Don’t Forget To Move Clock Back One Hour On Sunday

It’s that time of year again! Daylight Saving Time ends on November 1, so, don’t forget to move your clock back one hour on Sunday at 2 a.m.!

The daylight savings time plan was not formally adopted in the U.S. until March 19, 1918, according to Web Exhibits. It was “An Act to preserve daylight and provide standard time for the United States” and was enacted on March 19, 1918. Daylight Saving Time was then observed for seven months between 1918 and 1919. After World War 1 ended, the “law proved so unpopular (mostly because people rose earlier and went to bed earlier than people do today)” and was repealed in 1919 after a Congressional override of President Woodrow Wilson’s veto. After that, Daylight Saving Time became an option and was continued in some states and cities.

Then, during World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt instituted a year-round Daylight Saving Time, called ‘War Time’, from February 9, 1942, to September 30, 1945. From 1945 to 1966, there was no federal law regarding Daylight Saving Time, so states were free to choose whether or not to observe Daylight Saving Time and could also choose when it began and ended. “This understandably caused confusion, especially for the broadcasting industry, as well as for railways, airlines, and bus companies. Because of the different local customs and laws, radio and TV stations and the transportation companies had to publish new schedules every time a state or town began or ended Daylight Saving Time.”

After years of some more inconsistencies, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 was signed into law on April 12, 1966, by President Lyndon Johnson, which created Daylight Saving Time to begin on the last Sunday of April and to end on the last Sunday of October. In 1986, the law was amended to begin Daylight Saving Time on the first Sunday in April at 2 a.m. and would end at 2:00 a.m. on the last Sunday of October.

Finally, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 extended Daylight Saving Time in the U.S. Going from 2007 forward, Daylight Saving Time in the U.S. begins at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ends at 2:00 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.

And now, people want Daylight Saving Time to stop altogether. “There’s now a renewed call for a nationwide end to the pesky tradition of changing the time twice yearly. It’s led by medical experts, lawmakers and frazzled parents who want a stop to the March and November switch,” the NY Post reported. “The group is citing COVID-19 as a factor, claiming people are already under stress from the pandemic. They say that since sleep loss leaves us more susceptible to viral illness, it’s a bad moment to potentially lower the body’s immunity.”

How are you feeling about it?