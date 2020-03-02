Crime Blotter: $38k Burglary, Stolen Prescription Meds, and More

EAST FLATBUSH — On Saturday, January 25, just after 3.30 p.m., a man entered T-Mobile at 3224 Church Avenue and removed an iPhone by cutting the security cable.

The man displayed a knife as the 45-year-old female employee attempted to prevent him from fleeing the location. The individual fled with the phone and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Photo of suspect below:

BRIGHTON BEACH — On February 4, just after 2 p.m., an unknown man approached a 2012 Toyota Sienna that was unoccupied and parked in the vicinity of Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue, cops reported.

The individual entered the vehicle by unknown means and removed the 35-year-old victim’s wallet, which contained $300 in cash and a debit card and credit card.

Photo of suspect below:

BORO PARK — On Friday, February 7, around noon, a 12-year-old girl was walking in the vicinity of 42nd Street and 13th Avenue when an unknown man walked beside her and grabbed her butt. The individual fled on foot towards 14th Avenue.

Photo of suspect below:

FLATLANDS — On Tuesday, February 11, around 4 p.m., a man hailed a car at the intersection of Flatbush and Church Avenue and was driven to Kings Highway and East 41st Street, cops said.

Once they arrived at the destination, the suspect exited the vehicle and displayed a firearm and demanded the cab driver’s property. The cab driver, a 63-year old man, drove away from the individual. The individual then fled on foot to parts unknown. No property was removed and no injuries were reported.

The individual is described as a male Black, 20-30 years old, he was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Video and photo of the individual was taken from the vicinity of the incident location, after the incident.

SUNSET PARK — On Wednesday, February 12, just before 12.30 a.m., a man broke into a warehouse of Cam Energy and Cooling in the vicinity of 50th Street and 2nd Avenue, by breaking a window in the front door, cops said.

Once inside, the male removed various tools in a shopping cart valued at approximately $38,000 dollars before fleeing on 50th Street towards 3rd Avenue.

Surveillance video of the individual, from the incident location is below:

BUSHWICK — On Thursday, February 20, just after at 4 p.m. in front of 240 Irving Avenue, a 39-year-old man was approached by two unidentified individuals.

One of them had a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim was able to escape and the individuals fled without any property.

Photograph of suspects below:

BORO PARK — On Friday February 21, around 3.20 p.m., at psychotherapy office located at 4608 New Utrecht Avenue, a man a and a woman gained entry into the office by forcing open the front door, cops said.

Once inside, they approached the doctor, a 46-year-old man, and removed approximately $300 in cash and a credit card from the victim’s wallet. In addition, the individuals took two watches and prescription medication. It is unknown what medicine they took. The individuals fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The first individual is described as a dark-skinned man with a mustache and glasses; last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood and gray sweatpants.

The second individual is described as a light-skinned woman with glasses; last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood, dark-colored pants and light-colored sneakers.

Video of suspects below:

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.