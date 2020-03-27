Data Shows Central, Southern Brooklyn Hard Hit By Coronavirus

Central and Southern Brooklyn have Brooklyn’s highest shares of patients testing positive for the coronavirus, new data released by the NYC Department of Health shows. All Brooklyn neighborhoods had at least 30% of patients testing positive, and only Bensonhurst and Bay Ridge had less than 41%.

We and other journalists have been asking the city for days to release neighborhood-by-neighborhood data, and this is the first — very limited — release of those numbers. This is only the percentage of patients who were tested for the coronavirus that had positive results, not the distribution of coronavirus cases.

Breakdown by neighborhood:

Over 51.26%:

Borough Park, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, Williamsburg, Bushwick, Greenpoint

Between 46.34% and 51.26%:

Sunset Park, Coney Island, Sheepshead Bay, Canarsie, Flatlands, East New York

Between 40.85% and 46.34%:

Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope

Between 30.12% and 40.85%