Coney Island Fireworks Return With the Steeplechase Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Coney Island is best in the evenings. The slick crowds and tourists are gone, and the beach is filled with locals soaking up what remains of the day. Watching a movie. Listening to music. Dancing on the boardwalk. Catching up with a neighbor.

Watching the sky light up on a Friday night in Coney Island has been one of the many delights a summer in the city has to offer, and I'm glad to inform you that after a pandemic-induced hiatus the fireworks are back.

The weekly show will start with the Steeplechase Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks Show at 10:00 pm on July 4th. You'll get a great view from anywhere from West 10th Street to West 23rd Street along the beach. Take the train (D, F, N, Q) to Stillwell Ave, as parking is pretty nonexistent. You can see the beach from there.

From then on until September 3rd, every Friday at 9:45 pm fireworks will light up the sky, forever glorious.

Brooklyn United Marching Band leading Parade to announce the return of the fireworks.

The fireworks are produced by the Alliance for Coney Island and are funded by local businesses and organizations - Brooklyn Cyclones, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, iStar, La Tombola, Luna Park in Coney Island, Nathan’s Famous, and Seaside Park Community Arts Center as well as Councilmember Mark Treyger and National Grid.

“We are ecstatic to announce the return of fireworks to Coney Island," said Alexandra Silversmith, Executive Director of the Alliance for Coney Island. "A cornerstone of the Coney Island experience, it wouldn’t be a proper summer without them. We can’t wait to celebrate the Fourth of July and every Friday starting July 9th with these beautiful displays and see the joy it brings everyone.”

Visitors can stay up-to-date on all Coney Island events through their social media channels @ConeyIslandFun and website ConeyIslandFunGuide.com.