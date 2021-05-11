Congressman Jerry Nadler Endorses Jo Anne Simon for Brooklyn Borough President 

Congressman Jerrold Nadler, the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee who represents western parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan (10th CD) has endorsed Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon (52nd AD) for Brooklyn Borough President.

“I’ve always known Jo Anne Simon to be a tenacious advocate who truly wants to help all New Yorkers, and I’m proud to endorse her for Brooklyn Borough President,” he said, before praising Simon as “a fearless leader in our community” who not only speaks out against discrimination, hate and inequality, but has also enacted “groundbreaking legislation on gun violence prevention, education equity, climate change, disability rights, and more.”

Rep. Nadler represents Borough Park, Kensington, and parts of Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Red Hook, Sunset Park, and Midwood neighborhoods in Brooklyn, and his district overlaps with Simon’s along the waterfront.

“Brooklyn needs experienced and progressive leaders like Jo Anne Simon,” said Congressman Nadler in his endorsement. “Jo Anne and I have worked on a number of initiatives together, from reforming the Democratic party, to advocating for equitable and sustainable solutions to transit issues, and ensuring New Yorkers get much-needed COVID-19 relief. ”

Simon thanked Nadler. “Jerry is a fearless hero for Brooklyn and our nation, advancing real progressive change on our most urgent issues like education equity, voting rights and the environment, and ending gun violence. His partnership with me is a powerful affirmation of our shared commitment to create a better city for everyone as your next Borough President. I am honored to have his endorsement in our campaign’s growing coalition.”

Simon, a former teacher of deaf students and a disability civil rights lawyer has served as State Assemblymember for over six years. Her particular interests from her days as a community advocate are land use, transit, and environmental issues – all of pressing importance to Brooklyn.

While the office of Borough President comes with few powers, it offers a powerful public platform from which a politician can advocate for their priorities, shape discussions about controversial policy issues, and build their public profile.

Assemblymember Simon is competing for votes against Council Members Antonio Reynoso, Robert Cornegy and Mathieu Eugene, as well as former Brookdale Hospital executive Khari Edwards.