Cyclist Dead After Being Struck By Driver On Ocean Parkway

MIDWOOD – A 29-year-old cyclist is dead after a driver struck him as he was crossing Ocean Parkway early this morning.

At around 12:35 a.m., a 29-year-old man was riding his bike eastbound on Avenue N and was crossing Ocean Parkway at the crosswalk when the 38-year-old driver of a 2020 Camaro SS driving northbound on Ocean Parkway, struck the cyclist. According to the NYPD, the driver had the green light and remained at the scene.

The cyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was found with head trauma and was taken to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of now, the investigation is ongoing.