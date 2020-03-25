Crime Blotter: 70-year-old Woman’s Death Ruled to be a Homicide, Stolen iPhone and Deli Assault

EAST FLATBUSH/BROWNSVILLE — Seventy-year-old Queens resident Evelyn Lynch’s death was ruled a homicide yesterday. Lynch died on November 10 of last year after being attacked on the job at Brookdale Hospital six years ago.

On February 7, 2014, 4:25 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of Brookdale Hospital. Witnesses said they saw 40-year-old Kwincii Jones of Brooklyn assault Lynch, a nurse who worked at the hospital. Lynch was removing a catheter from Jones when he threw her to the ground and beat her to the point of unconsciousness, according to amNY. Jones was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and assault. The victim was left in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital.

BROWNSVILLE — An arrest has been made in a shooting from last month. Forty-one year-old James Johnson of Hertzl Street in Brooklyn was arrested on Monday this week and charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Friday, February 21 just before 10:30 am, cops got a 911 call about a man shot in front 183 Herzl Street. A 38-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive when they got there, and he had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS took the victim to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim has now been identified as 38-year old Lineton Brown of Strauss Street in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK — On Monday, March 23 at 7:00 am, inside of 1165 Stanley Ave in the NYCHA Louis Heaton Pink Houses, two people entered a 35-year-old man’s apartment. One of them fired a handgun and shot the male victim one time in the neck. Cops don’t know if the victim and suspect knew each other, and say the motive is unknown. Nothing was stolen. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital by EMS, where he was listed as being in critical condition. The suspects fled the location in a black late model Dodge Ram pickup truck, which has gray auto body compound detailing on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Surveillance video below is of the individuals exiting the vehicle prior to the shooting.

MIDWOOD — Sunday, March 22 at 4:10 pm, a 21-year-old man was walking in front of 1790 East 16 Street, when two suspects approached him behind, both holding firearms. One suspect stole $20 from his pockets while the other told him to give up his credit cards. The suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction with $20. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Cops describe the suspects as two skinny black teenagers. Police say one of them was last seen wearing a black hoody sweater, black sweatpants, light blue sneakers and a pink bandana covering half the face and the other was last seen wearing a black hoody with a yellow design in front of it, red sweatpants, white sneakers and a neon bandana covering half the face.

Surveillance video of the suspects is below.

BUSHWICK — Sunday, March 22 at approximately 1:30 am, two people broke into Zatar Cafe & Bistro through the front door at 1294 Myrtle Avenue. Once inside, one of the suspects removed the cash register while the other stayed outside as a lookout. The suspects fled the scene on foot westbound on Myrtle Avenue.

Cops describe the suspects as males with hooded coats. One of the suspects had a goatee.

EAST NEW YORK — Wednesday, March 18 at 8:30 pm at the corner of Wortman Avenue and Elton Street, three individuals approached carrying a black taser approached a 17-year-old victim. They stole the victim’s cell phone iPhone 2 and then fled in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The first suspect is described by cops as a light-skinned male, 18-19 years old, 5’10” height, 198 lbs, last seen wearing a black sweater, gray pants, white sneakers, white t-shirt wrapped around his neck.

The second suspect is described by police as being a black 14-16 year old teenager, 130 lbs, last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

The third suspect is described by police as being a black male, 14-16 years old, 5’5” tall, 140 lbs, and last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — Monday, March 16, at 5:10 p.m. at 1017 Bedford Avenue, a group of 11 teenagers entered the 1017 Deli. They grabbed things from the store and tried to leave without paying. A 55-year-old male employee stood in front of the door to block their exit, and then one of the suspects hit a second employee, a 48-year-old male, in the face with the cash register. The suspects all ran out and fled southbound on Bedford Avenue. The 48-year-old employee got a cut on his forehead and was taken to Brooklyn Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are described by police as black males, ages 15 to 16 years old.

SUNSET PARK — Tuesday, March 3 at 8:30 a.m. two people broke into a residential apartment located in the vicinity of 5th Avenue and 55th Street. The suspects stole a purse and an unknown amount of cash from that one unit and fled on foot.

The first suspect is described by police as: male, between 35 and 45 years old, 6’0″ tall, 170 lbs, and last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants, black sneakers and neon gloves.

The second suspect is described by police as: male, between 35 and 45 years old, 5’8″ tall, 200 lbs, and last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Surveillance photos of the individuals are below and available at DCPI.