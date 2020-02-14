VIDEO: Group of 5 Stab and Rob Delivery Man in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — A young delivery person was stabbed and robbed during a delivery last Saturday.

On Saturday, February 8, at around 4.30 a.m., at 32 Walton Street, a young man, a 20-year-old food delivery person, attempted to leave the building upon completing an order, when a group of five unknown individuals approached him, cops said.

The suspects threatened the victim and proceeded to stab the delivery man once in the right leg and once in the left leg. After the assault, they took his electric bike, cellphone, approximately $70 dollars, a pizza, and a jacket. The individuals fled towards Union Avenue.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.