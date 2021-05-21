Bushwick Man Charged In Last Week’s Bed-Stuy Shootings That Killed One, Injured Three

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Boyce Hayward, 26, of Bushwick, Brooklyn was arraigned virtually yesterday from Brookdale University Hospital before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun on a 36-count indictment for fatally shooting one man, shooting and injuring another man and then opening fire on three police officers a short time later, injuring one officer.

Hayward was charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and related charges. Hayward was ordered held without bail and is expected back in court on July 13, 2021. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

According to the investigation, DA Gonzalez said, Hayward allegedly approached a 2015 BMW SUV stopped at a light at the corner of Madison Street and Broadway (83rd Precinct) and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, killing Randall Roberts, 28, and critically injuring the 21-year old male driver. A third man, a 22-year-old passenger inside the BMW, was not injured. That happened on May 12, 2021, around 11:11 p.m.

Police Officers Brian McGurran and Matthew Perry and Sergeant Kevin Beasley, of the 81st Precinct, saw the defendant minutes later, having received information regarding the Madison and Broadway shooting. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Hayward was observed walking along Howard Avenue, between Halsey Street and Macon Street (in the 81st Precinct, near Saratoga Park), about five blocks from where he had just allegedly killed Randall Roberts.

Officer McGurran walked towards the defendant, who immediately turned around and allegedly fired at the police officers multiple times. The police officers returned fire, including Officer McGurran, who was struck multiple times in the upper back, buttocks and thigh. He was treated at Kings County Hospital and released. Hayward was struck in the buttocks and taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

Earlier tonight an NYPD Officer was shot 3 times while on patrol in Brooklyn. @NYPDShea shares details of this incident. pic.twitter.com/PpE0zPCeDi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 13, 2021

“This defendant’s allegedly brazen actions left an innocent man dead and two others injured, including a police officer, who fortunately was protected from more serious injuries by his bulletproof vest,” DA Gonzalez said. “We will now seek to bring this defendant to justice for allegedly shooting three individuals and endangering many others.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Alexis, Chief of the Trial Division, and Senior District Attorney Robert P. Schwartz, of the District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau.