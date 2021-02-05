City Approves Renovations to Landmarked Crown Heights Church, But Local Frustration Remains

A developer’s relatively minor request for a zoning code variance at the site of a landmarked Crown Heights church turned into a referendum on the company’s track record at a community board meeting last night, revealing lingering frustration on the part of many local residents.

The developer, Workable City Development, had already received city approval to convert St. Gregory’s Church at 991 St. John’s Place, formerly a Catholic school, into a 40-unit rental building.

The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), which has jurisdiction over the project because the site is within the Crown Heights North Historic District, issued a certificate of appropriateness last year, after the developer agreed to add only two two rather than three stories to the existing three-story structure.

Workable St. Johns LLC, the Workable City entity dedicated to the development project, paid $7 million to St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church to lease the building, which held a parochial school until 2011, for 49 years, with an option to extend to 99 years.

The Brooklyn Diocese has said the church cannot afford needed multi-million dollar repairs to the church building without the lease payments.

A quirk in the city’s zoning code that requires any building converted from non-residential to residential use to include usable outdoor space for residents on the building’s roof. (The requirement dates back to the city’s conversion of warehouse lofts into legal apartments in densely-packed SoHo).

That zoning quirk requires Workable City to include over 3,200 square feet of outdoor space on top of St. Gregory’s. But the space is already filled with mechanical equipment and a planned green roof, and making the space accessible would necessitate extending the building’s elevator access to the roof, an expensive prospect.

So the development team found themselves at last night’s meeting of Brooklyn Community Board 8’s land use committee to request approval for a modification to the requirement; instead, they wanted to put some of that space on the adjacent third-floor roof and on the property grounds.

The meeting was an unhappy reunion. The community board had voted against the redevelopment project back in 2018, criticizing the building’s height, its “bulky mass,” and its lack of affordable housing.

The developer’s subsequent modifications to reduce the height, and the LPC’s approval, had not softened their hearts.

Attendees criticized everything from architect PKSB’s luxury building partnership with Jared Kushner to Workable City’s stewardship of nearby 934 Sterling Place to project lead Sarah Williams Willard’s former membership on the city’s Rent Guidelines Board.

One Community Board member, Sarah Lazur, expressed frustration about the lack of affordable housing on the project, and the project’s exemption from property tax requirements because of its location on church property.

“I’m a little dismayed by the fact that this presentation is coming back to us,” Lazar said, telling Williard and Workable City’s land use council Josh Rinesmith that “really, the community board’s wishes weren’t respected when you went back to LPC.”

Another attendee, Jay Datema, expressed worry that the building’s tenants could look down onto adjacent properties from the third-floor roof.

Ultimately, the committee recommended against approving the modification, with a vote of 12-5, with one abstention. That recommendation will now go before the full board at its February 11th meeting.

The community board’s vote is only advisory, but if the city’s Department of City Planning, which has final say over the modification, follows the board’s recommendation, Workable City may have to relocate mechanical equipment to ground level and extend the elevator to the roof, thereby increasing the total height of the building.