Death in Bedford-Stuyvesant Fire Investigated as Homicide

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – Firefighters responded to a 911 call about a fire in the basement of the apartment building at 494 Jefferson Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2 pm on Monday, March 16. Twelve units responded, and 60 firefighters were on the scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, a dead man was found in the basement. Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and a 54-year-old man is in custody for questioning.

FDNY is still investigating the cause of the fire. Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Neighbors took a video of the aftermath on the Citizen App: