Bushwick Businesses Hit In A String Of Burglaries

Small businesses throughout Bushwick have become victims in a string of burglaries that took place between December and January. These break-ins throughout Bushwick follow a strain of recent hate crimes against women in the neighborhood, and at a time when burglaries in the neighborhood (83rd Precinct) are up 65.2% from this time last year.

Risk Gallery & Boutique, Chess and the Sphinx, Foster Sundry, and Bushwick Bark were all broken into, and not without some work.

Women’s clothing store Chess and the Sphinx was broken into on Dec 28, said co-owner Erica Perenic. Security footage from the restaurant next to Chess and the Sphinx showed the burglar cutting the gate surrounding the store, and then they “slithered through,” said Perenic. Once inside the store, the burglar took the money from the cashbox, which Perenic said was not a lot. The store was also robbed of its costume jewelry.

Last Friday, January 8, Risk Gallery & Boutique was broken into, owner Lindsay Risk confirmed. Security cameras showed a man with a red backpack and white shoes crawling through the shattered door. “He was in and out fast,” said Risk. Risk said that her store’s front glass was smashed by bricks and rocks and that her register, which contained $200 and a ring, was stolen. The burglar was seen leaving on a bike.

Foster Sundry was broken into between last Saturday night, Jan 9 and Sunday morning, Jan 10, said owner Aaron Foster. Security footage showed a man who “pried back” the store’s security gate and then squeezed through it, said Foster. The burglar stole from the store’s register and took a tub of yogurt before leaving.

NYPD did not respond with additional information or comment on these burglaries.