Domino Park Expands Composting Drop Off Site Starting June 1

When the city abruptly halted all composting initiatives as a cost-saving measure (with the announcement made just a couple of days before Earth Day) many residents were displeased, calling in on Brian Lehrer show to tell the Mayor just how much they did not like the move. Others decided to do something about it.

Beginning June 1st, the privately operated Domino Park is expanding its composting program, offering the North Brooklyn community a better way to dispose of the scraps.

The Domino Park has a composter called The Rocket (pictured above) that can convert thousands of pounds of food scraps into compost that will then be reused in the park as well as be available for free to the general public.

Neighbors can drop off their fruit and vegetable scraps, ground coffee, or bread on Mondays from 10am to 12pm and Thursdays from 6pm to 8pm at 15 River street (next to the public restrooms)