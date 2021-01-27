Crown Heights Supermarket Given 90 Days to Vacate Ahead of Likely Redevelopment

A 30-year-old Crown Heights supermarket is being forced to vacate its space within 90 days, provoking backlash from residents who say the closure will make it harder to access affordable groceries.

Manny Tavares, the manager of the Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue, told Bklyner that a representative of the property’s owners issued an eviction order late last week, but had informed him as early as last June that the owner did not plan to renew the supermarket’s lease.

“He basically just put papers on top of the table,” Tavares said. “He didn’t even give us a chance.”

Akel Williams, a Crown Heights resident, called the planned closure a “tragedy” that would make it “much more difficult for our seniors and many who for years have relied on Associated Supermarket to be an affordable food source.” He said he and other neighbors plan to protest outside the store at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 31.

Though redevelopment is likely, future plans for the site remain unclear. The lot is zoned R7-1, which allows for the construction of mid-rise apartment buildings, but no construction permits have been filed with the city’s Department of Buildings.

City records show the property is owned by a confusing web of entities. In November 2015, property owner Nostrand Associates transferred a 25% ownership stake to Laurence and Jay Meltzer, who then sold slightly less than 15% of the ownership rights to an entity called Usnor Realty in two deals totaling $2,559,889. That same year, another entity, Nostrand 975 LLC, purchased a 10.5% stake in the property for $1,866,125.

Both Nostrand Associates and Usnor list their address and contact information as that of Park Avenue-based Midwood Investment and Development. Midwood did not respond to a call and email from Bklyner, and the property is not listed on their website.

Tavares, who has managed the store since it opened in 1991, said he was not made aware of those sales until after they had happened. Nevertheless, he said he assumed the supermarket’s lease would be renewed until several adjacent properties on the northern half of the block, which borders Montgomery Street, were boarded up in preparation for demolition last year to make way for an eight-story mixed-use building.

“I guess when the owner saw that, he saw he could take advantage of just taking the whole thing,” Tavares said. He said he had suggested that whatever new structure is ultimately built include space for the supermarket, but was rebuffed. Before Associated took over the space, the site was home for decades to an A&P Supermarket.

The 90-day-notice is just the latest in an ongoing struggle by Associated to remain at the site. In 2014, the supermarket was able to negotiate an extension on its initial 10-year lease after residents and elected officials protested the then-landlord’s plan to close the site.

“This is not the first time that the Landlord at 975 Nostrand has exploited its tenants and therefore the community,” said Council Member Laurie Cumbo, who represents the area. “After a petition received overwhelming support, an agreement was made to provide the Associated Market with an extended lease of 10-15 years. Now, the Landlord is forcing the only supermarket within a mile to close. This is unacceptable.”

Cumbo said the City Council “has no bearing over this proceeding,” but that she would “continue to stand with our community against any threat to quality of life. No New Yorker should be living in a food desert.”

Tavares expressed pride in the supermarket’s active participation in the neighborhood; over the summer, Associated’s parking lot hosted a PPE giveaway by local Assembly Member Diana Richardson, and gave away $100 of free groceries to several customers as the pandemic stretched into the summer. But he also worried about the impact of laying off the store’s approximately 40 employees.

“Every block party, church event, precinct event, we’ve always been there,” Tavares said. “I believe in new development, but at least give some people a chance, especially stores like this that have been in the neighborhood for so long.”

While there are some other supermarkets nearby, including a Foodtown on Franklin Avenue and a Western Beef on Empire Boulevard, locals have long feared that development could reduce the number of affordable food options in the area. For years, rumors have circulated that the Western Beef could be demolished to make way for a new building.

“[The Associated] is a vital link to access food for so many in Crown Heights,” Alejandra Caraballo, a member of Brooklyn Community Board 9, which covers the area, wrote on Twitter. “We can’t allow more grocery stores in the neighborhood to close so developers can build condos.”

A state moratorium on commercial evictions is currently set to expire January 31st, though both the governor and state legislature have proposed extending it in some form.