Man Breaks into Bushwick Basement Apartment, Rapes and Robs Young Woman

BUSHWICK — Cops are looking for a man that broke into an apartment and raped a young woman early yesterday morning.

On Wednesday, December 18 at around 4:30 a.m., a man broke a window of a basement apartment with a brick on Central Avenue and Madison Street, and then entered the apartment, waking the 22-year-old woman inside.

According to the NYPD, she confronted the stranger, who then forced her into a bedroom and raped her, before taking off with the victim’s Samsung S9 cellphone and wallet, which contained $65 and credit cards.

The woman was taken to Interfaith Hospital where she was in stable condition before being treated and released.

The suspect is described by the cops as a Black man in his mid-20s, about 5’8” tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He has a thin build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, a multi-colored hooded winter jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a light blue crocheted cap.