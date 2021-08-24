DOT Solicits Feedback for Citi Bike Expansion in Bed-Stuy, Ocean Hill, Crown Heights, and Prospect-Lefferts Gardens

The Department of Transportation (DOT) is now soliciting feedback for an expansion of the bikeshare program in the neighborhoods of Bed-Stuy, Ocean Hill, Crown Heights, and Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. The agency plans to role out docks in the new locations sometime in 2022.

Citi Bike’s slow but steady march across Brooklyn continues.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) is now soliciting feedback for an expansion of the bikeshare program in the neighborhoods of Bed-Stuy, Ocean Hill, Crown Heights, and Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. The agency plans to role out docks in the new locations sometime in 2022.

An online portal set up last month to collect feedback on potential dock locations has already received 415 comments. Respondents are particularly eager to see locations added along Flatbush Avenue in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, by Brower Park in Crown Heights, and near the Nostrand Avenue train station on Eastern Parkway.

“Next to the subway and across from Dunkin,” suggested one respondent in favor of a bike rack at the Nostrand Avenue spot. “This spot is already a big thoroughfare for bikes.”

A map showing comments and proposed locations for new Citi Bike dock locations in central Brooklyn. (Image: NYC Department of Transportation)

The expansion in Central Brooklyn is phase three of a citywide, multi-year plan to have 40,000 bikes available for rent in the coming years. The plan was first announced in 2019.

“This expansion will help us build a more fair and equitable city for all New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said then. “Even more communities will have access to this low-cost, sustainable mode of transportation.”

The service expanded into Sunset Park, Windsor Terrace, and Greenwood Heights earlier this year.

Maps previously shared by the city have also included portions of Flatbush and East Flatbush in the planned extension area, though those neighborhoods have not been included in the feedback map.

"We are excited about the ongoing expansion and look forward to bringing bike share to more communities in Brooklyn," DOT spokesperson Brian Zumhagen told Bklyner. "Our feedback map will be up until the end of September, with draft plans and installations planned for 2022. The Phase 3 Citi Bike expansion will be completed by 2024, including the area just south of Church Avenue in Flatbush."