Crime Blotter: Brooklyn Robbery Pattern, Deadly BQE Crash and More

BQE – This morning, Thursday, March 18, 2021, just before 6:30 am a car crashed into the center dividing barrier on the westbound Gowanus Expressway at the Belt Parkway exit (72 Precinct), killing the 52-year-old driver of the 2014 Nissan Maxima. EMS were first at the scene providing emergency care to the unconscious and unresponsive driver.

The man was transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where he died. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The NYPD CIS is investigating. The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending proper family notification.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the following three individuals in connection to a robbery pattern spanning five incidents across the 79 and 83 Precincts in Brooklyn and 102 and 107 Precincts in Queens, in which a number of gas stations and grocery stores were relieved of their cash.

According to what the cops have shared, in each case, two of the individuals enter the establishment while a third individual stays inside a vehicle.

1: Bed Stuy (79 Pct) – Around 8:00 pm on February 8, 2021, they entered a grocery store at 480 Madison Street and demanded cash while stating they had a firearm. They took off with $100 in cash.

2: (103 Pct) – Two days later, shortly before midnight on February 10, 2021, they entered Nordomi Mini Market, 139-01 89 Avenue in Queens, and took off with $600 in cash. A firearm was simulated during the incident.

3: (107 Pct) – About ten minutes later an individual entered BP Gas Station at 138-19 Hillside Avenue, and removed rolls of quarters and nickels totaling $160 in cash.

4: Broadway Junction (83 Pct) – About half-hour later, now already on February 11, the individuals took off with $130 from another BP Gas Station, at 1610 Bushwick Avenue. A firearm was simulated during the incident.

5: (102 Pct) On March 5, 2021, around 11:30 pm, they entered Amoco, at 118-11 Atlantic Avenue, demanded money and fled with $800.

Canarsie (69 Precinct) – Alma Bravo, 29, was arrested and charged with murder of Frankie Cardona, 25, of Bensonhurst. Bravo allegedly stabbed her ex, Cardona, to death following an altercation in her home before calling the cops, various news outlets reported.

Cypress Hills (75 Precinct) – The pedestrian injured in a hit and run on Friday, March 12, shortly after 10 pm died from the injuries on Monday, March 15th. Oscar Holford, 38, of Manhattan was crossing southbound on Shepherd Avenue at Pitkin Avenue when he was struck by the driver of an unknown white vehicle who was traveling west on Pitkin Avenue.

Holford, an MTA bus driver and a father of five children, died at Brookdale Hospital. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.