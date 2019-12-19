Man Breaks into Bushwick Basement Apartment, Rapes and Robs Young Woman

BUSHWICK — Cops are looking for a man that broke into an apartment and raped a young woman early yesterday morning.
On Wednesday, December 18 at around 4:30 a.m., a man broke a window of a basement apartment with a brick on Central Avenue and Madison Street, and then entered the apartment, waking the 22-year-old woman inside.
According to the NYPD, she confronted the stranger, who then forced her into a bedroom and raped her, before taking off with the victim’s Samsung S9 cellphone and wallet, which contained $65 and credit cards.
The woman was taken to Interfaith Hospital where she was in stable condition before being treated and released.
The suspect is described by the cops as a Black man in his mid-20s, about 5’8” tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He has a thin build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, a multi-colored hooded winter jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a light blue crocheted cap.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
