Thursday Crime Blotter: Burglaries, Robberies & A Stabbing

BUSHWICK – The NYPD needs help to search for a person who stabbed a man and fled early this week.

On Tuesday, May 26 at around 1:40 p.m., two men were involved in a dispute on Knickerbocker Avenue near Schaefer Street. The dispute turned physical when one man took out a knife and stabbed the 40-year-old victim in the abdomen. He then fled northbound on Knickerbocker Avenue.

The injured man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in stable condition. A photo of the suspect is included above.

BUSHWICK – Cops are looking for a man who robbed a woman as she was heading out of an elevator.

On Tuesday, May 26 at around 3 p.m., a 67-year-old woman was exiting the elevator at a building on Menahan Street near Central Avenue when an unidentified man approached her and tried to grab her purse. According to the NYPD, a brief struggle ensued, the man eventually got the purse and fled with about $4,000 into a vehicle that was waiting outside. The woman was not physically injured.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

EAST NY – Cops are looking for one man in connection to four burglaries from commercial vehicles in a span of two weeks.

First, on Sunday, March 1 at around 2 a.m., a 34-year-old man parked his truck on Fountain Avenue near Stanley Avenue. When he returned, he noticed that an undetermined amount of meat had been removed from his vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 4 at around 9:45 p.m., a 29-year-old driver parked his delivery truck in the same location on Fountain Avenue near Stanley Avenue. When he returned, he noticed that the trailer door locks were damaged. According to the NYPD, it was found that an unidentified man had removed $2,500 worth of chicken.

Then, on Tuesday, March 10, at around 9 p.m., a 43-year-old driver parked his tractor-trailer overnight on Lindon Boulevard near Shepherd Avenue. When he returned, he noticed that the trailer locks were broken and $5,800 worth of copper had disappeared.

Finally, on Friday, March 13 at around 1:20 a.m., a delivery truck was parked on Stanley Avenue near Montauk Avenue. A short while later, the driver discovered that $1,500 worth of beef products were removed from the truck. The suspect was seen on video fleeing the location eastbound on Stanley Avenue.

A photo of the suspect from incident three is included above.

MIDWOOD – Cops are looking for a woman who stole a wallet from a man and fled last week.

On Thursday, May 21, at around 8:30 p.m., a woman approached a 67-year-old man outside on Avenue J near East 15th Street, took the man’s wallet from his hands, and fled on East 16th Street toward Avenue J. The wallet contained $10.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking for a man who broke into a restaurant and stole a laptop.

On Saturday, May 16 at around 1 p.m., a man entered the Aura Cocina Diner on Meserole Street near Bogart Street through an unsecured front door. Once he was inside, he took a laptop estimated to be about $1,300. He then fled on foot eastbound on Meserole Street.

The suspect is described as a 20-to-30-year-old man. A photo is included above.