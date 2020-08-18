Early Morning Car Crash On Ocean Avenue & Beverly Leaves Two Injured

FLATBUSH – An early morning car crash on Ocean Avenue and Beverly Road has left two people in the hospital, with one in very serious condition. In the month of July alone, there were 17 crashes on Ocean Avenue.

According to the NYPD, at around 3:40 a.m. this morning, a 34-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry with TLC plates, heading northbound on Ocean Avenue with an 18-year-old passenger in his car. At the same time, another man driving an Audi with New Jersey plates was heading eastbound on Beverly Road and struck the Toyota. The crash took place in front of the St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Toyota were taken to the hospital, NYPD confirmed, and the 18-year-old suffered severe head and body trauma. The Audi had three occupants inside the vehicle. According to the cops, they all fled on foot. Cops note that information is subject to change as the investigation is still continuing.

The Toyota was a TLC vehicle. According to HowsMyDriving, it has 24 violations since 2017, including a school zone speed camera violation last month on Clarendon Road and East 48th Street. In February and March, there were failures to stop at a red light. The other vehicle, with New Jersey plates, has zero violations.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and no arrests have been made. Beverly Road around Ocean Avenue was closed off for investigation all morning.

In July 2020 alone, Ocean Avenue has seen 17 crashes, one of them deadly. There was one crash on Ocean Avenue and Avenue P involving a station wagon that left one pedestrian injured. A crash on Ocean Avenue and Shore Parkway involving two vehicles left two drivers and a passenger injured. The contributing factor? Disobeying traffic signals. There was a crash on Ocean Avenue and Voorhies Avenue involving a passenger car. There were no injuries, and the contributing factor was written as the driver being inattentive/distracted. A crash on Ocean Avenue and Avenue J involving a pedestrian and three vehicles left one driver injured and one pedestrian dead. According to the NYPD, disobeying traffic signals contribute to the crash.

There was a crash on Ocean Avenue and Avenue L in July, without any deaths or injuries. According to the NYPD, the driver was inattentive/distracted. A crash on Ocean Avenue and Avenue O left a driver and a pedestrian injured. A crash on Ocean Avenue and Caton Avenue left a pedestrian injured. A crash on Ocean Avenue and Cortelyou Road involving two vehicles left a driver and two passengers injured. According to the NYPD, a contributing factor to the crash was that one car was “Following too closely.”

A crash on Ocean Avenue and Ditmas Avenue involving a bike and four vehicles left a driver and a cyclist injured. A contributing factor to the crash was that the driver was inattentive/distracted, the NYPD said. Another crash on Ocean Avenue and Ditmas Avenue involving a bike and a car left a cyclist injured. And the third crash on Ocean Avenue and Ditmas Avenue involving three vehicles, including a taxi, left a driver injured.

There was a crash on Ocean Avenue and Farragut Road that resulted in no injuries or deaths. A crash on Ocean Avenue and Foster Avenue involving a truck and a passenger car also resulted in no injuries or deaths. The contributing factor is written as “Failure to yield the right-of-way.” There was a crash on Ocean Avenue and Parkside Avenue involving one vehicle that resulted in a driver and three passengers being injured. A crash on Ocean Avenue and Woodruff Avenue involving four vehicles left one driver injured. Another crash on Ocean Avenue and Woodruff Avenue involving two vehicles left nobody injured. And a third crash on Ocean Avenue and Woodruff Avenue involving two vehicles left one driver injured.