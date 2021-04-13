Crime Blotter: Missing Neighbors, Deaths, Robberies and Subway Assaults

Missing:

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following missing persons.

Napoleon Filmore, 55, was last seen inside of his residence at 832 Knickerbocker Avenue in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 8, 2021, just before 9 pm. at 2046 hours. Mr. Filmore is 5’ 11” tall, 165 lbs, with brown eyes, salt and pepper hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

Keloraine Castillo, 14, was last seen leaving her residence at 2960 West 24 Street in Brooklyn on Friday, April 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm. Ms Castillo is 5’ 0” tall, 120 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair.

Mariahly Sanchez, 15, was last seen on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 25 Junius Street, at approximately 6:30 pm. Ms. Sanchez is 5’4″ tall, 200lbs, brown eyes and dark blonde hair; last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Michael Young, 62, was last seen around March 29, 2021, at his residence at 4011 Kings Highway, Brooklyn. Mr. Young has brown eyes, salt and pepper hair, and is approximately 5’9″ tall and about 170lbs.

Renzhong Zheng, 49, was last seen leaving Coney Island Hospital (2601 Ocean Parkway) at approximately 2:30 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He is described as being approximately 6’1″ tall, weighing 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black jacket, multicolored t-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Deaths:

Bushwick – On Monday, April 12, 2021, at approximately 12:30 pm, police responded to a 911 call and found a 35-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside of a vehicle at 18 Woodbine Street. EMS pronounced him deceased at the scene, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Williamsburg – On April 10, 2021, at approximately 8 am, Angel Aguilar-Duran, 52, of Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick was killed by a hit-and-abandon driver of a 2005 Honda Odyssey while crossing the street near the corner of Hope and Havemeyer Streets. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

The occupants of the Honda abandoned the vehicle and fled to parts unknown. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.

Crown Heights – On Thursday, April 8, 2021, at approximately 7 pm, Lance Margolin, 59, of Clarkson Avenue in Brooklyn was injured in an MTA bus incident on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue. EMS took him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he died on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

According to the NYPD, a 2015 MTA bus, operated by a 36-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Eastern Parkway, near Utica Avenue, when, in an attempt to navigate around a disabled vehicle on the roadway, the bus struck a pole on the sidewalk with its side mirror.

The pole then fell on the pedestrian, causing head and bodily injuries. The operator of the bus remained on the scene. The NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad will continue the investigation.

Bedford Armory – On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 11 pm, police responded to a 911 call of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Bedford Avenue, corner of Bedford Armory. They found Michael Williams, 45, undomiciled, in the middle of the street with trauma to his head and torso. EMS took Mr. Williams to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he died on Monday, April 5, 2021.

According to NYPD, Mr. Williams was attempting to cross Atlantic Avenue southbound at the intersection with Bedford Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Atlantic Avenue. The vehicle did not remain at the scene. There are no arrests. The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Robberies:

Windsor Terrace – It was reported to police that on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at approximately 7 pm hours, inside of 3132 Ft. Hamilton Parkway (Bolla Market), the individual punched the two victims (a 34-year-old male and a 33-year-old female) in the face following a dispute. The individual took the victims’ car keys as he walked out of the location and fled the scene southbound on Ft. Hamilton Parkway inside of a white Jeep Cherokee.

The individual is described as a male, white, bald, with a beard, 5’10”, 180 to 195lbs, 30 to 35 years old; last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Bed-Stuy – It was reported to police that on Monday, March 15, 2021, at approximately 6:20 pm near Albany Avenue and Herkimer Street, a 23-year-old female victim arranged to meet up with an unidentified man at her residence whom she met through a dating website. Upon meeting at her apartment, the male individual removed approximately $200, pushed her on the floor before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The individual is described as dark-skinned, in his 30’s, 6’4″ tall, 220lbs; brown eyes, brown hair, facial hair with long beard and last seen wearing no shirt, tan pants, black underwear, brown belt, and tan boots.

Sheepshead Bay – It was reported to police that on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at approximately 7:50 pm, in front of 2985 Avenue X, a 24-year-old man was walking home when he was approached by a group of unidentified individuals.

One of the males displayed a firearm and demanded his keys. The individuals removed the victim’s keys, wallet, $100 and fled in a black vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the individuals removed the victim’s car (BMW) which was parked in the vicinity of the location. The vehicle was recovered several hours later within the confines of the 106 Precinct (133rd Avenue and 84th Street).

Assaults on Subway: Crown Heights – On Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 3:40 pm aboard a southbound 4 Train heading to the Utica Ave – Crown Heights Station the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and an unidentified man became involved in a verbal dispute. The dispute escalated and the man punched the victim in her face. The unidentified male fled on foot at the Utica Ave – Crown Heights Station. The victim suffered pain and swelling under her right eye. Cops are looking for the individual in the image above. Bay Ridge – On Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 5:40 pm on the southbound R Train platform at the Bay Ridge Avenue Station, the victim, a 61-year-old man, and an unidentified man were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated when the unidentified man punched the victim in his face. https://bklyner.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/bklyner/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/873-21-BkTRS-68-Pct-TD-34-03-28-21-Video.mp4 The unidentified male fled on foot. The victim was transported by EMS in stable condition to Lutheran Hospital, where he was treated for pain to his head and neck. Williamsburg – On March 24, 2021, at approximately 9 pm, the individual approached the 42-year-old male victim inside the mezzanine of the Lorimer Street “L” train subway station and grabbed his buttocks. The individual then fled to parts unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.