatbush Man Arrested For Two Murders This Month

NYPD announced the arrest of Hason Rink, 41, of Wingate.

Rink was arrested and charged yesterday, July 28, at the 73rd Precinct with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (loaded gun) in the July 2 shooting in front of 41 New Lots Avenue which left Deondraye Moore, 20, of Brownsville, dead and injured a 36-year-old woman.

Rink was also charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon (loaded gun) in the July 24 death of Ancil Blackman, 39, in front of 1110 President Street in Crown Heights in 71st Precinct, steps away from Blackman’s residence.

Investigations in both cases are ongoing.