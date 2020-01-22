Congresswoman Maloney Announces 2020 Re-election Campaign, NY-12

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney who represents New York’s 12th congressional district which includes Greenpoint along with parts of the Upper Eastside in Manhattan and Queens, formally announced her 2020 re-election campaign today.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the people of New York’s 12th District in Congress,” Maloney said. “2019 has been an extraordinary year in Congress, and I hope I’ve earned my constituents’ support for another term.”

Last year was an extraordinary year for Maloney as well.

Maloney succeeded in the passing of her bill to ensure permanent funding for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to provide public funding for healthcare and compensation for the heroes and survivors of the 9/11 attacks. She wore an FDNY Jacket for six months this year to bring awareness to the cause.

In November, she was elected to chair the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Reform – the first woman to hold this position ever. Maloney called for impeachment in June, and voted for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“In the next Congress, we need to fight to expand healthcare coverage, and lower the cost of prescription drugs. And we need to pass single payer Medicare for All, because health care is a human right,” Maloney said in a statement. “We’re going to increase wages and create more good jobs, and fight back against inequality and corporate abuse.”

Maloney faces another primary challenge this year from Suraj Patel, who received 18,098 votes to her 26,742 votes in the 2018 primary. Lauren Ashcraft, Peter Harrison, and Erica Vladimer are also running for the seat in the Democratic primary, and so far no Republicans have announced.

The democratic primary is on June 23, 2020.