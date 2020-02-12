Delivery Man on Bike Struck in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS — A delivery man on a bike was struck yesterday evening in Crown Heights.

Yesterday, February 11, just after 5 p.m., a delivery man riding his bike en route to complete an order, was struck by a car in front of the St. Mark’s Day School at 1346 President Street.

A Suzuki Kizashi was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue when it struck the 30-year-old man on his bike traveling on President Street, according to police. Police have yet to determine which way the delivery man was traveling. The driver remained at the scene.

Upon arrival, police found the victim unresponsive and unconscious. The bicyclist was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition by paramedics. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

It is unclear which restaurant or delivery service the victim worked for and his name has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway Collision Unit is investigating the incident.

Just two weeks ago, a Bushwick bicyclist was struck to death in East Williamsburg by a reckless truck driver. In an effort to create safer biking conditions, the city announced 30 miles of new protected bike lanes citywide in 2020, with 10 miles in Brooklyn, that the Department of Transportation has committed to, as part of the Mayor’s Green Wave plan.