Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at This Year’s Newest Spots

In celebration of the coming of this year’s Cinco de Mayo, we’ve decided to round-up some of the amazing taquerias and restaurants that have opened so far this year. New businesses need your support now more than ever, so treat yourself to a few margaritas, some guacamole, and some ceviche. Go fancy with a newly Michelin recognized vegan and vegetarian spot, or keep things casual with a take-out birria taco.

Traditional Restaurants

422 7th Avenue, between 13th and 14th streets.

Celebrate with Park Slope’s Manjares de Mexico and their brand-new summer food and drink menu. New additions include aguachile, corn street salmon, ceviche bandera, and the El Chamudo cocktail, with mezcal, blood orange, jalapeño syrup, and lime.

1 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Ingraham Street and Johnson Avenue.

Try some Pueblan or Oaxacan regional food from Paloma’s second location, recently opened in the old Guadalupe Inn location. They’re celebrating the holiday with an all day happy hour, shot giveaways, and a DJ.

191 5th Avenue, between Union and Sackett streets.

Treat yourself to a margarita (or several) at Taqueria el Patron, right in the heart of Park Slope’s 5th Avenue.

229 Flatbush Avenue, between Dean and Bergen streets.

The newest spot open on this list, Tiny’s is serving their regular menu for Cinco de Mayo. They’ve got 75 mezcals and tequilas on the menu, and are making a name for themselves in the world of tlayuda, a favorite of ours.

905 Lorimer Street, between Norman and Nassau avenues.

Dine in style at this newly Michelin recognized vegan and vegetarian Mexican spot. Xilonen was named to the Bib Gourmand list, and offers things like carrot tostadas, churros, and green chorizo quesadillas.

Cafes

318 11th Street, between 4th and 5th Avenues.

Try something different for Cinco de Mayo morning and grab a coffee and empanada from Casita of Brooklyn.

176 Rockaway Avenue, between Herkimer Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Take out a mocha frappe, empanada, or muffin from Chanchitos.

Wholesale

4202 5th Avenue, between 42nd and 43rd streets.

Grab some wholesale tortillas from this Sunset Park spot and make you Cinco de Mayo feast at home. They’ve also got spices, michelada fixings, and lots of snacks.

Tacos

521 Stanley Avenue, between Vermont Street and Granville Payne Avenue.

Grab sangria and some tacos from East Coast at their first Brooklyn location.

348-416 Jefferson Street, between Wyckoff and Irving avenues.

Keep it trendy this year with a visit to Peter’s, where they’ve got you covered for pretty much all your birria needs. Try it the traditional way, or in a quesadilla or torta.

478 Halsey Street, between Lewis and Stuyvesant avenues.

Grab some tacos, street corn, queso, and guacamole from Revolucion’s Halsey Street location, just opened this year.