Man Wielding a Kick Scooter Smashed Woman’s Head on the Street

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — On Saturday evening a man repeatedly hit a woman with a broken kick scooter in Downtown Brooklyn.

On Saturday January 11, around 7 p.m., a 44-year-old woman, who was walking on Fulton Street near Bridge Street, was hit in the head repeatedly with a broken kick scooter by a man, causing a skull fracture, police said.

The attack was unprovoked, and police said they two did not know each other.

The suspect fled the scene on foot eastbound on Fulton Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The scooter was missing its bottom half: it only had half a deck with one wheel, a steering column, and handles.

The investigation is ongoing: The suspect is described as a man with a beard; last seen wearing black gloves, a black jacket, brown pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.