Caton Flats: Housing Lottery Opens for Below-Market Rate Apartments at Flatbush Development

The application portal has opened for below-market-rate apartments at the newly-built Caton Flats development in Flatbush.

The Caton Flats development at 800 Flatbush Avenue (Image: Liena Zagare/Bklyner)

The application portal has opened for below-market-rate apartments at the newly-built Caton Flats development in Flatbush.

The 14-story building, located at 800 Flatbush Avenue, contains 254 apartments. Rents vary drastically depending on family size and income, but start at $567 for studios, $717 for one-bedrooms, $854 for two-bedrooms and $978 for three-bedrooms.