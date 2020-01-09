Coney Island

Coney Island Teen Missing Since Yesterday

Rachel Lindy Baron|
Photo of missing teen Nateyah Baht-Yahwah. Courtesy of NYPD.

 

CONEY ISLAND — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl from Coney Island who went missing yesterday.

Nateyah Baht-Yahwah was last seen at her residence on West 30th Street near Surf Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black leggings, and purple Ugg boots.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips through the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

