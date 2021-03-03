Police & Fire

Donors Rally to Support Family of Victim of Deadly Assault in Sunset Park 

Anna Conkling|

Yong Zheng, 46, was fatally stabbed in Sunset Park last Friday. Since then, over 1,700 GoFundMe donors have donated more than $112,000 to support his family.

Zheng was returning from dinner with friends around 9:30 pm on February 27, when he came across two groups of men fighting close to Seventh Ave. and 57th St. near the site of an illegal gambling den that had just been robbed, The Daily News reported.

Trying to defuse the fight, Zheng was allegedly stabbed to death by William Smith, 45, of Marion Street in Brownsville. 

“He selflessly saw the crime and stepped up to help and (lost) his life!” Kathy Guan and Xiao Zhang, who organized the fundraiser on behalf of Zheng’s widow Jin Zhao, write on the GoFundMe page. 

Zheng was the main provider for his widowed wife and their two children. He came to the U.S. from China when he was 19. The GoFundMe had the goal of raising $50,000 to support Zheng’s family, and has since included supporting also the family of another man, seriously injured in the attack. 

“Yong Zheng’s widow Jin Zhao says she would also want to help the other hero Liu Yong Fa who also steps in to help and was severely injured that day, so she would like to share some of this donation funds after the funeral cost to Liu Yong Fa to help with his recovery because this would be what her deceased husband want,” reads the update.

To donate to the GoFundMe Page: click here



Anna Conkling is a reporter at Bklyner. She is a senior at The New School majoring in Journalism and Design.

