Man Shot And Killed In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man over the weekend.
On Saturday, April 11 at around 8 p.m., cops found 31-year old Paul Hoilett with a gunshot wound to his head near Buffalo Avenue and Sterling Place. Hoilett, who lived on Atlantic Avenue near Nostrand Avenue, was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a 5’8” tall man with a medium complexion. He weighs about 170 pounds, has a thin build, and short hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers and fled in a white Jeep Renegade SUV.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
