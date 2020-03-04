Crime Blotter: Broken Bottles, Broken Windows, and Boro Park Robberies

KENSINGTON/BOROUGH PARK — On Monday, January 20, around 10:20 p.m., a 17-year-old had arranged on Facebook Marketplace to sell a pair of sneakers to someone at the 18th Ave subway station, police said.

The victim showed the buyer the shoes at the station, and the buyer suddenly ran towards the exit of the station. The victim and a family member chased after the buyer, and struggled with the buyer and another man who was acting as a lookout. The family member was assaulted and his face was bruised. The victim was able to get the sneakers back, and then the buyer and his lookout fled.

BOROUGH PARK — Police have identified a pattern of robberies in Borough Park, all committed by the same four individuals, one woman and three men.

Saturday, February 8 around 1 a.m., the suspects approached a 33-year-old man in front of a storefront at 80 Church Avenue. They threatened him with a knife and tried to steal the victim’s wallet. The suspects weren’t able to get the wallet, and fled west on 35th Street empty-handed. No injuries were reported.

Saturday, February 8 just after 1:10 a.m., the suspects attempted a second robbery. They went up to a 31-year-old man at 10th Avenue and 39th Street. They grabbed the victim’s backpack and demanded money, but once again, they were unsuccessful. The victim ran away, and the suspects fled. No injuries were reported.

Saturday, February 8, around 1:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was walking near New Utrecht Avenue and 42nd Street. Three men came up to him and forcibly stole an iPhone 10, an airpod case, and a charger from his pockets. The suspects fled. Police say the victim was not injured, and his stolen property had an estimated value of $660.

Police have apprehended one of the suspects involved in the incidents. The woman has been identified as 20-year-old Victoria Mirzaeva. Police are still searching for the three male suspects. This is how police describe the suspects:

#1: a male Black, late teens to early 20’s in age, last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

#2: a male Hispanic, late teens to early 20’s in age, last seen wearing a blue jacket.

#3: a male Black, late teens to early 20’s in age, last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray pants.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — On Monday, February 10, just before 10 p.m., a man fired several gunshots and left a bullet hole in a window of a deli at 349 Nostrand Avenue, Gate Gourmet Deli and Supermarket. The suspect fled, and there were no reported injuries. Photos of the suspect are from the vicinity of the location.

CONEY ISLAND — On Friday, February 14, around 1 p.m., a woman’s purse was stolen at a Fine Fare Supermarket, located at 2901 Mermaid Avenue.

A 47-year-old woman left her purse unattended on a store shelf, when the suspect, a woman, took the purse and fled the location. The purse had a credit and debit card inside, and the suspect then made approximately $90 worth of unauthorized purchases on the victim’s credit card.

WILLIAMSBURG — On Sunday, February 23, a 22-year-old woman was at Union Pool, a bar located at 484 Union Avenue.

Around 2:50 a.m., she was standing inside the bar when an unknown man came up from behind and struck her in the head with a glass bottle. The victim fell on the ground and lost consciousness.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. EMS responded and took the victim to New York Presbyterian Hospital with a concussion, pain and bruising. Allegedly, the attack was unprovoked. Investigation is ongoing.

BAY RIDGE — Monday, March 2, around 12:30 p.m., a man entered Investors Bank at 7826 5th Avenue and handed a demand note to a teller. The teller did as the note said, and the suspect fled with $550. There were no injuries reported, and the investigation is ongoing.