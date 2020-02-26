Crime Blotter: Robberies at Gunpoint, Stolen E-Bikes and Cellphones

CYPRESS HILLS — Police are looking for four people they suspect of being involved in a string of robberies over the past two weeks in Cypress Hills. Cops compiled surveillance footage from the vicinity of each incident into the video below.

On Thursday, February 13, just after 2:30 p.m. A 19-year-old man was working at the A&E convenience store located at 202 Jamaica Avenue when two unknown individuals entered the store. They displayed a firearm, removed money from the cash register and the 19-year-old employee’s pocket as well as his cell phone. The two suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on Jamaica Avenue. There were no injuries reported. In the video, the two unidentified individuals are seen. One was last seen wearing a blue jacket and the other was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Monday, February 17, shortly after 11 p.m. in front of 215 Hendrix Street, a 30-year-old man was delivering food when an unknown individual approached him from behind, hit him in the head with a firearm and demanded money. The victim gave him approximately $300 and the individual fled the scene on the victim’s electric bike. The suspect also stole the victim’s cellphone. There were minor injuries reported in this incident. In the video, the unidentified individual is seen to be male, last seen wearing a hooded jacket.

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a 17-year-old male was working at the ‘XYZ Smoke Shop’ at 3225 Fulton Street. Suddenly an unknown individual entered the store, displayed a firearm, and stole money from the cash register. The suspect also took two cell phones, a watch and an Apple iPad from the employee before fleeing the store on a bicycle, heading west on Fulton Street. There were no injuries reported. In the video, the unidentified individual is seen to be a male, last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket.

CROWN HEIGHTS — On February 6, at 1:50 p.m. a suspect forced his way into 911 Saint Mark’s Avenue through the roof. The person stole a bicycle from a third-floor landing.

FLATBUSH — On February 5, at 3:30 a.m. a 30-year-old woman was walking east on Flatbush Avenue near Foster Avenue when an unidentified man grabbed her, threw her to the ground and forcibly groped the woman’s breasts. The man then fled in an unknown direction.

EAST NEW YORK — Saturday, February 22 at 8:00 p.m. inside the lobby of a residential building near Alabama Avenue and New Lots Avenue, an unidentified individual approached an 85-year-old man and displayed a knife. The individual demanded money from the senior citizen and forcibly took $150 from him before fleeing south on Alabama Avenue. There were no injuries reported.

The victim described the suspect as a black man in his forties, approximately 5’10”, 180lbs. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.

SUNSET PARK — Saturday, February 22, around 4:30 p.m., an unidentified man broke into a residence near 51st Street and 8th Avenue by manipulating the lock. Inside, he stole a $300 E-bike and sneakers that belong to a 40-year-old female who lives at the location.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.