Coronavirus Brooklyn Briefing: March 12 – As of noon 24 cases in Brooklyn

This is a running list of what we find out as we find out each day. You can see all our previous reporting here.

On March 10 we had 6 confirmed cases in Brooklyn, yesterday, March 11, Brooklyn had 16 confirmed cases. That means that of the 16 new cases confirmed in the city yesterday, 10 were in Brooklyn. As of noon today, March 12, there were 24 confirmed cases in Brooklyn

Total confirmed cases as of this morning in the city is 62, according to Speaker Corey Johnson. Yesterday afternoon it was 52. This afternoon as of 4pm the number was 95, per Mayor.

In the absence of a forceful government response, some neighbors are taking virus communications into their own hands.

We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state. Starting Friday at 5pm, gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS. Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50%. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020

The above essentially limits all bars and restaurants at 50% of seats, and closes Broadway.

