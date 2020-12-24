Cyclist Fatally Struck By MTA Bus Driver

WILLIAMSBURG – A 33-year-old cyclist has died after an MTA driver crashed into him last night.

On Wednesday, December 23, at around 7:33 p.m., 33-year-old Adrian Coyotl Delosantos, a man from Bushwick, was riding an e-bike northbound on Graham Avenue, just north of Metropolitan Avenue. According to the NYPD, a B43 MTA bus was traveling in the same direction when the cyclist was struck – details of exactly how that happened are under investigation. Cops responded to the scene and found the cyclist lying on the roadway with trauma to the leg and torso. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue and was pronounced dead. The MTA bus driver remained at the scene.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our heart goes out to the cyclist and their family during this tremendously difficult time,” MTA spokesperson Amanda Valdes told Bklyner. “Our thoughts are also with the bus operator. We are working closely with the NYPD on this matter.”

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Transportation Alternatives’ Executive Director Danny Harris, “In the three years since a truck driver killed a cyclist at the exact same intersection, Mayor de Blasio has not installed any safety improvements at this site. The Mayor has known this street is unsafe, has known the proven measures that prevent deaths, but has chosen not to act. This is inexcusable.”

“Just yesterday, Mayor de Blasio said that ‘we are a Vision Zero city and we need to be more of a Vision Zero city.’ But with cyclists dying at increasing levels, and overall traffic fatalities rising for the second year in a row, we need action and not words from Mayor de Blasio to stop the carnage on our streets now.”

“We can’t wait for action from Albany. We can’t wait for the next mayor. Mayor de Blasio controls the streets of New York City and he must take immediate steps today to get Vision Zero back on track and keep New Yorkers alive. He can start by restoring funding to Vision Zero and other life-saving programs like the Green Wave Plan, Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program, and Streets Master Plan.”

“No New Yorker should fear death or injury on our streets. Mayor de Blasio, we demand action now.”