Donors Rally to Support Family of Victim of Deadly Assault in Sunset Park 

Yong Zheng, 46, was fatally stabbed in Sunset Park last Friday. Since then, over 1,700 GoFundMe donors have donated more than $112,000 to support his family.

Zheng was returning from dinner with friends around 9:30 pm on February 27, when he came across two groups of men fighting close to Seventh Ave. and 57th St. near the site of an illegal gambling den that had just been robbed, The Daily News reported.

Trying to defuse the fight, Zheng was allegedly stabbed to death by William Smith, 45, of Marion Street in Brownsville.

“He selflessly saw the crime and stepped up to help and (lost) his life!” Kathy Guan and Xiao Zhang, who organized the fundraiser on behalf of Zheng’s widow Jin Zhao, write on the GoFundMe page.

Zheng was the main provider for his widowed wife and their two children. He came to the U.S. from China when he was 19. The GoFundMe had the goal of raising $50,000 to support Zheng’s family, and has since included supporting also the family of another man, seriously injured in the attack.

To donate to the GoFundMe Page: click here