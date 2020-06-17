Early Morning Shooting In East Flatbush Leaves One Dead, One Injured

EAST FLATBUSH – Two men were shot early this morning. One of them died, while the other is in stable condition in the hospital.

On Wednesday, June 17 at around 1:55 a.m., coups found 35-year-old Jomo Glasgow, a Queen resident known as Dj Trouble, unconscious and unresponsive on East 49th Street between Snyder and Church Avenues. He had a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead. The shooting took place during a house party, the Daily News reported.

Later on, cops were informed that a 30-year-old man was shot on the butt at the same location, but had gone to the hospital via private means, the NYPD said. He is in stable condition.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.