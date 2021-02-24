Child Killed By School Bus (Developing)

A yellow school bus was picking up Shimon Fried, 6, and his older brother, 9, on their way to school from South 5th Street near Hooper Street in Williamsburg (90 Precinct).

The brother made it onto the bus but the driver allegedly didn’t see the child and struck and killed him as it was leaving.

A B60 bus driver on the route found the boy on the road and called 911. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

NYPD located the bus & the driver surrendered himself after being told about the incident. No additional information is currently available.