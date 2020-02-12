Crown Heights

Delivery Man on Bike Struck in Crown Heights

Lloyd Mitchell|
NYPD investigates the scene: bike of delivery man with orders still attached. Lloyd Mitchell/Bklyner

CROWN HEIGHTS — A delivery man on a bike was struck yesterday evening in Crown Heights.

Yesterday, February 11, just after 5 p.m., a delivery man riding his bike en route to complete an order, was struck by a car in front of the St. Mark’s Day School at 1346 President Street.

A Suzuki Kizashi was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue when it struck the 30-year-old man on his bike traveling on President Street, according to police. Police have yet to determine which way the delivery man was traveling. The driver remained at the scene.

NYPD at the scene and the car that struck the victim. Lloyd Mitchell/Bklyner.

Upon arrival, police found the victim unresponsive and unconscious. The bicyclist was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition by paramedics. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

It is unclear which restaurant or delivery service the victim worked for and his name has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway Collision Unit is investigating the incident.

The car at the scene. Lloyd Mitchell/Bklyner.

Just two weeks ago, a Bushwick bicyclist was struck to death in East Williamsburg by a reckless truck driver. In an effort to create safer biking conditions, the city announced 30 miles of new protected bike lanes citywide in 2020, with 10 miles in Brooklyn, that the Department of Transportation has committed to, as part of the Mayor’s Green Wave plan.

share this story
Avatar

Lloyd Mitchell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Extraordinary Nonprofit Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Latinx Community

Coney Island NYC Ferry Site Could Dredge Up Toxins

Reckless Driver Accountability Act Passes Council 41-5