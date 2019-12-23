Man Robs Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Top-Shelf Liquor at Park Slope Bar

PARK SLOPE — A neighborhood bar was robbed of top-shelf liquor in Park Slope.

On Tuesday, December 3, around 1.10 a.m., at The Douglass Bar at 149 4th Ave, an unidentified male gained entry into the location through an unlocked cellar door, cops said. Once inside, the suspect removed approximately $430 worth of alcohol and a tool bag before fleeing in unknown direction.

Out of the stolen goods, there were bottles of top-shelf liquor, including a Bulleit bourbon, a Kettle One vodka, a Four Roses bourbon, a Hendrick’s gin, a Jameson’s whiskey, a Goldschläger schnapps with actual gold flakes in the liquor, a Campari, and a Grand Marnier.

The bar lists it closes at 1 a.m. on Tuesdays, however, cops said it was unclear if the bar was already closed for the night and if there were any employees present during the robbery. The bar reported stolen goods the same day around noon.

The bar was unavailable for comment at the time of publication. Watch video of the suspect below, entering the cellar.