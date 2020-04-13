Man Shot And Killed In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 11 at around 8 p.m., cops found 31-year old Paul Hoilett with a gunshot wound to his head near Buffalo Avenue and Sterling Place. Hoilett, who lived on Atlantic Avenue near Nostrand Avenue, was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a 5’8” tall man with a medium complexion. He weighs about 170 pounds, has a thin build, and short hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers and fled in a white Jeep Renegade SUV.