Suspicious Death at Marlboro Houses Deemed Homicide

GRAVESEND — An eldery man was found dead on Friday night at the Marlboro Houses NYCHA complex in Gravesend.

On Friday, February 7, just after 11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man inside of an apartment at the Marlboro Houses NYCHA complex at 2331 West 11 Street, cops said. It is unclear who made the call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 72-year-old man, Leslie Lee, unconscious and unresponsive, lying face-up within the bedroom. Police could not specify whether he was on the floor or not. EMS pronounced Lee dead at the location.

Lee lived in another building of the same complex at 2790 86th Street. NY Daily News reported the victim was visiting a female friend.

Cops told us the totality of the circumstances made them believe it could be a homicide, but no more information was given. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.

