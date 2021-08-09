De Blasio Kicks the BQE Plan Down the Road

Mayor Bill de Blasio has released a plan to extend the life of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) for at least another 20 years. But a long-term solution to the problems ailing the roadway will be the responsibility of his successor.

The short term fixes to the 70-year-old triple-cantilever structure that carries the BQE under the Brooklyn Heights Promenade involve taking steps to stop water infiltration and reducing the number of lanes along a half-mile segment from Atlantic Avenue to the Brooklyn Bridge from three in each direction to two.