Commercial Eviction Moratorium Extended Through Jan 1, 2021

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed an Executive Order extending the state’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evict ions and foreclosures through January 1.

The extension of this protection gives commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward.

“The health and economic impacts of this pandemic have been devastating, and we are continuing to do everything we can to support people who are suffering,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are going to extend the commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium through January 1st. That will now align with our residential eviction moratorium so they are both extended to the same date.”

The moratorium on residential and commercial evictions was first announced on March 20 for a period of 90 days to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency. The commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium was extended through August 20, September 20, and October 20 by Executive Order. It now expires on January 1, 2021.

The Governor signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act on June 30 which became effective immediately and extended the eviction moratorium for tenants until the Emergency expires.