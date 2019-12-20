Celebrate Chanukah at Grand Army Plaza

This Sunday, December 22, New York Senator Chuck Schumer will light the first candle on the giant menorah that is being erected at the Grand Army Plaza each winter to celebrate the eight days of Chanukah – the Jewish festival of lights.

“The Menorah is one of the most recognized symbols of the Jewish people. Its lights proclaim the timeless message of the Chanukah miracle,” said Rabbi Shimon Hecht, Director, Chabad of Park Slope who organizes the event together with the National Committee for the Furtherance of Jewish Education (NCFJE). “This gigantic Menorah publicly reaffirms the celebration of our freedom, inspired by the Maccabean victory of right over might, and light over darkness. ”

The celebration will begin with a live performance of acclaimed musician Yehuda Green at 4:00 pm, followed by a lighting ceremony at 5:00 pm, and everyone is welcome. There will be hot latkes and special gifts for all.

Due to the heights of the huge menorah, a special 60-foot boom lift is used to light the kerosene lanterns.

Check out some photos from last year:

Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah 2019 lighting schedule:

Sunday, December 22 – 4:00 PM

Monday, December 23 – 6:00 PM

Tuesday, December 24 – 6:00 PM

Wednesday, December 25 – 6:00 PM

Thursday, December 26- 6:00 PM

Friday, December 27 – 3:30 PM

Saturday, December 28 – 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 29 – 5:30 PM