Coney Island Teen Missing Since Yesterday

CONEY ISLAND — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl from Coney Island who went missing yesterday.

Nateyah Baht-Yahwah was last seen at her residence on West 30th Street near Surf Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black leggings, and purple Ugg boots.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips through the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.